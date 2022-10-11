Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Tributes paid to double 500cc world champion Phil Read following his death
MotoGP / Australian GP News

Marquez: Ducati must use ‘Ducati Cup’ advantage to win MotoGP title

Marc Marquez believes MotoGP is now the ‘Ducati Cup’ at the front of the field and the Italian marque must use the “power” of this to win the 2022 championship.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Heading into the final three rounds of the season, beginning this weekend with the Australian Grand Prix, five riders are covered by 40 points.

PLUS: The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo saw his championship lead cut to just two points after a dismal run to 17th in the wet Thailand GP last time out, with Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia his nearest rival ahead of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro – who is 20 points down – Gresini’s Enea Bastianini and Jack Miller on the sister factory Ducati, both of whom 39 and 40 points adrift respectively.

The subject of factory orders within Ducati has been discussed in recent races, with Johann Zarco revealing orders had been issued by the marque to not battle Bagnaia for positions that weren’t podiums or wins.

After the Thailand GP, senior Ducati management went to Pramac to thank the team after Zarco actively gave up the chase for third on Bagnaia as he couldn’t make a safe overtake.

With Ducati occupying eight grid slots on the current grid, Marquez believes this is something it must utilise to beat Quartararo in 2022.

“I mean it’s true that Zarco came very, very fast, he overtook me and then stayed behind Pecco [in Thailand],” Marquez said when asked about factory orders at Ducati.

“It’s normal [that Ducati would have factory orders]. Ducati has not won the world championship since 2007, and it’s normal.

“It’s the ‘Ducati Cup’ in front many times so they must take profit of this.

“They have the best bike on the grid. So, all the riders are in front, so they need to use that power to win the championship and I believe they will use it if what Zarco says is true.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Dorna

While Ducati has three riders in championship contention, many believed it should throw its weight behind Bagnaia given how he has overturned a 91-point deficit in the championship before the summer break to be just two behind Quartararo with three races left.

When asked if he believes Bagnaia – who has won four of the last seven races – is the favourite for the championship now, Marquez added: “I bet on Pecco’s bike.

“I mean, Ducati is Ducati and as we see with many riders Ducati is good.

“But Fabio is Fabio. Fabio is riding very good, his weak point is maybe on rain conditions. But it will be interesting to see.”

