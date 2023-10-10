Subscribe
Previous / Crutchlow wants better plan to continue as Yamaha MotoGP tester Next / Why Marc Marquez will shake the foundations at Ducati in MotoGP
MotoGP / Indonesian GP News

Oliveira emerges as Honda’s priority to replace Marquez in MotoGP

Five-time MotoGP race winner Miguel Oliveira has emerged as Honda’s priority target to replace the outgoing Marc Marquez next year, Autosport has learned.

By:
Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing

Last Wednesday Honda announced that it had reached a mutual agreement with Marquez to part way at the end of the 2023 season, one year earlier than the eight-time world champion’s contract stipulated.

Marquez has spent 11 years of his life with Honda, winning all six of his MotoGP world titles, 59 grands prix victories and 101 podiums.

Though yet to be confirmed, Marquez will move to Gresini to race a year-old Ducati next season.

As Autosport has learned, current RNF Aprilia and former KTM rider Oliveira has emerged as the favourite to replace him.

First Oliveira will have to negotiate an exit agreement with Aprilia for 2024, having signed a two-year deal to join RNF from this season.

Though Aprilia pays his salary, there is an escape clause in Oliveira’s contract that stipulates that he can leave should a factory team offer him a seat.

This precedent has already been seen in 2023, after Alex Rins – who was signed to Honda to race for LCR for two years – elected midway through this year to join Yamaha for 2024.

Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing

Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Oliveira, 28, is seen as the most attractive option by HRC due to his experience in MotoGP, and particularly on two of the leading European bikes in the KTM and Aprilia.

From the commercial side, Honda’s backing from Repsol makes Oliveira attractive, as it has commercial interests in his native Portugal.

Read Also:

Naturally, while Oliveira will likely be compensated much greater than at Aprilia, he may be reluctant to give up a winning package in the RS-GP for one which has forced the best rider on the grid to leave Honda.

Oliveira would partner Joan Mir at the factory Honda squad if his move were to come off, while LCR already has Takaaki Nakagami and Johann Zarco signed up for 2024.

It is unclear at this stage who Aprilia and RNF have lined up to replace Oliveira should he ultimately elect to take Marquez’s seat at Honda next year.

shares
comments

Crutchlow wants better plan to continue as Yamaha MotoGP tester

Why Marc Marquez will shake the foundations at Ducati in MotoGP
More
German Garcia Casanova
Zarco close to finalising LCR Honda MotoGP move at Austrian GP

Zarco close to finalising LCR Honda MotoGP move at Austrian GP

MotoGP
Austrian GP

Zarco close to finalising LCR Honda MotoGP move at Austrian GP Zarco close to finalising LCR Honda MotoGP move at Austrian GP

Lecuona to replace injured Rins at British MotoGP round

Lecuona to replace injured Rins at British MotoGP round

MotoGP
British GP

Lecuona to replace injured Rins at British MotoGP round Lecuona to replace injured Rins at British MotoGP round

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Latest news

FIA investigating Stroll over potential rules breach after Qatar F1 garage strop

FIA investigating Stroll over potential rules breach after Qatar F1 garage strop

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

FIA investigating Stroll over potential rules breach after Qatar F1 garage strop FIA investigating Stroll over potential rules breach after Qatar F1 garage strop

How Allmendinger's tearful win response sent a reminder to NASCAR

How Allmendinger's tearful win response sent a reminder to NASCAR

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II

How Allmendinger's tearful win response sent a reminder to NASCAR How Allmendinger's tearful win response sent a reminder to NASCAR

“No playing games” in IMSA GTP title showdown at Road Atlanta - Derani

“No playing games” in IMSA GTP title showdown at Road Atlanta - Derani

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

“No playing games” in IMSA GTP title showdown at Road Atlanta - Derani “No playing games” in IMSA GTP title showdown at Road Atlanta - Derani

F1 venues could lose races over track limit problems, says Ben Sulayem

F1 venues could lose races over track limit problems, says Ben Sulayem

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

F1 venues could lose races over track limit problems, says Ben Sulayem F1 venues could lose races over track limit problems, says Ben Sulayem

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe