Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Marquez: Ducati must use ‘Ducati Cup’ advantage to win MotoGP title Next / Phillip Island circuit flooded ahead of Australia MotoGP practice
MotoGP / Australian GP News

Quartararo breaks silence after Thailand MotoGP disaster

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo has broken his silence on his Thailand Grand Prix disaster and apologised to the media for his blackout ahead of this weekend’s Australian GP.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Quartararo breaks silence after Thailand MotoGP disaster

The Yamaha rider went to Thailand 18 points clear in the championship standings, but a disastrous run to 17th in wet conditions saw his advantage cut to just two ahead of Francesco Bagnaia with three races remaining

Quartararo refused to speak to any media following the Thailand race, instead simply making one post on social media before bizarrely shutting down his Instagram account last Saturday – only to reactivate it again, but with a bio stating “having a break”.

It was thought Quartararo’s issue in Thailand was a high front tyre pressure, after RNF Racing’s Cal Crutchlow commented as such having finished behind the Frenchman.

Quartararo has now confirmed this was the problem in his first media appearance on Thursday ahead of the Australian GP since his Thailand woes.

“I expected a much better race of course,” Quartararo said. “We made a mistake from the beginning, starting with a really high [tyre] pressure.

“At the end of the race it was tough. I took the decision not to talk to the media.

“I apologise to all the people who were in Thailand. It was especially tough, I had no feeling. It was a tough one.”

Quartararo’s crew chief Diego Gubellini has now admitted in an interview with motogp.com that he made the error in tyre pressure level for the Thailand race, blaming a lack of wet data from the weekend prior to the grand prix for his error.

Quartararo added that the change in championship situation coming into the final three races won’t alter his own approach, while noting that all four riders behind him within 40 points of striking distance have to be considered as a threat. 

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I think we have to think about the championship, but actually I want to take it race by race because at the end it’s like the beginning of the championship right now,” he said.

“We are almost on equal points with Pecco, but I don’t only see Pecco.

Read Also:

“Of course, Aleix [Espargaro] is here, Jack [Miller], Enea [Bastianini].

“So, we are fighting for not a lot of points. Ok the top three is a little bit more close, but I think we have to think race by race and I think this one can be good for us.”

Quartararo has been at the mercy of the underpowered 2022 Yamaha for most of this season, but says the experiences of the previous two campaigns when he fought for the championship are helping him to “be calm in this situation”.

“2020 was a year where I was fast,” he noted.

“We had of course problems in Yamaha. But apart from that, I was always looking at my first rival which was Joan [Mir] at that stage.

“But last year when I won I knew I had to be fast in all of the circumstances.

“And having the title from last year, it brings me a lot of confidence and a lot more experience. So the experience of the last two years helps me be calm in this situation.”

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Marquez: Ducati must use ‘Ducati Cup’ advantage to win MotoGP title
Previous article

Marquez: Ducati must use ‘Ducati Cup’ advantage to win MotoGP title
Next article

Phillip Island circuit flooded ahead of Australia MotoGP practice

Phillip Island circuit flooded ahead of Australia MotoGP practice
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Marquez "confused" by Honda's potential at each MotoGP round Australian GP
MotoGP

Marquez "confused" by Honda's potential at each MotoGP round

MotoGP rider Vinales critical of Supersport 300 class after latest death Australian GP
MotoGP

MotoGP rider Vinales critical of Supersport 300 class after latest death

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Plus
MotoGP

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

Fabio Quartararo More
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo "didn't feel good" in Thailand MotoGP practice Thailand GP
MotoGP

Quartararo "didn't feel good" in Thailand MotoGP practice

Why it's time to embrace MotoGP's friendly 2022 title battle Japanese GP
MotoGP

Why it's time to embrace MotoGP's friendly 2022 title battle

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Aragon GP Plus
MotoGP

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Latest news

Ocon: Alpine F1 car upgrade made Japanese GP “pure pleasure”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Alpine F1 car upgrade made Japanese GP “pure pleasure”

Esteban Ocon says Alpine’s new Formula 1 car floor helped the team to its Japanese Grand Prix double points finish as it made the A522 a “pure pleasure” to drive.

Seidl: "Very tough" for McLaren to stay in fight with Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: "Very tough" for McLaren to stay in fight with Alpine

McLaren Formula 1 boss Andreas Seidl believes it will be "very tough" to stay in the fight for fourth place with Alpine until the end of the season.

How to be an ace engineer: Engine builder Richard Langford
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to be an ace engineer: Engine builder Richard Langford

The boss of engine specialist Langford Performance Engineering opens up on a half century in the industry and working in the historic field

Marquez "confused" by Honda's potential at each MotoGP round
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez "confused" by Honda's potential at each MotoGP round

Marc Marquez admits the 2022 Honda "makes me a bit confused" as it is hard to understand the true potential of the bike from one MotoGP round to the next.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Plus

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Plus

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Plus

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Plus

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Plus

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.