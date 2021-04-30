MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Ducati’s Bagnaia edged MotoGP world championship leader Fabio Quartararo for top spot in FP2 with a best lap time of 1m37.209s, putting him 0.178s ahead of the Yamaha rider.

With the majority of the MotoGP pack going for a late time attack at the end of the afternoon session, Aleix Espargaro impressed for Aprilia to take third place ahead of SRT Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli on the ‘A-spec’ bike, as factory Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales completed the top five.

Takaaki Nakagami led the Honda charge in sixth on his LCR machine, in front of KTM’s Miguel Oliveira and Suzuki’s Alex Rins.

Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco and KTM rider Brad Binder rounded out the top 10 and the provisional automatic Q2 spots.

Honda’s Marc Marquez, who returns to the track where he suffered his season-ending injury last year, did not opt for a late qualifying-style run and thus languished down in 16th place at the end of FP2.

World champion Joan Mir claimed 13th place for Suzuki, while Valentino Rossi’s struggles continued for SRT Yamaha as he ended the second practice session in 21st place.

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What time does qualifying start for the Spanish MotoGP?

Qualifying for the Spanish MotoGP is set to start at 1:10pm BST (2:10pm local time), using the regular Q1 and Q2 sessions format. Qualifying takes place directly after the 30-minute FP4 session which is set to start at 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local time).

The fastest 10 MotoGP riders on the FP1-2-3 combined timesheet automatically head into Q2, with the rest of the riders entering Q1 of qualifying. The two riders who are fastest in the 15-minute Q1 session will progress into Q2 to compete with the top 10 from practice. Q2, which also lasts 15 minutes, decides who gets pole position and the qualifying order for the front four rows of the grid.

Date: Saturday 1st May 2021

Start time: 1:10pm BST (2:10pm local time)

How can I watch qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every MotoGP practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on BT Sport.

Spanish MotoGP qualifying will be broadcast on BT Sport 2, with the programme starting at 11am BST to also cover qualifying for the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoE classes.

MotoGP qualifying will take place after Moto3 but before Moto2 and MotoE this weekend to avoid clashing with the Formula 1 Portuguese GP.

TV Channel: BT Sport 2

Start time: 11:00am BST

MotoGP also offers its own live online video streaming service which is available to stream in the UK.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Jerez?

Dry, clear and sunny weather conditions are forecast for qualifying at Jerez on Saturday afternoon, with a very low chance of rain and a high of 20 degrees Celsius – the same conditions as qualifying for the Portuguese GP last time out.

shares