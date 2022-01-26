Tank Slappers Podcast: Petrucci reflects on his Dakar odyssey

Having lost out on a MotoGP ride for 2022, Petrucci made a radical career shift and signed up with KTM to do the Dakar Rally for the first time.

Injured while training for the event, Petrucci’s fortnight in Saudi Arabia was one filled with much drama - including a COVID near-miss, an historic stage win and a run-in with a camel.

The two-time MotoGP race winner joined Autosport’s Lewis Duncan to go in-depth on his Dakar debut.

Petrucci also talks about issues with KTM in regards to his 2022 plans and what his future now holds.