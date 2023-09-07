Quartararo "hurts" returning to scene of MotoGP title amid current woes
Fabio Quartararo says it “hurts” to return to Misano, the scene of his 2021 MotoGP championship-clinching race, given Yamaha’s struggles since then.
The Frenchman claimed his maiden world championship at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Misano two years ago after a crash from rival Francesco Bagnaia handed him the championship with two rounds remaining.
But Yamaha has struggled since, and though Quartararo finished second in last year’s standings, he is currently 11th, 178 points behind Ducati rider Bagnaia.
Quartararo has repeatedly aired his frustrations at Yamaha’s lack of competitiveness, saying the current bike is “practically the same” as that which Jorge Lorenzo raced to the title in 2015.
Speaking ahead of this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix, Quartararo expressed his dismay at the team’s position two years on from his title aged just 22.
He said: “Of course it’s a great feeling, but also it hurts to see where we are right now compared to two years ago.
“It was one of the best days of my life here, but going back to this place and knowing which position we are now, it hurts, but it is what it is.
“We have to think positive, try to bring Yamaha to the best position they can be, and hopefully being back here with the greatest feeling as 2021.”
World Champion Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Yamaha
Quartararo finished seventh in last Sunday’s grand prix at Barcelona, marking his best main race finish since he achieved the same result at the French GP.
He switched back to using last year’s base settings, which he said did “help me quite a lot”, but did not seem confident about carrying that positivity into this weekend’s races.
Asked whether he had reasons to be more optimistic at Misano, Quartararo said: “Well, not really, it has been a tough weekend for us. Sunday was great, we went back to a previous set-up, basically last year’s base.
“It was a bit better, so basically here we don’t know which one to start, so in FP1 we will do it with both and see how the weekend goes.”
He added: “To be honest, going in, we have lost every year a little bit of our turning and this year we are missing it even more.
“With last year’s base, it helps me carry a bit more speed and especially in Barcelona the grip was really low, it helps me quite a lot.”
Monday’s post-race test at Misano will be important for the marque’s 2024 bike, with test rider Cal Crutchlow having given the latest model a shakedown at Aragon this week in preparation.
Though Quartararo said he had spoken to the Briton on Wednesday about the bike, he kept his cards close to his chest about Crutchlow’s feedback.
Espargaro "pissed off" at "super bad" Bagnaia MotoGP crash coverage
Marquez flirts with a possible Gresini Ducati MotoGP switch for 2024
Quartararo boosted by year-old Yamaha set-up in Catalan MotoGP race
Quartararo boosted by year-old Yamaha set-up in Catalan MotoGP race Quartararo boosted by year-old Yamaha set-up in Catalan MotoGP race
Quartararo: Current Yamaha “practically the same” as Lorenzo’s 2015 MotoGP bike
Quartararo: Current Yamaha “practically the same” as Lorenzo’s 2015 MotoGP bike Quartararo: Current Yamaha “practically the same” as Lorenzo’s 2015 MotoGP bike
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future
Morbidelli suggests MotoGP needs to show more midfield battles on TV like F1
Morbidelli suggests MotoGP needs to show more midfield battles on TV like F1 Morbidelli suggests MotoGP needs to show more midfield battles on TV like F1
Quartararo has 'lacked motivation' in MotoGP 2023 but "accepts" situation now
Quartararo has 'lacked motivation' in MotoGP 2023 but "accepts" situation now Quartararo has 'lacked motivation' in MotoGP 2023 but "accepts" situation now
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes
Latest news
How WRC drivers are preparing to enter the Acropolis unknown
How WRC drivers are preparing to enter the Acropolis unknown How WRC drivers are preparing to enter the Acropolis unknown
Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up
Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up
M-Sport “very sorry” for Loubet’s early WRC Acropolis Rally exit
M-Sport “very sorry” for Loubet’s early WRC Acropolis Rally exit M-Sport “very sorry” for Loubet’s early WRC Acropolis Rally exit
Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument
Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.