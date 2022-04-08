Tickets Subscribe
Dovizioso has "no regret" turning down Aprilia MotoGP offer Next / Quartararo manager confirms talks with rival MotoGP marques for 2023
MotoGP / Americas GP Practice report

MotoGP Americas GP: Rins tops FP1 as Marquez returns to action

Suzuki’s Alex Rins topped FP1 for the MotoGP Americas Grand Prix despite an early technical issue, as Marc Marquez returned to action following vision problems.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Americas GP: Rins tops FP1 as Marquez returns to action

Following a violent crash during warm-up for the Indonesian GP, Marquez suffered a new episode of the diplopia – or double vision – which sidelined him for three months late last year.

Missing the Argentina GP while he recovered, the Honda rider was given the all-clear to continue racing this weekend at his beloved Circuit of the Americas.

And it only took Marquez five laps to get back up to speed, the seven-time COTA winner going top of the pile with a 2m04.469s just 15 minutes into FP1.

He would stay at the top of the timesheets with that lap until just under 12 minutes to go, when Maverick Vinales on the Aprilia went 0.096s clear with a 2m04.373s.

Having made a breakthrough with set-up on the Aprilia in Indonesia and carrying that through to a strong Argentina weekend, Vinales came into COTA confident he could be strong.

Rins had his session interrupted at around mid-distance, with his GSX-RR slowing on the exit of Turn 11 onto the back straight.

But the 2019 COTA race winner managed to get back out on track on his second Suzuki and lit the timing screens up in the dying stages with a run of three-successive sessions-topping times.

This run culminated in a 2m04.007s, which put him top of the pile at the chequered flag by just 0.008s.

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

A late charge from Vinales threatened Rins’ lap, but the Aprilia rider had to settle for second ahead of factory Ducati rider Jack Miller.

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo led the session in the early stages and was fourth at the chequered flag, 0.0443s off the pace, while Marquez completed 17 laps in fifth.

He headed Honda team-mate Pol Espargaro, who stopped on track up at Turn 10 after the chequered flag.

Erstwhile championship leader Enea Bastianini guided his Gresini Ducati to seventh ahead of current points leader Aleix Espargaro on the second of the Aprilias.

Trailing the Argentina winner was LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami, while Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati) rounded out the top 10 ahead of 2020 world champion Joan Mir on the sister Suzuki.

The KTM contingent was led by Brad Binder down in 12th with a 2m04.983s, with Francesco Bagnaia on the factory team Ducati and Pramac’s Jorge Martin behind him.

COTA has been partially resurfaced from Turns 2 to 10 and Turns 12-16 since last October’s race after bumps led to safety concerns and an ultimatum from the riders.

However, several corners – including the fast, plunging Turn 10 left-hander – still appear to have some aggressive bumps.

FP2 for the 2022 MotoGP Americas GP gets underway at 2:10pm local time (8:10pm BST).

FP1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 2'04.007  
2 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 2'04.015 0.008
3 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 2'04.437 0.430
4 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 2'04.450 0.443
5 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 2'04.469 0.462
6 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 2'04.581 0.574
7 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 2'04.594 0.587
8 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 2'04.686 0.679
9 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 2'04.744 0.737
10 France Johann Zarco Ducati 2'04.893 0.886
11 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 2'04.900 0.893
12 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 2'04.983 0.976
13 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 2'05.003 0.996
14 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 2'05.050 1.043
15 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 2'05.146 1.139
16 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 2'05.177 1.170
17 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 2'05.287 1.280
18 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 2'05.324 1.317
19 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 2'05.326 1.319
20 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 2'05.386 1.379
21 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 2'05.672 1.665
22 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 2'06.198 2.191
23 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 2'06.445 2.438
24 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 2'06.497 2.490
View full results
