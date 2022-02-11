Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Morbidelli: MotoGP riders cleaning dirty tracks is “f****** dangerous”
MotoGP / Mandalika February Testing News

Riders discuss MotoGP’s “strange, characterful” first street circuit at Mandalika

MotoGP’s inaugural visit to its first street circuit and return to Indonesia in the Mandalika pre-season test has been met with widespread praise for the track layout.

Riders discuss MotoGP’s “strange, characterful” first street circuit at Mandalika
Lewis Duncan
By:

The final pre-season test ahead of the 2022 campaign got underway on Friday as MotoGP returned to Indonesia for the first time since 1997.

The Mandalika International Street Circuit is the first ‘street’ circuit to be used in the modern MotoGP era – though it is purpose-built venue that will eventually be used by local road traffic.

The 2.68-mile venue made its international race debut last November for the World Superbike finale, but had not been used again until Friday when MotoGP took to the circuit for the first of three days of testing.

As a result of this, plus construction work around the venue since then, the track was immensely dirty after rainfall on Friday morning.

The session was red-flagged for well over an hour while the track was cleaned, before riders were sent out to sweep the track on their bikes following a meeting with Dorna Sports and FIM safety officer Franco Uncini – which eventually resulted in a usable racing line.

This was met with criticism from some, with Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli labelling it “fucking dangerous” for MotoGP riders to clean tracks while Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro said the situation was “unrideable”.

Despite the difficult track conditions, the layout was met with praise from riders, with Honda’s Pol Espargaro noting that “it has its own character”.

“The track is nice. It has a little bit of everything,” said Espargaro, who was fastest on Friday.

“The only problem was we faced a situation in the morning where the track was very, very, very dirty and then we need to make laps to at least clean the line.

“By the ned the line was more or less clean, and with some rubber we could at least start to work on the bike.

“But apart from that I think the track was nice. It has very fast corners, very slow corners onto the back straight.

“It is very different and nice to what we’re used to, and this track – which is more important – I think it has its own character. It’s different from other tracks.

“Sometimes you go to a track where you feel like you’ve been riding for a week, but this track requires some technique.”

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

KTM’s Brad Binder says a rider spends a lot of time leant over at the 2.68-mile, 17-turn track, and says “there’s not much that compares” to the Mandalika layout.

“Well, the main straight is not super long here, and also the back straight is kind of cut in half because you carry so much speed through these changes of direction,” the South African explained.

“So as soon as you pick the bike up straight you are already on the brakes.

“So, there isn’t a lot of straights here for sure. But in general, you spend a lot of time on the edge here – not on the full edge of the tyre, but using a lot of lean angle.

“It’s a little bit tricky and it’s a bit of a strange track, there’s not much that compares to it with so many high-speed corners and always changing direction with the throttle.

“But I enjoyed the track.”

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: MotoGP

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez admits the speed of the second sector forces a rider to “breathe before arriving there”.

While the dirt did clear on the surface as the day wore on, a number of riders were critical of the amount of stones being flicked up.

Some, such as RNF Racing’s Andrea Dovizioso, says those stones are coming straight from the asphalt – as if the circuit is breaking up.

Read Also:

But Suzuki’s Alex Rins thinks it’s more a legacy of the construction work going on around the track, though admits the stones are “quite dangerous”.

“I was exiting from the box and some laps you find someone, you need to close the throttle, because it's even worse than motocross because in motocross at least you can do another line,” Rins said.

“But here it’s difficult. I don’t think the stones are coming from the asphalt.

“I think maybe last time somebody ride here was Superbike, a really long time ago, construction and things [have gone on since].”

shares
comments

Related video

Morbidelli: MotoGP riders cleaning dirty tracks is “f****** dangerous”
Previous article

Morbidelli: MotoGP riders cleaning dirty tracks is “f****** dangerous”
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Morbidelli: MotoGP riders cleaning dirty tracks is “f****** dangerous” Mandalika February Testing
MotoGP

Morbidelli: MotoGP riders cleaning dirty tracks is “f****** dangerous”

Marquez “felt something special” on Friday of Mandalika MotoGP test Mandalika February Testing
MotoGP

Marquez “felt something special” on Friday of Mandalika MotoGP test

Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset? Plus
MotoGP

Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset?

Latest news

Riders discuss MotoGP’s “strange, characterful” first street circuit at Mandalika
MotoGP MotoGP

Riders discuss MotoGP’s “strange, characterful” first street circuit at Mandalika

Morbidelli: MotoGP riders cleaning dirty tracks is “f****** dangerous”
MotoGP MotoGP

Morbidelli: MotoGP riders cleaning dirty tracks is “f****** dangerous”

Marquez “felt something special” on Friday of Mandalika MotoGP test
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “felt something special” on Friday of Mandalika MotoGP test

Miller slams “arrogant” Espargaro in Mandalika MotoGP test spat
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller slams “arrogant” Espargaro in Mandalika MotoGP test spat

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset? Plus

Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset?

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Plus

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Plus

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
Feb 3, 2022
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Plus

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Plus

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in the premier class have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a shift in the contractual model used by manufacturers, which is set to have a significant impact on the balance of power in 2022

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey Plus

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey

Danilo Petrucci’s decision to switch to rallying at the conclusion of his time in MotoGP at the end of 2021 raised many eyebrows. Deciding to make his rally raid debut at the Dakar courted scepticism. With his debut almost over on several occasions before it began, Petrucci’s Dakar odyssey was a wild affair full of ups, downs and a run-in with a camel. He sat down with Autosport to reveal all

MotoGP
Jan 25, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve Plus

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022 Plus

The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022

OPINION: MotoGP will get its own Drive to Survive-style series in 2022, airing on Amazon Prime Video. It’s a much-needed grab at the mainstream for MotoGP, but a paradigm shift in the series highlighted by one of its leading stars must be embraced and not overshadowed by a desire to replicate DTS’s popcorn drama

MotoGP
Jan 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.