Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Quartararo “hoping” for Barcelona-style turnaround at German MotoGP Next / Ducati denies Mir links to 2023 factory MotoGP seat
MotoGP / German GP Practice report

MotoGP German GP: Bagnaia fastest in FP3 with new lap record

Francesco Bagnaia set another new lap record to top FP3 at the MotoGP German Grand Prix, as Fabio Quartararo secured a Q2 spot despite his helmet visor breaking late on.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP German GP: Bagnaia fastest in FP3 with new lap record

Despite conditions being perfect for the start of the final 45-minute practice, improvements on the combined order were few and far between for much of FP3.

Friday's fastest rider Francesco Bagnaia set the early pace on his factory team Ducati with a 1m20.690s on the individual session timesheet.

But it wouldn’t be until the final 20 minutes when the first significant mover on the combined order came courtesy of KTM’s Miguel Oliveira.

The Portuguese rider lifted himself from 17th to 10th with a 1m20.554s, which also put him top in FP3, before Joan Mir on the Suzuki demoted him with a 1m20.549s on his first soft tyre time attack lap with 15 minutes to go.

A few moments later, Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro set off on his soft tyre run and lit up the timing screens.

Espargaro set a new lap record with a 1m20.013s on his first effort, before creeping towards the first-ever 1m19s lap of the Sachsenring with a 1m20.007s.

But the Aprilia rider was left frustrated after his second lap as he came across a slow Franco Morbidelli at the final corner – the incident placed under investigation by race direction.

Behind Espargaro, Bagnaia was setting fastest sectors and finally smashed into the 1m19s barrier with a 1m19.833s with just under 10 minutes remaining.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Ducati rider continued to up the pace and fired in a 1m19.765s on his following tour to move 0.204s clear of the field.

Bagnaia’s lap would remain the benchmark through to the chequered flag, with Aleix Espargaro shadowing him by 0.064s.

Jack Miller completed the top three on the second of the factory team Ducatis, with Pramac duo Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin the last of the riders breaking into the 1m19s bracket.

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo endured an odd end to his session when he was on course to potentially beat Bagnaia’s lap time.

The Yamaha rider was forced to back out of a flying lap late on due to a crash for Alex Marquez, with Quartararo’s helmet visor breaking off as he looked behind him while easing off the throttle.

Quartararo tried desperately to smash his visor back into place as so he could go for a final time attack, but was forced back to pitlane.

A crash at the same time for Takaaki Nakagami on the sister LCR Honda at Turn 1 brought out more yellow flags, which ultimately proved beneficial for Quartararo as it stopped riders around him from improving their times.

As a result, Quartararo has made it into Q2 in sixth ahead of Mir and VR46 Ducati’s Luca Marini – who was eighth overall by virtue of his FP2 best, but was only 15th in FP3 – Nakagami and Maverick Vinales on the second Aprilia.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Oliveira’s stint inside the Q2 places remained short-lived as he ended up 11th overall ahead of VR46’s Marc Bezzecchi, who crashed early on exiting Turn 12, and Gresini rookie Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Pol Espargaro’s struggles in Germany continued on Saturday as the factory Honda rider was only 14th ahead of KTM’s Brad Binder, while the injured Alex Rins faded to 17th ahead of Gresini’s Enea Bastianini.

Qualifying for the 2022 MotoGP German GP is due to get underway at 2:10pm local time (1:10pm BST).

MotoGP German GP - FP3 results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 20 1'19.765    
2 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 20 1'19.829 0.064 0.064
3 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 23 1'19.873 0.108 0.044
4 France Johann Zarco Ducati 22 1'19.959 0.194 0.086
5 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 20 1'19.969 0.204 0.010
6 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 23 1'20.038 0.273 0.069
7 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 21 1'20.098 0.333 0.060
8 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 21 1'20.181 0.416 0.083
9 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 18 1'20.245 0.480 0.064
10 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 21 1'20.265 0.500 0.020
11 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 16 1'20.408 0.643 0.143
12 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 21 1'20.437 0.672 0.029
13 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 20 1'20.456 0.691 0.019
14 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 21 1'20.529 0.764 0.073
15 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 23 1'20.588 0.823 0.059
16 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 21 1'20.588 0.823 0.000
17 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 20 1'20.613 0.848 0.025
18 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 20 1'20.647 0.882 0.034
19 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 24 1'20.659 0.894 0.012
20 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 22 1'20.696 0.931 0.037
21 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 23 1'20.773 1.008 0.077
22 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 21 1'20.821 1.056 0.048
23 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 20 1'21.037 1.272 0.216
24 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 22 1'21.307 1.542 0.270
View full results
shares
comments
Quartararo “hoping” for Barcelona-style turnaround at German MotoGP
Previous article

Quartararo “hoping” for Barcelona-style turnaround at German MotoGP
Next article

Ducati denies Mir links to 2023 factory MotoGP seat

Ducati denies Mir links to 2023 factory MotoGP seat
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests British GP
Formula 1

Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success Dutch GP
MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Dutch GP Plus
MotoGP

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Latest news

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success
MotoGP MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022 Plus

How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence Plus

The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Plus

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Autosport, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Plus

The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. Autosport analyses what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP Plus

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt Plus

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.