Honda withdraws Espargaro from Valencia MotoGP finale
MotoGP / Valencia GP News

MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Jorge Martin is on pole position for the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. Here’s how and when you can watch the race.

MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

The Pramac Ducati rider claimed his fourth pole of his rookie MotoGP campaign by beating Francesco Bagnaia to top spot by just 0.046 seconds ahead of the final round of the year. 

Bagnaia lost the chance for his own late lap in Q2 when he crashed at Turn 2, with factory Ducati team-mate Jack Miller suffering a similar fate at Turn 11, leaving Martin to take pole position.

Despite their respective falls, Bagnaia and Miller made it an all-Ducati front row, with 2020 MotoGP world champion Joan Mir taking fourth place for Suzuki, only just preventing a top four Ducati clean sweep with Johann Zarco in fifth place for Pramac Ducati.

Both Q1 graduates produced strong Q2 performances, with Suzuki’s Alex Rins in sixth place ahead of Brad Binder on the lead KTM, which pushed newly-crowned MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo back to eighth place for Yamaha.

With Takaaki Nakagami in ninth place for LCR Honda, Valentino Rossi will start his final MotoGP race from 10th for Petronas SRT Yamaha ahead of his retirement from racing at the end of this weekend.
Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli and Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro joined Rossi on the fourth row as the final Q2 contenders.

The factory Honda squad is without both its full-time riders for the 2021 finale, with Marc Marquez ruled out pre-weekend due to sustaining vision problems after suffering concussion in a training crash, while Pol Espargaro will miss the Valencia GP after a heavy highside crash in FP3.

Fans

Fans

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When is the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 14th November 2021
Start time: 1:00pm GMT, 2:00pm local time

How can I watch the Valencia MotoGP?

In the United Kingdom, the Valencia MotoGP race day will be broadcast live on BT Sport, which has live broadcasting television rights for the 2021 MotoGP season. The race will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with race coverage starting at 12:30pm GMT, directly after the Moto2 race.

TV Channel: BT Sport 2
Channel number: Sky – 414
Channel number: Virgin Media – 528
Start time: 12:30pm GMT

MotoGP also offers its own live online video streaming service which is available to stream in the UK.

Polesitter Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, second place Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, third place Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Polesitter Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, second place Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, third place Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the Valencia MotoGP highlights?

ITV4 will show the highlights of each MotoGP round in 2021, including highlights of the Moto2 and Moto3 classes, which will be broadcast on each Monday evening after the race.

TV Channel: ITV4
Channel number: Freeview – 25
Channel number: Sky – 120 HD, 818 SD
Channel number: Virgin Media – 178 HD, 118 SD
Channel number: Freesat – 117
Start time: Monday 8th November - 10:30pm GMT

What's the weather forecast for the race in Valencia?

Dry and sunny weather is forecast for Valencia on Sunday afternoon, with a low chance of rain, and highs of 20 degrees Celsius for the start of the race – two degrees warmer than the Algarve GP at Portimao.

MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix grid

Cla Rider Bike Gap
1 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati  
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 0.064
3 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 0.389
4 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 0.459
5 France Johann Zarco Ducati 0.482
6 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 0.539
7 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 0.573
8 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 0.684
9 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 0.708
10 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 0.810
11 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 0.845
12 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1.088
13 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 0.923
14 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1.055
15 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1.058
16 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 1.109
17 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1.137
18 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1.249
19 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1.315
20 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1.383
View full results

 

Honda withdraws Espargaro from Valencia MotoGP finale
Honda withdraws Espargaro from Valencia MotoGP finale
