MotoGP / Portugal GP News

Nakagami has "extra pressure" in European races to save his MotoGP seat

Takaaki Nakagami says the early European races of the MotoGP calendar will come with “extra pressure” on him to try to save his LCR Honda seat for 2023.

Lewis Duncan
By:
The Japanese rider is out of contract at the end of 2022 and his place is currently under threat from young Moto2 star Ai Ogura.

Ogura has scored three podiums since stepping up to Moto2 in 2021 with Honda Team Asia and is currently second in the standings.

Nakagami’s Idemitsu-backed side of the LCR garage is specifically set up for a Japanese rider, with Ogura - whose Moto2 squad is also sponsored by Idemitsu - the only logical candidate to replace him should Honda elect to part ways at the end of 2022.

In four years in MotoGP with LCR and Honda, Nakagami has failed to score a podium and has managed a best of fourth on just three occasions.

With 2022 beginning in disappointing fashion for Nakagami - he has just one top 10 to his name on the LCR-run factory-backed Honda - pressure is mounting on the Japanese rider to try and save his seat.

“To be honest, from Qatar I had pressure,” he said, when asked by Autosport if the start of the European season this weekend in Portugal added pressure on him to perform for the sake of his future.

“But the last four races – Qatar, Indonesia, Argentina, America – was not the best performance of course. Just the one top 10 finish in Qatar.

“I was not looking for those bad results. Now from Portimao, Jerez, those two races are really, really important for myself to get the confidence again.

“Then I need to show the team and HRC that I have the potential, that I have speed.

“So, maybe it’s some extra pressure but at the same moment I’m looking for my confidence coming back. So, these two races will be so important for the future.”

Nakagami added: “Also, I don’t want to be fighting for top 10. At least we can fight for the top five, top six.

“This is the minimum performance. Then of course if we have the chance or extra confidence, we can fight for the podium.

“So, the first step we need to bring back that potential because with the new bike, this bike has potential.

“So, you need to be competitive all weekend and make no mistakes.”

Nakagami’s LCR team-mate Alex Marquez is also out of contract with Honda at the end of 2022.

How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood Plus

How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood

Wayne Rainey, who’s paralysed from the chest down, will ride his 1992 500cc world championship-winning bike again at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. The American motorcycle legend explains how he's preparing to thrill on his first visit to the famed hillclimb

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Plus

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Plus

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Autosport why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph Plus

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

OPINION: Aleix Espargaro’s breakthrough victory finally brought Aprilia the MotoGP success it had been craving since it returned to the premier class in 2015. But it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest it might have expected Maverick Vinales – the marque’s last grand prix winner before Espargaro – to be the one to break its duck. Now the pressure is on…

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2022
How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina Plus

How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Plus

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand Plus

The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Plus

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
