MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

The factory Yamaha rider beat SRT Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli by just 0.057 seconds to take his fourth consecutive MotoGP pole position at Jerez, as he looks to extend his lead in the riders’ standings following back-to-back wins at the Doha and Portuguese rounds.

The Yamaha pair are joined by Jack Miller on the front row as he edged out factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia for third place, while the Italian is joined on row two by LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami and the Pramac Ducati of Johann Zarco.

Maverick Vinales was shuffled back to seventh place late on for Yamaha, but ahead of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, as Suzuki’s Alex Rins held on to ninth place in Q2 of qualifying.

Reigning MotoGP world champion Joan Mir could only muster 10th place on the sister Suzuki, with KTM’s Brad Binder and Honda wildcard rider Stefan Bradl completing the fourth row.

Marc Marquez returned from a huge practice crash on Saturday morning at Jerez to qualify in 14th place for Honda, but admitted the off left him “scared” after he briefly “didn’t remember exactly what happened”.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When is the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 2nd May 2021

Start time: 1:00pm BST, 2:00pm local time

How can I watch the Spanish MotoGP?

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport have exclusive live broadcasting television rights. The race will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST, directly after the Moto2 race. BT Sport will also be showing the Moto3 and MotoE races from Jerez.

TV Channel: BT Sport 2

Start time: 12:30pm BST

MotoGP also offers its own live online video streaming service which is available to stream in the UK.

How can I watch the Spanish MotoGP highlights?

ITV4 has secured a deal to show the highlights of each MotoGP round in 2021, including highlights of the Moto2 and Moto3 classes, which will be broadcast on each Monday evening after the race.

TV Channel: ITV4

Start time: Monday 3rd May - 8:00pm BST

What's the weather forecast for the race at Jerez?

Dry and clear conditions are forecast with low winds for the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez on Sunday afternoon, with a very low chance of rain and a high of 21 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

MotoGP Spanish GP grid

shares