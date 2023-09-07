Miller rubbishes wild MotoGP rumours KTM will move him aside for Acosta
Jack Miller has rubbished rumours that KTM is to move him aside for MotoGP 2024 to make way for Pedro Acosta, by way of an inflated contract and 10 wildcards.
KTM has currently found no solution to its rider logjam for the 2024 MotoGP season, with five riders contracted for four bikes.
At the centre of this is Moto2 championship leader and potential generational talent Acosta, who will be coming to MotoGP next season after KTM activated his contract for 2024.
Insight: Why the hype around MotoGP’s next generational talent is justified
Both Brad Binder – who has signed through to the end of 2026 now – and Miller have contracts for next year to remain at the factory squad. Tech3 riders Pol Espargaro and Augusto Fernandez also have contracts with KTM for next season.
It seems likely that Acosta will end up at Tech3, with KTM thought to be pitting Espargaro and Fernandez against each other to see who keeps their ride.
A wild rumour emerged over the last week, however, which stated Miller was offered a contract twice in size financially and 10 wildcards to make way for Acosta in 2024.
Speaking ahead of this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix, Miller – who is about to become a father for the first time – rubbished these claims.
“Was it Spanish? I don’t even know who it was,” he began when asked about the rumours of his future.
“It doesn’t bother me. It’s nice to have your name in the headline even though you’re not.
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: KTM Images
“I mean, it’s just the way it goes. I’m quite content, I’ve got a pretty busy couple of weeks coming up, so I don’t have to focus my attention on that shit.
“I was waiting for something to come in my mailbox for me to sign!
“But nah, there’s no truth to that. I know what job I’ve got to do at KTM, what they’re keeping me on for, and what we’re here to do.
“And what we are here to do is to bring them onto the next level. It’s a good problem for KTM to have now, because 12 months ago now I was fighting to get on this thing. Not my problem.”
Per the rules, non-concession manufacturers are only allowed a maximum of three wildcard entries per season.
Thus, it would be impossible for Miller to have been offered 10 wildcards even if those rumours proved to be true.
