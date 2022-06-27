Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Mir thought his race was over after Oliveira Assen MotoGP start line crash Next / Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Dutch GP Review
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Quartararo rages against MotoGP stewards over Assen penalty

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo has raged against MotoGP stewards for giving him a long lap penalty for his clash with Aleix Espargaro in the Dutch Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Quartararo rages against MotoGP stewards over Assen penalty

The Yamaha rider crashed trying to overtake Aprilia’s Espargaro on lap five of Sunday’s Assen race and collided with the Spaniard.

The contact forced Espargaro off into the gravel and dropped him from second to 15th, with the Aprilia rider losing 8.5s trying to recover before eventually going on to finish fourth.

The incident was placed under investigation by the stewards and resulted in him being given a long lap penalty for August’s British Grand Prix.

It was a penalty that was widely condemned on social media, with Quartararo taking to Instagram to vent his frustrations – taking aim at the inconsistency shown by stewards this season.

“Well… a long lap for the next race,” Quartararo began.

“Now you cannot try and overtake because they think you are too ambitious.

“From the beginning of the year some riders made ‘racing incident’ but apparently mine was too dangerous.

“Congratulations to the stewards for the amazing job you are doing.

“Next time I will not try any overtake to think about not taking a penalty.”

 

Yamaha boss Massimo Meregalli felts Quartararo’s penalty is harsh, adding: “We started the race hoping to be able to put in a good performance.

“We were, anyway, well prepared for this race, but this is racing.

“We view the first crash of Fabio as a race incident and feel that Race Direction's decision to give him a sanction for the next race is not only harsh considering he took nobody down with him and Aleix still scored points, but it's also not consistent with race incidents we've seen in earlier GPs that were left unpunished.

“We will use this break to digest this GP and come back ready to fight in Silverstone in one month‘s time.”

This latest penalty has reignited the debate surrounding consistency in punishments with stewards, after LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami escaped without a penalty for a Turn 1 collision that wiped out Alex Rins and Francesco Bagnaia in Barcelona.

This was deemed a racing incident, as was his collision with Rins the week before at Mugello which also took the Suzuki rider out of the race.

Rins raged at what he deemed was incompetency from the current stewards’ panel after the Nakagami Barcelona incident.

Read Also:

Riders have long expressed frustration at the track limits penalties that have been dished out in recent years.

Ex-World Superbike rider Chaz Davies posted on Twitter on Sunday evening that the recent stewarding will only dissuade riders from engaging on track.

“FIM MotoGP stewards panel: doing an excellent job of deterring riders from actually racing in future,” Davies wrote.

“A basic failure to recognise an unfortunate racing incident vs blatant reckless riding.”

Ducati’s Jack Miller also blasted a long lap penalty he received at Assen for impeding Maverick Vinales in qualifying as “bullshit”.

Quartararo re-joined the Assen race after his Turn 5 spill, but would crash again on lap 12 at the same corner due to a broken traction control sensor.

He later questioned his Yamaha team’s decision to send him back out again after he’d initially come into pitlane a few laps earlier, and said he was “lucky” not to injure himself.

shares
comments
Mir thought his race was over after Oliveira Assen MotoGP start line crash
Previous article

Mir thought his race was over after Oliveira Assen MotoGP start line crash
Next article

Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Dutch GP Review

Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Dutch GP Review
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests British GP
Formula 1

Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success Dutch GP
MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Dutch GP Plus
MotoGP

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Latest news

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success
MotoGP MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022 Plus

How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence Plus

The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Plus

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Autosport, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Plus

The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. Autosport analyses what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP Plus

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt Plus

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.