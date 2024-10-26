MotoGP Thailand GP: Bagnaia in charge for pole as Martin crashes
Bagnaia takes crucial pole in Thailand while Martin qualifies on the front row despite late crash
Francesco Bagnaia held the upper hand in qualifying for the Thailand Grand Prix as he notched up his fourth pole position of the season in Buriram, while MotoGP title rival Jorge Martin suffered a crash.
The Italian was in command throughout the Q2 session as he exerted his grip on the top spot with his first flying effort before going on to lower that twice more en route to a timesheet-topping 1m28.700s effort.
Coming into the event chasing down a 20-point deficit to Martin with three rounds and six races to come, the factory Ducati rider's psychological edge was strengthened further by his title rival blotting his copybook with a fall.
The Pramac rider had looked set to challenge Bagnaia’s pole-winning benchmark only to low-side off at turn five. Nevertheless, he remains well-placed on the front row in third, the championship fighters split by Enea Bastianini in second.
Martin wasn’t the only rider to hit the deck during Q2 with Marc Marquez, Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco each ending their session in the gravel trap.
With the subsequent yellow flags limiting opportunities for late gains, it allowed Gresini rider Marquez to escape with a second row start in fifth just behind fourth-place man Marco Bezzecchi, while Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo broke the Ducati deadlock with sixth having come through Q1.
Tech3 GasGas's Pedro Acosta heads up row three, which he shares alongside Fabio di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez as Maverick Vinales and felled duo Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco make up row four.
Elsewhere, Brad Binder - on the podium in Buriram last season - failed to make it past Q1 in 13th, while Aleix Espargaro gets away from 14th place despite losing track time on Friday in the wake of his heavy FP1 tumble.
Q2 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Speed Trap
|1
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|8
|
1'28.700
|184.829
|333
|2
|E. Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|Ducati
|9
|
+0.232
1'28.932
|0.232
|184.347
|334
|3
|J. Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|5
|
+0.430
1'29.130
|0.198
|183.938
|334
|4
|M. Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|9
|
+0.624
1'29.324
|0.194
|183.538
|330
|5
|M. Marquez Gresini Racing
|93
|Ducati
|5
|
+0.686
1'29.386
|0.062
|183.411
|333
|6
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|9
|
+0.708
1'29.408
|0.022
|183.366
|334
|7
|P. Acosta Tech 3
|31
|KTM
|9
|
+0.719
1'29.419
|0.011
|183.343
|340
|8
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|5
|
+0.735
1'29.435
|0.016
|183.310
|330
|9
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|9
|
+0.827
1'29.527
|0.092
|183.122
|327
|10
|M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|8
|
+0.928
1'29.628
|0.101
|182.916
|333
|11
|F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing
|21
|Ducati
|5
|
+1.036
1'29.736
|0.108
|182.695
|335
|12
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|5
|Honda
|8
|
+1.097
1'29.797
|0.061
|182.571
|335
|View full results
Q1 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Speed Trap
|1
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|9
|
1'29.406
|183.370
|331
|2
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|8
|
+0.023
1'29.429
|0.023
|183.323
|332
|3
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|9
|
+0.129
1'29.535
|0.106
|183.106
|330
|4
|A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|8
|
+0.162
1'29.568
|0.033
|183.038
|336
|5
|J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|8
|
+0.367
1'29.773
|0.205
|182.620
|331
|6
|A. Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|8
|
+0.422
1'29.828
|0.055
|182.508
|332
|7
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|9
|
+0.429
1'29.835
|0.007
|182.494
|328
|8
|T. Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|8
|
+0.497
1'29.903
|0.068
|182.356
|328
|9
|J. Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|8
|
+0.639
1'30.045
|0.142
|182.068
|334
|10
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|9
|
+0.696
1'30.102
|0.057
|181.953
|330
|11
|L. Marini Repsol Honda Team
|10
|Honda
|8
|
+0.731
1'30.137
|0.035
|181.883
|333
|12
|L. Savadori Trackhouse Racing Team
|32
|Aprilia
|6
|
+1.186
1'30.592
|0.455
|180.969
|335
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Stella critical of McLaren's Mexico GP qualifying execution as Norris hits "limit"
F1 Mexico Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Live: Mexico GP updates - Qualifying
Perez puzzled by brake issues in Mexico F1 qualifying disaster
Autosport Plus
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments