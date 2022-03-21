Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / How a “false” brake stopped another brutal Indonesia MotoGP crash
MotoGP / Indonesian GP News

Quartararo “took time to realise I was going fast” in wet Indonesia MotoGP

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo admits it “took time to realise I was going fast” in the wet MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix as he stormed to second.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Quartararo “took time to realise I was going fast” in wet Indonesia MotoGP

Quartararo has struggled in the wet in recent years aboard his Yamaha, but romped to second in last Sunday’s rain-lashed Indonesian GP.

This marks his best result in a wet race in the premier class, which was previously a third at Le Mans last year – but he feels his French GP podium didn’t actually come from improvements made to the bike.

Although getting the holeshot from pole, Quartararo was shuffled down the order to fifth in the early stages of the Mandalika race.

Speaking after finishing second, which moves him up to third in the standings now, Quartararo admits it took him time to understand he could push more than he was in the conditions.

“In every situation I try to see the best I can get, and when I was fifth, to be honest I’ve never been that fast in the wet and it took me time to realise I was riding that fast,” he explained.

“I was in P5 and I saw that I had a small margin, and sometimes when you are getting used to being much further [down] in the positions and you are in P5, you expect that ‘wow, this is a good result’.

“But I felt that I could go a little bit better and I was feeling so good on the brakes.

“To be honest, it’s been a long time since I had this feeling on the bike [in the wet].

“In 2019 we had no races in the wet, but every practice I did I was always in the top 10.

“But 2020 and 2021 always I was outside the top 10, I could never make a good race.

“In Le Mans last year I make the podium, but basically because my laps with the slicks when it was raining I made a gap to the others of more than 10 seconds, so that’s why I made the podium.

“But here it was full wet and it’s the thing [rear grip] I asked to Yamaha [to bring] on that condition.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo says Yamaha made set-up changes to his bike for the wet to find more rear grip in practice at Austin last year and hopes it can apply this to dry conditions going forward.

“This is a little bit of luck, because when it rains in some tracks the tarmac doesn’t have the grip, and here it had the grip,” he added.

Read Also:

“So, basically to be honest, since Austin 2021 we used a different set-up on the bike – totally different – and was already better.

“But now we changed a really small thing on the bike and that, plus the grip on the tarmac, is helping a lot.

“So, we know that the small thing today, maybe if we make much more, can help to have more rear grip [in the dry].”

shares
comments
How a “false” brake stopped another brutal Indonesia MotoGP crash
Previous article

How a “false” brake stopped another brutal Indonesia MotoGP crash
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Honda without answers after Marquez’s “brutal” Indonesia MotoGP crash Indonesian GP
MotoGP

Honda without answers after Marquez’s “brutal” Indonesia MotoGP crash

Miller, Quartararo clash over "unnecessary" Indonesia MotoGP contact Indonesian GP
MotoGP

Miller, Quartararo clash over "unnecessary" Indonesia MotoGP contact

Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Qatar GP Plus
MotoGP

Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Latest news

Quartararo “took time to realise I was going fast” in wet Indonesia MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “took time to realise I was going fast” in wet Indonesia MotoGP

How a “false” brake stopped another brutal Indonesia MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

How a “false” brake stopped another brutal Indonesia MotoGP crash

Honda without answers after Marquez’s “brutal” Indonesia MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda without answers after Marquez’s “brutal” Indonesia MotoGP crash

Miller, Quartararo clash over "unnecessary" Indonesia MotoGP contact
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller, Quartararo clash over "unnecessary" Indonesia MotoGP contact

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Plus

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Plus

Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Plus

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Enea Bastianini etched himself into the history books as MotoGP’s newest winner with a stunning ride to victory in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix. He has pricked the ears of a number of rivals and can prove to be a real menace in the early races of 2022

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2022
How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar Plus

How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar

Enea Bastianini's victory in the Qatar Grand Prix was good and bad news for Ducati. The Italian's breakthrough win on a year-old Gresini bike, and the sluggishness exhibited by the 2022 models, suggests that Ducati has failed to take advantage of having a third of the MotoGP grid and leaves it with issues to resolve

MotoGP
Mar 7, 2022
The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022 Plus

The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” its enigma Plus

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” its enigma

Maverick Vinales’ 2022 season appears to be make or break for the trouble MotoGP star, as he embarks on a full-time campaign with Aprilia after his acrimonious Yamaha split last year. The team is convinced it has pulled off a blinder in signing the nine-time race winner and is doing everything it can to extract the maximum from Vinales.

MotoGP
Mar 1, 2022
Why MotoGP 2022's dawn will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Plus

Why MotoGP 2022's dawn will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title defence has gotten off to a rocky start, as he has expressed dismay at a lack of progress made by Yamaha with the engine of its 2022 bike - so much so, he says his future beyond 2022 remains "open". Will this weekend's season-opening Qatar GP prove Quartararo's complaints have been valid, or simply about pressuring Yamaha during contract negotiations?

MotoGP
Feb 28, 2022
How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team Plus

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

Ducati came close to its first MotoGP world championship since the heady days of Casey Stoner in 2021. And it did so with a line-up born out of a risky philosophy change that has ultimately allowed Ducati mould a MotoGP super team that goes into the 2022 season as an expected favourite

MotoGP
Feb 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.