MotoGP / Austrian GP News

Rins: Yamaha MotoGP deal not altering injury comeback hopes with Honda

Alex Rins has stressed having his MotoGP future secured with Yamaha will not alter his attempts to see out the 2023 season with Honda once recovered from injury.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Gerald Dirnbeck
Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda

The LCR rider has been absent since badly breaking his right leg in a crash during the Italian Grand Prix sprint race.

With recovery taking longer than expected, particularly due to the nerves in his foot, Rins’ comeback date remains up in the air as he continues to be replaced by Iker Lecuona.

During his time away from racing, Rins was announced as a Yamaha rider for 2024, breaking his two-year Honda deal early having been unhappy with the level of factory support he was receiving despite being HRC’s only race winner this season.

Likely to be able to make his Yamaha debut in the post-race Valencia test in November, the risk over reward for completing the season on the Honda has changed significantly.

Read Also:

But Rins says this is not something he is thinking about and will return to action when he is cleared to do so by doctors.

“Honestly, I’m not that kind of rider that has the future done and [says] let’s come back in Valencia,” he said on Friday at the Austrian GP.

“I will come back when I’m ready to come back. It’s what I say, if I pass the exam, if I’m fit or not fit from the doctors, I can make an extra effort and I can cry inside of me.

“Then if I’m riding last, suffering, putting more inflammation on the leg, it makes no sense.”

Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda

Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rins admits the decision to leave LCR next year “was not easy”, adding: “It’s true that I’m not in the factory team, the support that this team has, I felt it’s not the same as the factory team because my contract is official, it’s factory.

“But the support was not the same as I had at Suzuki. So, was not easy because I feel super good in the team, Lucio [Cecchinello, LCR team owner] is a super great person.

“But in the end, to be in a factory team is not the same as being in a satellite team. So, the way to be in a factory team is much more.”

His place at LCR is expected to be taken by current Pramac rider Johann Zarco, with French television network Canal+ reporting on Saturday that the deal is already done.

No official announcement has been made yet by LCR of his signing, nor Pramac or Ducati regarding his exit.

MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia beats Vinales to pole

Zarco close to finalising LCR Honda MotoGP move at Austrian GP
