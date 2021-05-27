Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Alex Marquez "not enjoying" 2021 Honda MotoGP bike Next / Marquez "considered" pausing MotoGP comeback after Jerez

MotoGP News
MotoGP News

Pramac signs new MotoGP deal with Ducati through to 2024

By:

The Pramac MotoGP team has signed a new three-year agreement with Ducati to remain a factory-supported customer squad through to the end of 2024.

Pramac signs new MotoGP deal with Ducati through to 2024

Pramac first became a Ducati customer squad back in 2005 and in recent years has effectively become the Italian manufacturer’s junior squad.

The current factory Ducati line-up of Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia were promoted from Pramac for this season, while the likes of double race winner Danilo Petrucci and one-time grand prix victor Andrea Iannone came through Pramac to the factory squad.

In 2021 Pramac fields a pair of full works bikes for its riders Johann Zarco and rookie Jorge Martin, with that support to continue for at least the next three years.

“We are very proud of the work and the results we have achieved in recent years with Ducati, we are happy to continue this wonderful adventure for the next three years,” Pramac owner Paolo Campinoti said ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

“We have created a very special relationship with Ducati, we have achieved incredible goals and the best is yet to come!”

Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti added: “It is really a pleasure for us to be able to announce the renewal of our partnership with Pramac Racing for the next three MotoGP seasons.

“Together with Pramac Racing we have achieved very important results and, thanks to the close collaboration with them, we have been able to increase the young riders in the top category who have then moved on to the official team with success.

“And we are sure we have what it takes to enjoy many other great satisfactions together with Pramac Racing!”

Pramac duo Zarco and Martin have contributed heavily to Ducati’s successful start to 2021, with the former scoring three podiums in the first five races, while Martin stormed to third in the Doha GP.

Zarco currently sits 12 points from the championship leader Fabio Quartararo in third.

Martin – who is currently sidelined with injury - will remain with Pramac in 2022 having penned a two-year deal with Ducati last year, while Zarco’s renewal is expected to be announced soon.

Ducati confirmed earlier this week that Miller will remain with its factory team for 2022 alongside Bagnaia.

Ducati currently supplies the Avintia squad with GP19s, but has been linked to a partnership with Valentino Rossi’s squad from 2022 when Avintia departs the championship.

During the French GP weekend, Zarco said he didn’t think any tie-up between Ducati and VR46 would do anything to “destroy” the strong support Pramac currently receives.

Author Lewis Duncan

