Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Miller blasts "b*******" Assen MotoGP long lap penalty Next / Quartararo rages against MotoGP stewards over Assen penalty
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Mir thought his race was over after Oliveira Assen MotoGP start line crash

Suzuki’s Joan Mir admits he thought his MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix was over when KTM’s Miguel Oliveira ran into the back of him on the start line.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Mark Bremer
Mir thought his race was over after Oliveira Assen MotoGP start line crash

Mir braked hard into his grid slot to engage the front holeshot device for the start, but caught Oliveira unaware.

Oliveira ran into Mir and broke one of his wings, while Mir escaped damage. Both were able to complete the race, with Mir finishing eighth and Oliveira ninth.

“Well, now you have to engage the front device, the front holeshot,” Mir explained when asked about the incident.

“And with our bike you have to brake quite hard to engage it.

“And when I saw my starting position, I braked and then Oliveira just hit me.

“He lost a wing or something, my bike was ok, but was pretty strong the hit.

“So, hopefully he could complete the race.

“When I felt the hit, I looked back and said ‘ok, let’s go to the box’ because it was quite strong.”

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Oliveira says he was not focused on where Mir was as he was letting Jack Miller and Maverick Vinales go past him.

The KTM rider also says the damage he received to his aerodynamics made his bike harder to turn and less stable.

Read Also:

“I was drawn to him,” Oliveira joked when asked about the collision.

“I mean, clearly it was an unexpected move because I think he engaged his front device in his spot.

“So, he was going slow and then he did a stoppy and I was not expecting it because I let Maverick and Jack pass to the right side of the track.

“So, I was waiting to my spot because I already engaged my device before and then I just rolled to my spot.

“But at this moment he braked and I couldn’t avoid him because I was just not focused on him because I let these guys passed.

“And when I was going to the left he stopped.

“So, I broke my lever protection on my brake and the wing was broken completely.

“The effect was I lost stability in fast corners and the bike was hard to turn on the right side.”

shares
comments
Miller blasts "b*******" Assen MotoGP long lap penalty
Previous article

Miller blasts "b*******" Assen MotoGP long lap penalty
Next article

Quartararo rages against MotoGP stewards over Assen penalty

Quartararo rages against MotoGP stewards over Assen penalty
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests British GP
Formula 1

Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success Dutch GP
MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Dutch GP Plus
MotoGP

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Latest news

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success
MotoGP MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022 Plus

How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence Plus

The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Plus

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Autosport, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Plus

The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. Autosport analyses what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP Plus

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt Plus

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.