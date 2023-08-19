Subscribe
Acosta KTM MotoGP announcement on hold as it “works on solution for everybody”

KTM has confirmed it will not make any announcements yet about its MotoGP rider line-up for 2024 as it continues to “work on a solution for everybody”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo

The Austrian manufacturer is currently facing a seat logjam for the 2024 season, with five riders contracted but only four bikes available at the moment.

At the centre of this is Moto2 championship leader and prospective generational talent Pedro Acosta, who is confirmed as stepping up to MotoGP in 2024.

FEATURE: Why the hype around MotoGP’s next generational talent is justified

But both Jack Miller and Brad Binder – who has now re-signed through to the end of 2026 – have factory deals in place for next year, while both Tech3 riders now appear to be secured for 2024.

At the British GP, Augusto Fernandez told Autosport that he’d signed a new deal to stay in MotoGP for 2024, while Pol Espargaro has reiterated at this weekend’s Austrian GP that he is safe having penned a two-year deal last season.

KTM has explored options of expanding its presence on the grid for 2024, approaching LCR and Gresini about satellite tie-ups.

But the former says it is committed to its Honda deal, while Gresini recently re-signed with Ducati.

KTM has also so far had plans to expand into the two grid slots vacated by Suzuki thwarted by Dorna Sports, who wants to keep those reserved for a new factory team.

Pit Beirer (right), KTM Motorsport Director

Pit Beirer (right), KTM Motorsport Director

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

An announcement about KTM’s 2024 plans was expected during its home round this weekend in Austria, but the marque’s motorsport boss Pit Beirer says nothing is forthcoming now.

“Yeah, but I have to disappoint you, there is no news this weekend,” Beirer told the MotoGP world feed’s Jack Appleyard.

“We will not announce anything. We keep talking and try to create something new and we still want to work on a solution for everybody. We don’t want to lose our riders.”

Asked if there is a deadline on the decision, he added: “I have set one for me; my technicians have also set one for me.

“They tell me that if I want to have [extra] bikes, I have to tell them by this date. But please forgive me I will not tell you this date now.”

