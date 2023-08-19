Rins: Yamaha MotoGP deal not altering injury comeback hopes with Honda
Alex Rins has stressed having his MotoGP future secured with Yamaha will not alter his attempts to see out the 2023 season with Honda once recovered from injury.
The LCR rider has been absent since badly breaking his right leg in a crash during the Italian Grand Prix sprint race.
With recovery taking longer than expected, particularly due to the nerves in his foot, Rins’ comeback date remains up in the air as he continues to be replaced by Iker Lecuona.
During his time away from racing, Rins was announced as a Yamaha rider for 2024, breaking his two-year Honda deal early having been unhappy with the level of factory support he was receiving despite being HRC’s only race winner this season.
Likely to be able to make his Yamaha debut in the post-race Valencia test in November, the risk over reward for completing the season on the Honda has changed significantly.
But Rins says this is not something he is thinking about and will return to action when he is cleared to do so by doctors.
“Honestly, I’m not that kind of rider that has the future done and [says] let’s come back in Valencia,” he said on Friday at the Austrian GP.
“I will come back when I’m ready to come back. It’s what I say, if I pass the exam, if I’m fit or not fit from the doctors, I can make an extra effort and I can cry inside of me.
“Then if I’m riding last, suffering, putting more inflammation on the leg, it makes no sense.”
Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Rins admits the decision to leave LCR next year “was not easy”, adding: “It’s true that I’m not in the factory team, the support that this team has, I felt it’s not the same as the factory team because my contract is official, it’s factory.
“But the support was not the same as I had at Suzuki. So, was not easy because I feel super good in the team, Lucio [Cecchinello, LCR team owner] is a super great person.
“But in the end, to be in a factory team is not the same as being in a satellite team. So, the way to be in a factory team is much more.”
His place at LCR is expected to be taken by current Pramac rider Johann Zarco, with French television network Canal+ reporting on Saturday that the deal is already done.
No official announcement has been made yet by LCR of his signing, nor Pramac or Ducati regarding his exit.
MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia beats Vinales to pole
Zarco close to finalising LCR Honda MotoGP move at Austrian GP
Rins surprised by relationship change with Kawauchi at Honda after Suzuki days
Rins surprised by relationship change with Kawauchi at Honda after Suzuki days Rins surprised by relationship change with Kawauchi at Honda after Suzuki days
Alex Marquez “understands” Rins’ Honda MotoGP frustrations
Alex Marquez “understands” Rins’ Honda MotoGP frustrations Alex Marquez “understands” Rins’ Honda MotoGP frustrations
Rins joins Yamaha MotoGP team as Morbidelli replacement
Rins joins Yamaha MotoGP team as Morbidelli replacement Rins joins Yamaha MotoGP team as Morbidelli replacement
Quartararo to decide Yamaha MotoGP future at Misano test
Quartararo to decide Yamaha MotoGP future at Misano test Quartararo to decide Yamaha MotoGP future at Misano test
Quartararo: Marini MotoGP British GP tangle result of Yamaha overtake issues
Quartararo: Marini MotoGP British GP tangle result of Yamaha overtake issues Quartararo: Marini MotoGP British GP tangle result of Yamaha overtake issues
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future
Latest news
NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Hamlin earns 40th pole
NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Hamlin earns 40th pole NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Hamlin earns 40th pole
Martin penalised for Austria MotoGP sprint Turn 1 pile-up but keeps podium
Martin penalised for Austria MotoGP sprint Turn 1 pile-up but keeps podium Martin penalised for Austria MotoGP sprint Turn 1 pile-up but keeps podium
Marquez would “welcome” Zarco joining Honda with LCR MotoGP team in 2024
Marquez would “welcome” Zarco joining Honda with LCR MotoGP team in 2024 Marquez would “welcome” Zarco joining Honda with LCR MotoGP team in 2024
VR46 duo rage at stewards following Martin Austria MotoGP sprint clashes
VR46 duo rage at stewards following Martin Austria MotoGP sprint clashes VR46 duo rage at stewards following Martin Austria MotoGP sprint clashes
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.