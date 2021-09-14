Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Zarco “the loser of the day” after Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP / Aragon GP News

Espargaro says Honda Aragon MotoGP woes “painful”

By:

Pol Espargaro says the struggles he had in riding the Honda in last Sunday’s hot MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, in which he was “super slow”, was “painful”.

Espargaro says Honda Aragon MotoGP woes “painful”

The Honda rider enjoyed his best weekend of his 2021 campaign at Silverstone two weeks ago, when he took profit of the cooler conditions and increased track grip to secure pole and finish the race fifth.

After a solid qualifying to eighth at Aragon, Espargaro slumped to 13th in the 23-lap grand prix as he struggled for form in much hotter conditions and on a circuit with much lower grip.

As with so many of his issues on the Honda this year, Espargaro believes it is all down to a lack of experience on the bike.

“Well, I think it’s the experience,” he said when asked how he can fix his problems in hot conditions.

“It’s the only thing it can maybe be, because riding the bike for as many hours as possible and then you understand how to get the maximum out of it with the hot conditions because in low temperature, or high grip, or even time attack I’m understand how to ride the bike and I’m fast.

“I’m one of the fastest, this is good because I understand how to do a time attack without crashing or [I’m] consistently fast alone, like this weekend, and I can be there for sure.

“But then in these hot conditions, I don’t know. I need to discover [how to ride them] like I discovered how to do a time attack without crashing.

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I need to be faster in those conditions, where now I’m super slow and it’s painful.

“I feel very bad, to not perform well I’m feeling like… it’s not that I’ve made a mistake, I don’t know what to do to be faster in those conditions.

“It’s painful, because also Misano looks like it’s going to be very similar and I’m going to struggle as well.

“So, it cannot be like every time there is hot conditions and low grip I struggle as much, it’s not possible.”

Explaining what goes wrong in hot conditions on the bike, Espargaro says the Honda becomes “aggressive” and he lacks grip on the rear, which in turn causes problems with front grip on corner entry.

“Well, it produces an aggressive feeling, like you are floating on the bike,” he added.

Read Also:

“You’re not stopping where you need, it’s always feeling that you’re going to lose the rear, always sliding a little.

“And then because the rear is not there, the front is suffering. In the other bikes, for sure I had my tools to avoid them or try to use different ways of approaching the corners or exiting the corners.

“But here it’s useless. There was one moment in the race where I was a little bit better than the guys in front, but I was very slow. I was riding in 1m49.1s when I should be in 1m48.5s.

“It’s not a little, so something is really wrong. I’m doing things not good, and this is bad.”

shares
comments

Related video

Zarco “the loser of the day” after Aragon MotoGP

Previous article

Zarco “the loser of the day” after Aragon MotoGP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

2 h
2
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop

4 h
3
Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

20 h
4
Formula 1

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

6 h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

3 d
Latest news
Espargaro says Honda Aragon MotoGP woes “painful”
MGP

Espargaro says Honda Aragon MotoGP woes “painful”

11m
Zarco “the loser of the day” after Aragon MotoGP
MGP

Zarco “the loser of the day” after Aragon MotoGP

3 h
Tank Slappers Podcast: Aragon GP Review
MGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Aragon GP Review

20 h
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus
MGP

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

22 h
Rossi “tried to hypnotise” Aragon winner Bagnaia on tyre choice
MGP

Rossi “tried to hypnotise” Aragon winner Bagnaia on tyre choice

23 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Zarco “the loser of the day” after Aragon MotoGP Aragon GP
MotoGP

Zarco “the loser of the day” after Aragon MotoGP

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Aragon GP Plus
MotoGP

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Rossi “tried to hypnotise” Aragon winner Bagnaia on tyre choice Aragon GP
MotoGP

Rossi “tried to hypnotise” Aragon winner Bagnaia on tyre choice

Pol Espargaro More
Pol Espargaro
Pol Espargaro's British MotoGP prediction "annihilated" after tyre "gave up" British GP
MotoGP

Pol Espargaro's British MotoGP prediction "annihilated" after tyre "gave up"

British MotoGP: Espargaro puts Honda on pole ahead of Bagnaia British GP
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Espargaro puts Honda on pole ahead of Bagnaia

Where does Honda's new MotoGP signing sit ahead of its king's return? Portugal GP Plus
MotoGP

Where does Honda's new MotoGP signing sit ahead of its king's return?

Trending Today

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

Top 10 drivers revealed as Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award returns
Autosport Awards Autosport Awards

Top 10 drivers revealed as Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award returns

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
22 h
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021

Latest news

Espargaro says Honda Aragon MotoGP woes “painful”
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro says Honda Aragon MotoGP woes “painful”

Zarco “the loser of the day” after Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Zarco “the loser of the day” after Aragon MotoGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Aragon GP Review
MotoGP MotoGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Aragon GP Review

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.