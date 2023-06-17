Subscribe
Previous / Marquez backed off in Germany MotoGP sprint as results “not enough” for risk Next / Quartararo “not confident” Yamaha can make 2024 MotoGP step
MotoGP / German GP News

Race weekends hinging on qualifying has made MotoGP “boring” – Espargaro

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro says the fact “everything is about qualifying” now on MotoGP race weekends has made the series “boring”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Sebastian Fraenzschky
, Sebastian Fraenzschky
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing

Many complaints have been raised by riders this year regarding the increased difficulty they are having in racing each other owing to the downforce modern MotoGP bikes are creating now.

A much-maligned front tyre pressure rule, which was enforced properly from the Italian GP, has also added to this problem, with riders noting how difficult their bikes are when following others due to the sharp rise in front psi as a result of heat.

This has put the emphasis on qualifying, with seven of the 14 races run in 2023 (sprints and grands prix) being won from the front row.

Espargaro started Saturday’s sprint at the German Grand Prix from 10th and made up only one place, while only one rider in the top six came from outside of the first two rows.

“We have a lot of downforce, that’s for sure,” Espargaro said.

“Everybody has a lot of downforce, but everybody has the same. MotoGP now, and I don’t want to blame MotoGP, but it’s boring.

“Everything is about the qualifying, then you can do a good race, because all the fresh air that you get [when in front], the bike can be a lot faster, is a lot easier.

“If you are far back in the grid, even if you have strong pace, it’s very difficult. It’s frustrating. It’s all about the qualifying and the start.”

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Espargaro’s qualifying was compromised by yellow flags on his final two flying laps, while “the worst launch control of the grid” led to his “shit” race.

Read Also:

“The race was shit,” he added.

“I’m very frustrated because of the qualifying. I had really good speed, I was aiming to fight for the pole and I had two yellow flags in qualifying on my last two laps when the track was drier.

“So, starting from 10th with the worst launch control of the grid is almost impossible.

“The pace was not bad, I overtook many positions, a lot of riders in front of me, but it doesn’t matter. It’s difficult when you start that far back.”

shares
comments

Marquez backed off in Germany MotoGP sprint as results “not enough” for risk

Quartararo “not confident” Yamaha can make 2024 MotoGP step
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes

Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes

MotoGP
German GP

Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Moto2
Sachsenring

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one

BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one

BTCC BTCC
Oulton Park

BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one

Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point

Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point

Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes

Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes

MGP MotoGP
German GP

Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MOT2 Moto2
Sachsenring

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe