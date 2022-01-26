Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022
MotoGP Podcast

Tank Slappers Podcast: Petrucci reflects on his Dakar odyssey

After a wild Dakar Rally debut, double MotoGP race winner Danilo Petrucci is the special guest of the first Tank Slappers Podcast of 2021.

Tank Slappers Podcast: Petrucci reflects on his Dakar odyssey

Having lost out on a MotoGP ride for 2022, Petrucci made a radical career shift and signed up with KTM to do the Dakar Rally for the first time.

Injured while training for the event, Petrucci’s fortnight in Saudi Arabia was one filled with much drama - including a COVID near-miss, an historic stage win and a run-in with a camel.

PLUS: Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey

The two-time MotoGP race winner joined Autosport’s Lewis Duncan to go in-depth on his Dakar debut.

Petrucci also talks about issues with KTM in regards to his 2022 plans and what his future now holds.

 
shares
comments
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022
Previous article

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022
Load comments

Latest news

Tank Slappers Podcast: Petrucci reflects on his Dakar odyssey
MotoGP MotoGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Petrucci reflects on his Dakar odyssey

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Marquez fit to ride in MotoGP pre-season testing
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez fit to ride in MotoGP pre-season testing

Dovizioso “doesn’t want” 2023 MotoGP contract right now
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso “doesn’t want” 2023 MotoGP contract right now

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Plus

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in the premier class have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a shift in the contractual model used by manufacturers, which is set to have a significant impact on the balance of power in 2022

MotoGP
8 h
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey Plus

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey

Danilo Petrucci’s decision to switch to rallying at the conclusion of his time in MotoGP at the end of 2021 raised many eyebrows. Deciding to make his rally raid debut at the Dakar courted scepticism. With his debut almost over on several occasions before it began, Petrucci’s Dakar odyssey was a wild affair full of ups, downs and a run-in with a camel. He sat down with Autosport to reveal all

MotoGP
Jan 25, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve Plus

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022 Plus

The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022

OPINION: MotoGP will get its own Drive to Survive-style series in 2022, airing on Amazon Prime Video. It’s a much-needed grab at the mainstream for MotoGP, but a paradigm shift in the series highlighted by one of its leading stars must be embraced and not overshadowed by a desire to replicate DTS’s popcorn drama

MotoGP
Jan 10, 2022
Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP Plus

Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP

Iker Lecuona’s absence from the 2022 MotoGP grid after losing his KTM ride will likely pass most onlookers by. But after just 30 race starts in a MotoGP move he was sucked into by circumstance, the World Superbike-bound 21-year-old's story should act as a warning to KTM - and MotoGP as a whole - in regards to its future stars

MotoGP
Jan 4, 2022
How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022 Plus

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022

That Ducati will compete with eight prototypes in MotoGP this year is nothing new, having already done so between 2016 and 2018. But the involvement and coverage of the Borgo Panigale company in its alliances is now much greater than in past years, which could have the effect of unbalancing the premier class

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2022
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021

Eight different riders won races across an ultra-competitive 2021 MotoGP season. Although Fabio Quartararo wrapped up the title with two rounds to go, the Yamaha rider had strong competition from the revitalised Ducati factory team and the world championship's returning king. Autosport picks out the year's 10 best riders

MotoGP
Dec 23, 2021
How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king Plus

How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king

Doubts were cast over Yamaha’s French recruit after his disastrous end to the 2020 MotoGP season with Petronas SRT, but Fabio Quartararo answered them convincingly in 2021 to claim a MotoGP title that exhibited both his devastating speed and mental strength

MotoGP
Dec 7, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.