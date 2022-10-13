Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Quartararo breaks silence after Thailand MotoGP disaster Next / MotoGP rider Vinales critical of Supersport 300 class after latest death
MotoGP / Australian GP News

Phillip Island circuit flooded ahead of Australia MotoGP practice

Parts of the Phillip Island circuit are under water on the eve of practice for the Australian MotoGP round, though there are currently no concerns it will impact running at present.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Phillip Island circuit flooded ahead of Australia MotoGP practice

Wet weather is currently battering Victoria with the downpour prompting flood warnings across the state from the Bureau of Meteorology.

Low-lying parts of the circuit are currently under water while some facilities such as car parks are inaccessible due to the weather conditions. 

MotoGP safety cars have been lapping the circuit throughout the afternoon while the official media bike has also been in action.

Autosport understands MotoGP officials are currently not concerned about the flooding affecting the two official practice sessions scheduled for tomorrow.

That's despite the current forecast indicating the rain will continue throughout Friday.

Safety car

Safety car

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

There is better news from Friday evening onwards, though, with partly cloudy conditions forecast by the BoM for Saturday and mostly sunny conditions for Sunday. 

Read Also:

While track action may not be affected, it's unlikely the weather that has been lashing the east coast of Australia won't cause operational headaches this weekend, particularly if car parks, both inside and outside the circuit, can't be re-opened.

There were similar scenes at the Bathurst 1000 in regional New South Wales last weekend which saw most car parks permanently closed due to mud, while spectators and trackside campers were subject to miserable conditions. 

The weather was bad enough that the Top 10 Shootout, which traditionally decides the first five rows of the Bathurst 1000 grid, was cancelled for the first time in the race's six-decade history. 

The Thailand MotoGP race two weeks ago was heavily affected by wet weather, with heavy rain forcing a delay of almost an hour. 

The downpour also led to the prior Moto2 race being red-flagged and eventually abandoned after an attempt to restart it was thwarted by the weather.

Free Practice 1 for MotoGP at Phillip Island is scheduled to kick off at 9:55am local time (11:55pm BST).

Tickets
shares
comments
Quartararo breaks silence after Thailand MotoGP disaster
Previous article

Quartararo breaks silence after Thailand MotoGP disaster
Next article

MotoGP rider Vinales critical of Supersport 300 class after latest death

MotoGP rider Vinales critical of Supersport 300 class after latest death
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Crutchlow has more x-rays on injured ankle before MotoGP Australian GP Australian GP
MotoGP

Crutchlow has more x-rays on injured ankle before MotoGP Australian GP

Supercars teams collaborate on building Gen3 parts
Supercars

Supercars teams collaborate on building Gen3 parts

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Latest news

Ocon: Alpine F1 car upgrade made Japanese GP “pure pleasure”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Alpine F1 car upgrade made Japanese GP “pure pleasure”

Esteban Ocon says Alpine’s new Formula 1 car floor helped the team to its Japanese Grand Prix double points finish as it made the A522 a “pure pleasure” to drive.

Seidl: "Very tough" for McLaren to stay in fight with Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: "Very tough" for McLaren to stay in fight with Alpine

McLaren Formula 1 boss Andreas Seidl believes it will be "very tough" to stay in the fight for fourth place with Alpine until the end of the season.

How to be an ace engineer: Engine builder Richard Langford
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to be an ace engineer: Engine builder Richard Langford

The boss of engine specialist Langford Performance Engineering opens up on a half century in the industry and working in the historic field

Marquez "confused" by Honda's potential at each MotoGP round
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez "confused" by Honda's potential at each MotoGP round

Marc Marquez admits the 2022 Honda "makes me a bit confused" as it is hard to understand the true potential of the bike from one MotoGP round to the next.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Plus

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Plus

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Plus

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Plus

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Plus

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.