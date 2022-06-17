Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / MotoGP German GP: Bagnaia tops FP2 with new lap record Next / Quartararo “hoping” for Barcelona-style turnaround at German MotoGP
MotoGP / German GP News

Injured Rins will decide Germany MotoGP participation on Saturday

Suzuki’s Alex Rins says he will decide whether or not to continue with this weekend’s MotoGP German Grand Prix on Saturday as he battles with a left wrist fracture.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
German Garcia Casanova
Injured Rins will decide Germany MotoGP participation on Saturday

The three-time MotoGP race winner fractured his wrist at the first corner of the Catalan GP when he was wiped out by Takaaki Nakagami in an incident that led many riders to question race direction’s operation.

Rins was passed fit to ride on Thursday at the Sachsenring and ended Friday 11th overall despite suffering a crash at Turn 1 in FP1.

The Suzuki rider admits he is “suffering more than I thought” and is not sure if he will see out the rest of the Germany weekend.

“I'm sore, in FP2 I suffered a bit more, I don't know if it was because of the heat or because I rode faster, but it cost me quite a bit,” he said.

“I suffered a little bit where I expected, which is in the three hard brakings, in the first corner, in the downhill and in the last braking.

"We finished eleventh, 0.5s off the first and it's not bad, but the truth is that I'm suffering more than I thought.”

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

Suzuki team boss Livio Suppo said on Friday that “it doesn’t make sense for” Rins to continue this weekend and instead sit on the sidelines to recover more for next week’s Dutch TT at Assen.

Rins says his continued participation in the German GP will largely depend on how he feels in the morning and will take a final decision then.

Read Also:

“I don't know, it will depend on how I spend the night and, above all, how I wake up in the morning, we'll see what we do,” Rins added.

“Of course, I'd like to race this weekend, but if it hurts a lot and I can't do more than three or four laps in a row it's silly to continue.

"Let's see how FP3 goes, depending on how I feel we'll decide in one direction or another.”

Rins comes into the German GP weekend off the back of three-successive DNFs, with his title hopes in ruin having slid 69 points adrift of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo in the standings.

Nakagami escaped punishment for his Barcelona collision, which also included Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia, with Rins taking aim at MotoGP’s stewards as not being competent enough.

shares
comments
MotoGP German GP: Bagnaia tops FP2 with new lap record
Previous article

MotoGP German GP: Bagnaia tops FP2 with new lap record
Next article

Quartararo “hoping” for Barcelona-style turnaround at German MotoGP

Quartararo “hoping” for Barcelona-style turnaround at German MotoGP
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests British GP
Formula 1

Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success Dutch GP
MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Dutch GP Plus
MotoGP

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Latest news

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success
MotoGP MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022 Plus

How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence Plus

The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Plus

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Autosport, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Plus

The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. Autosport analyses what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP Plus

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt Plus

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.