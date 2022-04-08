Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / MotoGP Americas GP: Rins tops FP1 as Marquez returns to action Next / MotoGP Americas GP: Zarco leads Ducati 1-2 from Miller in FP2
MotoGP / Americas GP News

Quartararo manager confirms talks with rival MotoGP marques for 2023

Fabio Quartararo’s manager Eric Mahe has confirmed he is in talks with other manufacturers outside of Yamaha over the reigning MotoGP world champion’s future.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Quartararo manager confirms talks with rival MotoGP marques for 2023

Quartararo is out of contract with Yamaha at the end of this season, having signed with the Japanese marque to join its factory squad for 2021 – replacing MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi.

The Frenchman went on to win the 2021 title, ending a six-year drought for Yamaha dating back to Jorge Lorenzo in 2015, with the manufacturer admitting on a number of occasions since that re-signing Quartararo is its priority.

But Quartararo has repeatedly expressed a disappointment at a lack of development with the 2022 Yamaha, particularly in regards to horsepower.

Earlier in the year he even admitted his future beyond 2022 was open as a result.

While rumours have circulated about various moves, including links to Honda, Quartararo has remained tight-lipped on what his future may hold.

Speaking to motogp.com, his manager Mahe also declined to comment on who has expressed interest in Quartararo – but did confirm talks are being held.

“We are checking all parameters,” he said.

“We just have to know where Fabio can achieve the best results possible at this stage and then we are a bit lucky because years ago a decision like this was taken one year in advance.

“And at this stage there is no rush, so it’s a good situation. Only two riders are signed for next year, and I can imagine there is no rush to Yamaha too.

“So, we are investigating everything and then we will see what happens.

“It’s not a question of offers. We are in talks.

“It’s not a question of offers, we are trying to what could be the best for Fabio.

“For sure we have a great respect to Yamaha, but due to certain reasons I cannot say we have to think about.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo’s team-mate Franco Morbidelli already has a deal in place with Yamaha through to the end of 2023, while Ducati locked Francesco Bagnaia into a new two-year deal starting next season last month.

On Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Americas Grand Prix in Texas, Quartararo said he was not thinking about a timeline as to when he will make his decision for 2023.

The Frenchman is currently fifth in the standings after three races having scored just one podium.

shares
comments
MotoGP Americas GP: Rins tops FP1 as Marquez returns to action
Previous article

MotoGP Americas GP: Rins tops FP1 as Marquez returns to action
Next article

MotoGP Americas GP: Zarco leads Ducati 1-2 from Miller in FP2

MotoGP Americas GP: Zarco leads Ducati 1-2 from Miller in FP2
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP Americas GP: Martin snatches COTA pole as Quartararo crashes Americas GP
MotoGP

MotoGP Americas GP: Martin snatches COTA pole as Quartararo crashes

MotoGP Americas GP: Quartararo tops crash-strewn FP3 from Bastianini Americas GP
MotoGP

MotoGP Americas GP: Quartararo tops crash-strewn FP3 from Bastianini

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph Argentinian GP Plus
MotoGP

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

Fabio Quartararo More
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo ‘not looking to leave Yamaha’ amid rival MotoGP team talks Americas GP
MotoGP

Quartararo ‘not looking to leave Yamaha’ amid rival MotoGP team talks

Yamaha must improve MotoGP grip uncertainty – Quartararo Americas GP
MotoGP

Yamaha must improve MotoGP grip uncertainty – Quartararo

Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset? Plus
MotoGP

Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset?

Latest news

2022 MotoGP Americas GP: Qualifying results and starting grid
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Americas GP: Qualifying results and starting grid

MotoGP Americas GP: Martin snatches COTA pole as Quartararo crashes
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Americas GP: Martin snatches COTA pole as Quartararo crashes

MotoGP Americas GP: Quartararo tops crash-strewn FP3 from Bastianini
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Americas GP: Quartararo tops crash-strewn FP3 from Bastianini

MotoGP riders say COTA “safer” now after resurfacing, but doubts remain
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP riders say COTA “safer” now after resurfacing, but doubts remain

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph Plus

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

OPINION: Aleix Espargaro’s breakthrough victory finally brought Aprilia the MotoGP success it had been craving since it returned to the premier class in 2015. But it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest it might have expected Maverick Vinales – the marque’s last grand prix winner before Espargaro – to be the one to break its duck. Now the pressure is on…

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2022
How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina Plus

How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Plus

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand Plus

The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Plus

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's king Plus

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's king

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesia MotoGP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021. While the crash appears to have been related to the rear grip problems Honda suffered throughout the Indonesian GP weekend due to Michelin's switch to an old tyre construction to better cope with extreme heat, it was also indicative of a nature that is beginning to take its toll on the six-time MotoGP world champion

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Plus

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Plus

Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.