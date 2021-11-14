Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Valentino Rossi’s best MotoGP helmet designs Next / MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP / Valencia GP News

Honda withdraws Espargaro from Valencia MotoGP finale

By:

Honda has announced Pol Espargaro will not take part in Sunday’s 2021 MotoGP season finale at the Valencia Grand Prix following a heavy crash on Saturday.

Honda withdraws Espargaro from Valencia MotoGP finale

Espargaro suffered a violent highside in FP3 on Saturday morning when the rear end of his Honda let go as he rounded the long left-hander at Turn 13.

The Spaniard landed heavily on his back and needed to be stretchered off track by marshals before he was taken to the medical centre for checks.

Initial scans showed no major injuries, but Espargaro was taken to hospital for further evaluation – which also showed he’d suffered no broken bones, but was in considerable pain from some bruising.

He was declared unfit to take part in the rest of Saturday’s sessions, and will now not race as both he and Honda have taken the decision to focus on the Jerez post-season test next week.

A brief statement from Honda read: “After assessing his condition this morning, Pol Espargaro will not participate in the Valencia GP as he and the Repsol Honda Team focus on the Jerez test.”

Commenting on his crash on Saturday, Espargaro said: “Unfortunately today I had a very big crash during FP3 at Turn 13.

“The impact was very hard but fortunately I have no serious injuries and nothing appeared broken in the tests we did at the hospital.

“At the moment I have a lot of pain from around my ribs when I breathe, this is what hurts the most.

“I’m really disappointed because we had great speed and I was feeling really confident. I’m sorry for my team.”

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Jerez test is an important opportunity for Honda to put much-needed miles on its 2022 challenger as it looks to correct the issues which have plagued its 2021 campaign.

Honda has already had a major setback in its pre-season plans owing to Marc Marquez’s vision issues following a concussion, which have ruled him out of the final two rounds as well as the Jerez test.

With both Marquez and Espargaro out of action for Sunday’s race, it will mark the first time since the 1992 Dutch TT that not factory team Honda will line up on the grid. 

shares
comments

Related video

Valentino Rossi’s best MotoGP helmet designs
Previous article

Valentino Rossi’s best MotoGP helmet designs
Next article

MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
Load comments
More
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP Valencia: Bagnaia wins finale as Valentino Rossi brings career to a close Valencia GP
MotoGP

MotoGP Valencia: Bagnaia wins finale as Valentino Rossi brings career to a close

Moto2 Valencia: Gardner bags title as rival Fernandez wins race Valencia
Moto2

Moto2 Valencia: Gardner bags title as rival Fernandez wins race

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence Algarve GP Plus
MotoGP

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence

Pol Espargaro More
Pol Espargaro
Espargaro: Honda MotoGP bike now 'safer' to ride Algarve GP
MotoGP

Espargaro: Honda MotoGP bike now 'safer' to ride

Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro San Marino GP
MotoGP

Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro

Where does Honda's new MotoGP signing sit ahead of its king's return? Portugal GP Plus
MotoGP

Where does Honda's new MotoGP signing sit ahead of its king's return?

Repsol Honda Team More
Repsol Honda Team
Marquez doctor “positive” after latest injury - Honda MotoGP boss Valencia GP
MotoGP

Marquez doctor “positive” after latest injury - Honda MotoGP boss

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream” Americas GP Plus
MotoGP

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream”

Marc Marquez knew COTA could be last chance of 2021 MotoGP win Americas GP
MotoGP

Marc Marquez knew COTA could be last chance of 2021 MotoGP win

Latest news

MotoGP Valencia: Bagnaia wins finale as Valentino Rossi brings career to a close
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Valencia: Bagnaia wins finale as Valentino Rossi brings career to a close

MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Honda withdraws Espargaro from Valencia MotoGP finale
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda withdraws Espargaro from Valencia MotoGP finale

Valentino Rossi’s best MotoGP helmet designs
MotoGP MotoGP

Valentino Rossi’s best MotoGP helmet designs

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Plus

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

OPINION: MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder was already under the microscope as his jump from Moto3 to join RNF's new top-class team was announced. But his crash with title hopeful Dennis Foggia caused significant consternation among the ranks - with many current riders suggesting the top level should be harder to break into as a result

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2021
How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence Plus

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence

Fabio Quartararo’s first DNF of his title-winning 2021 MotoGP season couldn’t have come at a better time. But the events of the Yamaha rider’s Algarve Grand Prix exposed the M1’s well-known major weakness, which could threaten his championship defence given the increasingly Ducati-heavy makeup of the grid heading into 2022

MotoGP
Nov 8, 2021
The financial implications fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression Plus

The financial implications fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression

The pressure shouldered by young riders is at the root of the increased on-track aggression seen in lower categories of late, which motorcycling's governing bodies want to curb with new rules. But will stopping under-18s from racing in the world championship and capping grid sizes prevent the often desperate acts of youths pursuing their MotoGP dreams?

MotoGP
Nov 2, 2021
The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano Plus

The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano

The prospect of Fabio Quartararo clinching the 2021 MotoGP world championship title at Misano appeared small after struggling to 15th in qualifying, while main rival Francesco Bagnaia took pole. Here's how the Yamaha rider turned it around, with help from an ill-fated Bagnaia tyre choice, to secure the crown with two races to spare

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2021
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Plus

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Autosport pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title Plus

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda Plus

How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda

There once was a time when Honda controlled any young rider who emerged in motorcycling, but its market dominance has now swung to the side of MotoGP rival KTM and, to a lesser extent Ducati. Could this development have significant ramifications for the future?

MotoGP
Oct 12, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.