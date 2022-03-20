Tickets Subscribe
All
Previous / Indonesia MotoGP race start delayed due to torrential rain Next / 2022 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix: Full race results and championship standings
MotoGP / Indonesian GP Race report

MotoGP Indonesian GP: KTM's Oliveira takes impressive wet-weather win

Miguel Oliveira stormed to victory in a shortened and rain-delayed MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix from reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo as Marc Marquez was ruled out with a concussion.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Indonesian GP: KTM's Oliveira takes impressive wet-weather win

Drama permeated the run-up to MotoGP’s first Indonesian GP in 25 years, with the big news being Marc Marquez’s violent warm-up crash ruling him out of the race. 

The Honda rider suffered a concussion in a horrifying highside in the latter stages of warm-up on Sunday morning and was declared unfit having gone to hospital for precautionary checks.  

The MotoGP race was then shortened from 27 laps to 20 over safety fears about the condition of the circuit in the extreme heat, before heavy rain led to a delay of an hour and 15 minutes to proceedings. 

Declared a wet race, the entire field opted for Michelin’s medium front and rear rain tyres. 

Poleman Fabio Quartararo nailed his launch off the line to grab the holeshot on his factory Yamaha, with Oliveira slotting into second ahead of Ducati’s Jack Miller and a fast-starting Alex Rins on the Suzuki.  

Miller overhauled Quartararo on the run over the line to start lap two as the Yamaha rider seemingly made a mistake exiting the final corner – something he’d do on the following tour, which dropped him out of the podium places to fifth.

Oliveira also quickly dispatched Quartararo to give Miller chase, as the leading duo immediately moved over a second clear of the pack behind.  

The KTM rider’s searing pace would prove too much for Miller and would succumb to his advances at Turn 12 on lap five.  

Oliveira would charge off into the distance, opening up a lead of over four seconds to Miller, who started to fade in the closing stages.  

Raul Fernandez, KTM Tech3

Raul Fernandez, KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miller came under attack from Pramac’s Johann Zarco, Rins and Quartararo – though a mistake for Rins would drop him off the podium battle.  

Quartararo capitalised on a battling Zarco and Miller to get ahead of the Pramac rider at Turn 1 on lap 16.  

At Turn 12 Quartararo moved ahead of Miller to take over second, with the Yamaha rider knocking Oliveira’s lead down to 2.8s seconds as they raced onto the final lap.  

But Oliveira kept his lead above two seconds to claim his fourth win in MotoGP as Quartararo took his best-ever wet weather result in the premier class in second.  

Pramac’s Zarco completed the podium ahead of factory team counterpart Miller, with Rins head Suzuki team-mate Joan Mir – who rose from 17th on the grid to salvage his difficult Indonesia weekend.  

Franco Morbidelli was seventh on the second of the factory Yamahas as Brad Binder prevailed in a wild battle for eighth on his KTM.  
Binder beat Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro and his RNF Racing Yamaha-mounted brother Darryn Binder, while Enea Bastianini holds onto a slender two-point championship lead after a difficult race in 11th for the Gresini rider. 

Pol Espargaro could only manage 12th on the sole-remaining Repsol Honda, with Alex Marquez (LCR Honda), VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini and Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia – who was lucky to stay mounted after nearly crashing at Turn 1 early on – rounding out the points paying positions to 15th.

Missing out on points was Maverick Vinales on his Aprilia, with Tech3 rookie Raul Fernandez heading Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantono, LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami, Marco Bezzecchi (VR46) and Tech3’s Remy Gardner.  

Jorge Martin crashed out at Turn 1 on lap eight when he hit some standing water, while RNF’s Andrea Dovizioso was forced out with a mechanical problem.

MotoGP Indonesian GP race results - 20 laps

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM -  
2 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 2.205 2.205
3 France Johann Zarco Ducati 3.158 3.158
4 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 5.663 5.663
5 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 7.044 7.044
6 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 7.832 7.832
7 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 21.115 21.115
8 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 32.413 32.413
9 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 32.586 32.586
10 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 32.901 32.901
11 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 33.116 33.116
12 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 33.599 33.599
13 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 33.735 33.735
14 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 34.991 34.991
15 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 35.763 35.763
16 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 37.397 37.397
17 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 41.975 41.975
18 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 47.915 47.915
19 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 49.471 49.471
20 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 49.473 49.473
21 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 55.964 55.964
  Spain Jorge Martin Ducati    
  Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha    
View full results
Indonesia MotoGP race start delayed due to torrential rain
Previous article

Indonesia MotoGP race start delayed due to torrential rain
Next article

2022 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix: Full race results and championship standings

2022 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix: Full race results and championship standings
Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Indonesia MotoGP race start delayed due to torrential rain Indonesian GP
MotoGP

Indonesia MotoGP race start delayed due to torrential rain

Marquez ruled out of Indonesia MotoGP race after massive crash Indonesian GP
MotoGP

Marquez ruled out of Indonesia MotoGP race after massive crash

Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Qatar GP Plus
MotoGP

Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Miguel Oliveira More
Miguel Oliveira
KTM adopts new testing approach to fix “not ready” 2022 MotoGP bike Sepang February testing
MotoGP

KTM adopts new testing approach to fix “not ready” 2022 MotoGP bike

Oliveira escapes injury after Lecuona crush in Algarve MotoGP Algarve GP
MotoGP

Oliveira escapes injury after Lecuona crush in Algarve MotoGP

Why Oliveira was right to pass on 2020 works KTM ride Plus
MotoGP

Why Oliveira was right to pass on 2020 works KTM ride

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing More
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Binder: KTM “still far from where we need to be” despite Qatar MotoGP podium Qatar GP
MotoGP

Binder: KTM “still far from where we need to be” despite Qatar MotoGP podium

Binder blames Qatar MotoGP practice slump on "paranormal activity" Qatar GP
MotoGP

Binder blames Qatar MotoGP practice slump on "paranormal activity"

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Catalan GP Plus
MotoGP

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

