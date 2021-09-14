Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Espargaro says Honda Aragon MotoGP woes “painful”
MotoGP / Aragon GP News

Puig: Marquez's injury won't change Honda's MotoGP bike philosophy

By:

Honda boss Alberto Puig says Marc Marquez's injury will not change Honda's bike philosophy, and is convinced he will return to his former self "because he has not become afraid".

Puig: Marquez's injury won't change Honda's MotoGP bike philosophy

Marquez fought to the final lap with Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia in last Sunday's Aragon GP, but ultimately came up second-best to the Italian in a thrilling scrap.

The anticlockwise nature of Aragon negated the limitations Marquez still currently has with the right side of his body, while also allowing him to ride around the 2021 Honda's deficiencies.

While Marquez and Honda are still a long way off from their 100% potential, there have been many who have agreed that the Japanese manufacturer's poor performance is a direct consequence of its own philosophy - which concentrates most of its resources and attention on Marquez, without taking into account the needs of the other riders of the brand.

For Puig, what happened with the #93 will not make Honda move a single millimetre away from the approach that led Honda to six titles in seven years with the Spaniard.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Alberto Puig, Repsol Honda Team Team Principal race

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Alberto Puig, Repsol Honda Team Team Principal race

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"Our philosophy won't change in any way because Marc has been in pain for a year and a half," Puig told Autosport at Aragon.

"He's not just another rider. He's not just the best Honda rider, he's the best in the world.

"We have a long contract (until 2024), and we will do everything we can to give him the bike he deserves. Obviously Pol [Espargaro] is also very important, but Marc's track record is what it is."

The numbers are the main argument of those who defend that Honda is wrong to put all its eggs in the same basket.

In the 15 grands prix that Marquez missed while recovering from the broken right arm he suffered in last year's Spanish GP, Honda scored just two podium finishes, both second places for Alex Marquez, at Le Mans and Aragon.

Read Also:

Since his return at Portimao, the Marquez has already equalled those two podiums from 2021 by winning at Sachsenring and finishing second last Sunday at Motorland - though has registered the most crashes of any rider this season with 18.

Despite missing the first two races, Marquez is the best placed of the Honda riders.

He is tenth in the overall standings with 79 points. Next is Takaaki Nakagami in 13th with 64 points. Pol Espargaro is 14th on 55 points and Alex Marquez 15th 49 points.

If HRC, through Puig, does not intend to change its strategy, it is based on a belief: the conviction that its flagship rider will once again be in a position to impose its dominance.

And that belief stems from a feeling that has been more than proven: "Do you know why I have no doubt that Marc will be back to his old self? Because he hasn't become afraid", Puig reflects.

"Because he stopped for a long time and when he ran again he fell again going very fast. But he got up and went even faster again.

"In a racing driver, fear is what makes the difference between those who are ahead and those who are not; those who, after hurting themselves on the first day, are eight tenths of a second behind the first, then one second behind, then two seconds behind and then they go home."

shares
comments

Related video

Espargaro says Honda Aragon MotoGP woes “painful”

Previous article

Espargaro says Honda Aragon MotoGP woes “painful”
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

5 h
2
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop

7 h
3
Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

1 d
4
Formula 1

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

9 h
5
Formula 1

Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"

8 min
Latest news
Puig: Marquez's injury won't change Honda's MotoGP bike philosophy
MGP

Puig: Marquez's injury won't change Honda's MotoGP bike philosophy

1 h
Espargaro says Honda Aragon MotoGP woes “painful”
MGP

Espargaro says Honda Aragon MotoGP woes “painful”

3 h
Zarco “the loser of the day” after Aragon MotoGP
MGP

Zarco “the loser of the day” after Aragon MotoGP

7 h
Tank Slappers Podcast: Aragon GP Review
MGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Aragon GP Review

23 h
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus
MGP

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Sep 13, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

Oriol Puigdemont More
Oriol Puigdemont
Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano
MotoGP

Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus
MotoGP

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

Vierge rejects MotoGP debut offer from SRT at Aragon British GP
MotoGP

Vierge rejects MotoGP debut offer from SRT at Aragon

Marc Marquez More
Marc Marquez
Marquez: MotoGP crash saves “don’t exist right now” Aragon GP
MotoGP

Marquez: MotoGP crash saves “don’t exist right now”

Marquez explains anger at Aragon MotoGP FP2 crash Aragon GP
MotoGP

Marquez explains anger at Aragon MotoGP FP2 crash

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus
MotoGP

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Repsol Honda Team More
Repsol Honda Team
Alex Marquez: Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda MotoGP bike
MotoGP

Alex Marquez: Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda MotoGP bike

Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda
MotoGP

Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus
MotoGP

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Trending Today

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

Archive: When F1's Italian GP no-overtaking proposal was rejected
Formula 1 Formula 1

Archive: When F1's Italian GP no-overtaking proposal was rejected

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021

Latest news

Puig: Marquez's injury won't change Honda's MotoGP bike philosophy
MotoGP MotoGP

Puig: Marquez's injury won't change Honda's MotoGP bike philosophy

Espargaro says Honda Aragon MotoGP woes “painful”
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro says Honda Aragon MotoGP woes “painful”

Zarco “the loser of the day” after Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Zarco “the loser of the day” after Aragon MotoGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Aragon GP Review
MotoGP MotoGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Aragon GP Review

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.