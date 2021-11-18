Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Gardner thinks Fernandez's Moto2 title claims "bullshit" Next / Quartararo needs to see Yamaha progress before signing 2023 MotoGP deal
MotoGP / Jerez November testing Testing report

Nakagami tops first test of 2022 MotoGP pre-season at Jerez

By:

LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami kicked off Honda’s 2022 MotoGP pre-season preparations by topping the opening day of the Jerez test by 0.043 seconds.

Nakagami tops first test of 2022 MotoGP pre-season at Jerez

Just four days after the 2021 season concluded in Valencia, the opening two-day test of the 2022 pre-season got underway on Thursday at Jerez.

Very little running took place in the opening hour of running, with Luca Marini putting the new VR46 Ducati top of the pile with a 1m43.364s.

But by hour two the track burst into life, with Nakagami ending it fastest of all as he got to work back-to-backing the current RC213V and the 2022 prototype.

The Japanese rider’s 1m37.713s would be beaten with just under two and a half hours remaining, when 2021 championship runner-up Francesco Bagnaia guided his factory Ducati to a 1m37.415s.

He was immediately beaten by Enea Bastianini, now piloting the 2021 Ducati for Gresini Racing – who has split with Aprilia and will return to independent status for 2022.

The Italian’s 1m37.402s stood for around half an hour, before Nakagami returned to top spot with a 1m37.313s.

This would go unbeaten through to the chequered flag, with most teams calling it a day early.

Nakagami beat Pramac’s Johann Zarco, with Bastianini heading Bagnaia to complete the top three.

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales put more miles on the factory Aprilia in fifth spot, with Alex Rins the fastest of the Suzukis in sixth with a 1m37.810s.

Franco Morbidelli was seventh on the factory Yamaha, with world champion team-mate Fabio Quartararo an unhappy ninth as he admitted the test bike was basically the same as to what he used at the Misano test in September.

Quartararo has made no secret of his need for more power on the Yamaha, but no progress has been made in that area so far.

Jack Miller on the sister factory team Ducati sandwiched the Yamaha pair in eighth, while Marini ended the day 11th ahead of Pramac’s Jorge Martin and the returning Pol Espargaro – who was passed fit to test Honda’s 2022 bike following the violent crash which ruled him out of the Valencia Grand Prix at the weekend.

Joan Mir was 14th on the second of the Suzukis, while the rookie charge was led by Tech3’s Raul Fernandez – who was 19th and just 1.7s off the pace having done 57 laps on Thursday.

Team-mate and reigning Moto2 world champion Remy Gardner was over a second adrift down in 24th, as he completed 52 laps despite physical problems with the broken ribs he suffered in Portugal two weeks ago.

Remy Gardner, KTM Tech3

Remy Gardner, KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Gardner headed Marco Bezzecchi, who steps up to MotoGP from Moto2 with the VR46 squad, while Gresini rookie Fabio Di Giannantonio was 22nd on his Ducati.

RNF Racing rookie Darryn Binder, who is making the step up from Moto3, was 27th and 4.436s off the pace on his Yamaha.

The day was briefly red-flagged for a crash for Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, who ended up 15th, while KTM’s Brad Binder in 10th also took a tumble.

How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career Plus

How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career

The greatest chapter in MotoGP history came to a close at the Valencia Grand Prix as Valentino Rossi bid farewell after 26 seasons of grand prix racing. While his run to a strong 10th was a pleasing end to his time in MotoGP, it was what happened at the front of the grid that capped the Italian's ideal send-off

MotoGP
Nov 15, 2021
Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Plus

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

OPINION: MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder was already under the microscope as his jump from Moto3 to join RNF's new top-class team was announced. But his crash with title hopeful Dennis Foggia caused significant consternation among the ranks - with many current riders suggesting the top level should be harder to break into as a result

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2021
How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence Plus

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence

Fabio Quartararo’s first DNF of his title-winning 2021 MotoGP season couldn’t have come at a better time. But the events of the Yamaha rider’s Algarve Grand Prix exposed the M1’s well-known major weakness, which could threaten his championship defence given the increasingly Ducati-heavy makeup of the grid heading into 2022

MotoGP
Nov 8, 2021
The financial implications fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression Plus

The financial implications fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression

The pressure shouldered by young riders is at the root of the increased on-track aggression seen in lower categories of late, which motorcycling's governing bodies want to curb with new rules. But will stopping under-18s from racing in the world championship and capping grid sizes prevent the often desperate acts of youths pursuing their MotoGP dreams?

MotoGP
Nov 2, 2021
The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano Plus

The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano

The prospect of Fabio Quartararo clinching the 2021 MotoGP world championship title at Misano appeared small after struggling to 15th in qualifying, while main rival Francesco Bagnaia took pole. Here's how the Yamaha rider turned it around, with help from an ill-fated Bagnaia tyre choice, to secure the crown with two races to spare

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2021
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Plus

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Autosport pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title Plus

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda Plus

How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda

There once was a time when Honda controlled any young rider who emerged in motorcycling, but its market dominance has now swung to the side of MotoGP rival KTM and, to a lesser extent Ducati. Could this development have significant ramifications for the future?

MotoGP
Oct 12, 2021
