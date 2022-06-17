Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Injured Rins will decide Germany MotoGP participation on Saturday Next / MotoGP German GP: Bagnaia fastest in FP3 with new lap record
MotoGP / German GP News

Quartararo “hoping” for Barcelona-style turnaround at German MotoGP

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo says he is “hoping” for a grip turnaround like he experienced in Barcelona after struggling on the first day of the MotoGP German Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Quartararo “hoping” for Barcelona-style turnaround at German MotoGP

The 2022 Yamaha doesn’t perform well when grip is at a premium on tracks, with the reigning world champion admitting on Friday in Barcelona he was worried about his pace in low grip conditions before ultimately going on to win the race as the circuit improved over the rest of the weekend.

Quartararo has gone through a similar Friday at the Sachsenring, ending the day seventh overall having struggled in FP2 on the hard rear tyre.

“So, it was not bad, but it I felt like it was a used tyre,” Quartararo said of the hard rear Michelin option.

“But then our consistency was quite good. I could remain in 1m21.6s, 5s, but compared to the top guys they could do 1m20s high, 1m21s low, and I was not able to do it.

“The performance in the beginning, I didn’t feel any positives.

“So, that’s why I didn’t really like it. [It felt] like a used tyre, basically.

“I went out with the new hard and it was like it already had no performance.

“When I swapped to the soft, the gap was way too big and it was, I would not say difficult to make a good time attack, but first lap was 1m20.6s, then 1m20.4s, 1m20.4s.

“So, I could do a bit better but when you come from a hard and go to a soft that is much softer, the difference is way too big.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Asked whether the medium could be a race option, the championship leader said: “For me, yes. I only tried it in the morning, but in the morning I did 24 laps, it was not so bad.

“But the thing is, maybe there’s more performance with the medium.

“But then the drop is bigger, so we need to find a solution because I remember in Barcelona the first day I was struggling so much with the grip, and then it was better every day.

“So, I hope tomorrow will be the same and we improve. When the grip is low, we struggle more, so hopefully tomorrow the grip is better and we can improve.”

Read Also:

Quartararo says the hard rear he used on Friday was pre-heated, but the medium he felt better on was also pre-heated – so isn’t convinced this is the main issue.

“The medium of this morning was pre-heated also, and I don’t think it was a big change,” Quartararo added.

“Hopefully it’s a problem of the pre-heated tyre, but I don’t think it was the problem. It was pre-heated from Barcelona, I think.”

shares
comments
Injured Rins will decide Germany MotoGP participation on Saturday
Previous article

Injured Rins will decide Germany MotoGP participation on Saturday
Next article

MotoGP German GP: Bagnaia fastest in FP3 with new lap record

MotoGP German GP: Bagnaia fastest in FP3 with new lap record
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP German GP: Miller heads Ducati 1-2 in opening practice German GP
MotoGP

MotoGP German GP: Miller heads Ducati 1-2 in opening practice

Espargaro “couldn’t sleep” after “stupid” Barcelona MotoGP error German GP
MotoGP

Espargaro “couldn’t sleep” after “stupid” Barcelona MotoGP error

Why a MotoGP legend needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Plus
MotoGP

Why a MotoGP legend needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

Latest news

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success
MotoGP MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022 Plus

How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence Plus

The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Plus

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Autosport, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Plus

The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. Autosport analyses what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP Plus

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt Plus

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.