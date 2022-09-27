Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / MotoGP points leader Quartararo 'hasn't enjoyed racing for a while' Next / Crutchlow explains “panic” that hindered his Japan MotoGP race
MotoGP / Thailand GP News

Nakagami to miss MotoGP Thailand GP for further surgery on injured finger

Takaaki Nakagami will miss MotoGP’s Thailand Grand Prix this weekend and undergo further surgery on his injured finger, with Tetsuta Nagashima coming in as cover.

Megan White
By:
Nakagami to miss MotoGP Thailand GP for further surgery on injured finger

The LCR Honda rider suffered lacerations to his fourth and fifth fingers on his right hand in his race-ending collision with Marc Marquez in the Aragon Grand Prix.

He underwent treatment on the Monday before the Japanese GP, which he finished in 20th place, having struggled with a "glove full of blood" during Friday practice.

After the race, he consulted with a specialist in Japan, and after a scan on Tuesday morning has been diagnosed with a torn tendon in his little finger.

Nakagami will undergo further surgery on Friday and hopes to return for the Australian GP, pending further evaluation.

He will be replaced by Nagashima, who took place in last weekend’s race as a wildcard but crashed out on lap 10.

Nagashima said: “First of all, I wish Taka well and I hope that he can come back as soon as possible. I will try to do my best in his place for the LCR Honda IDEMITSU Team and I will try to enjoy the racing.

Tetsuta Nagashima, HRC Team

Tetsuta Nagashima, HRC Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I’m looking forward to this weekend’s event. I really had a lot of fun at the JapaneseGP, and I learned quite a lot.

“So, this weekend, I want to continue to do the same because I still have to learn a lot of things with the MotoGP bike.”

Nagashima joined Honda last year after his four-year spell as a full-time Moto2 rider came to an end following the 2020 season, in which he finished eighth overall after winning the Qatar season opener.

Besides a handful of outings in the middleweight class for Italtrans as a replacement for an injured Lorenzo Dalla Porta, Nagashima mostly spent 2021 on the sidelines, spending his time preparing for Honda's ultimately successful attack on the Suzuka 8 Hours this year.

Nagashima was instrumental in giving Honda its first Suzuka win since 2014, scoring pole with a new lap record and winning by a full lap along with teammates Takumi Takahashi and Iker Lecuona.

Tickets
shares
comments
MotoGP points leader Quartararo 'hasn't enjoyed racing for a while'
Previous article

MotoGP points leader Quartararo 'hasn't enjoyed racing for a while'
Next article

Crutchlow explains “panic” that hindered his Japan MotoGP race

Crutchlow explains “panic” that hindered his Japan MotoGP race
Megan White More
Megan White
Why F2 are pioneers, not lab rats, over sustainable fuel switch
FIA F2

Why F2 are pioneers, not lab rats, over sustainable fuel switch

Bortoleto fastest at F3 Jerez post-season test
FIA F3

Bortoleto fastest at F3 Jerez post-season test

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Spa Plus
FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Latest news

“Having no time to brood” only positive of Suzuki’s final home MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

“Having no time to brood” only positive of Suzuki’s final home MotoGP race

Suzuki team boss Livio Suppo says the fact the squad “doesn’t have time to brood” is “the only positive” of its disastrous final MotoGP race on home soil in Japan.

Crutchlow explains “panic” that hindered his Japan MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow explains “panic” that hindered his Japan MotoGP race

Cal Crutchlow says a bike alarm on his way to the grid caused him to “panic” and forget to engage his starting devices, which hindered his MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix.

Nakagami to miss MotoGP Thailand GP for further surgery on injured finger
MotoGP MotoGP

Nakagami to miss MotoGP Thailand GP for further surgery on injured finger

Takaaki Nakagami will miss MotoGP’s Thailand Grand Prix this weekend and undergo further surgery on his injured finger, with Tetsuta Nagashima coming in as cover.

MotoGP points leader Quartararo 'hasn't enjoyed racing for a while'
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP points leader Quartararo 'hasn't enjoyed racing for a while'

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo admits his struggles with the Yamaha in 2022 have led to him "not enjoying riding a bike in a race for a long time".

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Plus

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Plus

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Plus

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Plus

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.