Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez suffers huge crash
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Quartararo wary of making "stupid mistake" in wet Assen MotoGP FP2

By:

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo says he was “too careful” the wet part of FP2 for the Dutch Grand Prix because he was wary of making a “stupid mistake”.

Quartararo wary of making "stupid mistake" in wet Assen MotoGP FP2

The Yamaha rider leads the standings by 22 points ahead of a race weekend where he is expected to be strong, after claiming pole in his rookie campaign in 2019 on the M1 and team-mate Maverick Vinales winning the previous Dutch TT.

Vinales led both sessions on Friday at Assen, with Quartararo fourth on the combined times – 0.419 seconds off the best pace.

FP2 was hit by rain in the second half of the session, with Quartararo electing to put in some wet running but admits he didn’t push, having been keen to avoid an error that could have damaging repercussions to his title hopes.

“Was quite a positive day, but in FP1 unfortunately for the quantity of the tyres we needed to use the soft front and it’s a tyre that I usually don’t really like,” Quartararo said.

“So this morning we used only soft in the front.

“The medium rear was OK, but I was not able to push the front, but I was quite happy.

“And in this afternoon I’ve been with medium, hard and was raining a little bit, my confidence with the hard was not that good and then with the wet I was too careful.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The feeling was not too bad but I was way too careful and we know that for tomorrow we need to make a step.

“I mean, [I took] just one lap to take the feeling but when I start to see everyone pushing hard I just wanted to stay careful and I was a little bit too careful.

“But the feeling was not bad, was great, so tomorrow we will need to push a different way to go faster.

“But it was great to take some information on the track and not to put ourselves on the limit.”

When asked by Autosport what he meant when he said he had to push in a different way, he added: “Just with myself more on the limit.

“I’m in a situation right now that I don’t want to make a stupid mistake on a crash in the wet in FP2.

“So, when the time arrives to push more, I will push more.

“But I think that today was not the moment to make a mistake and maybe crash or [suffer] an injury or something. So, was the moment to stay quiet.”

shares
comments
Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez suffers huge crash

Previous article

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez suffers huge crash
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen leads FP2 after Hamilton loses best lap to track limits

57 min
2
Formula 1

Mercedes summoned to stewards over Bottas FP2 pitlane spin

34 min
3
Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

21 h
4
Formula 1

Grand Prix F1 practice results: Verstappen dominates in Styria

51 min
5
MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez suffers huge crash

1 h
Latest news
Quartararo wary of making "stupid mistake" in wet Assen MotoGP FP2
MGP

Quartararo wary of making "stupid mistake" in wet Assen MotoGP FP2

15m
Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez suffers huge crash
MGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez suffers huge crash

1 h
Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1
MGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1

6 h
Morbidelli to undergo knee surgery after missing MotoGP Dutch TT
MGP

Morbidelli to undergo knee surgery after missing MotoGP Dutch TT

20 h
Quartararo: Vinales “one of the fastest guys I’ve ever seen” in MotoGP
MGP

Quartararo: Vinales “one of the fastest guys I’ve ever seen” in MotoGP

21 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez suffers huge crash Dutch GP
MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez suffers huge crash

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1 Dutch GP
MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Fabio Quartararo More
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo: Vinales “one of the fastest guys I’ve ever seen” in MotoGP Dutch GP
MotoGP

Quartararo: Vinales “one of the fastest guys I’ve ever seen” in MotoGP

Quartararo says German MotoGP third "like gold" after weekend of struggle German GP
MotoGP

Quartararo says German MotoGP third "like gold" after weekend of struggle

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Catalan GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Trending Today

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen leads FP2 after Hamilton loses best lap to track limits
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen leads FP2 after Hamilton loses best lap to track limits

Mercedes summoned to stewards over Bottas FP2 pitlane spin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes summoned to stewards over Bottas FP2 pitlane spin

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

Grand Prix F1 practice results: Verstappen dominates in Styria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix F1 practice results: Verstappen dominates in Styria

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez suffers huge crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez suffers huge crash

Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new F1 technical director
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new F1 technical director

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest from Gasly in opening practice session
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest from Gasly in opening practice session

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Plus

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Plus

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021

Latest news

Quartararo wary of making "stupid mistake" in wet Assen MotoGP FP2
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo wary of making "stupid mistake" in wet Assen MotoGP FP2

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez suffers huge crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez suffers huge crash

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1

Morbidelli to undergo knee surgery after missing MotoGP Dutch TT
MotoGP MotoGP

Morbidelli to undergo knee surgery after missing MotoGP Dutch TT

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.