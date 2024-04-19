MotoGP schedule: When is the next MotoGP race and where will it be held?
The fourth round of the 2024 MotoGP season is set to take place at the Circuito de Jerez as part of the 21-race calendar.
Photo by: Dorna
MotoGP are gearing up for the Spanish Grand Prix - otherwise known as the Gran Premio de Espana in Jerez. The event was won last year by the 2023 world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who also won the race in 2022.
The Italian became a two-time world champion at the season finale last year after successfully beating title rival Jorge Martin. Bagnaia took seven race wins and 15 podiums from the 20-race season.
Bagnaia currently sits in fifth place in the 2024 championship standings after crashing out due to contact with Marc Marquez in the Portuguese Grand Prix and then a lowly fifth place in the Americas Grand Prix, despite winning the season opener in Qatar. Pramac Racing rider Jorge Martin is currently leading the title race, sitting 21 points ahead of second place Enea Bastianini.
When is the next MotoGP race?
The fourth round of the 2024 MotoGP season will be the Spanish Grand Prix which takes place between 26-28 April 2024, with Sunday’s race starting at 1pm BST - 2pm local time.
The first race was held in 1950 and has been hosted at the Circuito de Jerez consistently since 1989, as well as holding the grand prix in 1987.
The event was previously held at the Montjuïc circuit in Barcelona between 1950 - 1968, then Circuito del Jarama until 1988 before moving to its current home in Jerez. Angel Nieto holds the record for most wins at the circuit with an impressive 11 victories, and the track was renamed Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto in 2018 as a tribute to the Spanish rider who had died the previous year.
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: KTM Images
What are the timings for the Spanish Grand Prix?
Here are the full timings for the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix:
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|
Friday 26 April
|
9.45am - 10.30am
|
Free Practice 2
|
Friday 26 April
|
2pm - 3pm
|
Free Practice 3
|
Saturday 27 April
|
9.10am - 9.40am
|
Qualifying 1
|
Saturday 27 April
|
9.50am - 10.05am
|
Qualifying 2
|
Saturday 27 April
|
10.15am - 10.30am
|
Sprint Race – 12 laps
|
Saturday 27 April
|
2pm
|
Warm Up
|
Sunday 28 April
|
8.40 - 8.50am
|
Race – 25 laps
|
Sunday 28 April
|
1pm
What are the timings for Moto2 and Moto3 races at the Spanish Grand Prix?
The Moto2 race is set to take place 1:45hrs before the MotoGP race, with the Moto3 event happening 1:15hrs before that. Last year’s Moto2 Spanish Grand Prix was dominated by Sam Lowes, who was able to convert his pole position into a victory. The Brit took home his first race win since 2021 and he has since moved to the World Superbike championship for 2024, alongside his brother Alex.
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Last year’s Moto3 Spanish Grand Prix saw Ivan Ortola secure the victory, his second consecutive win of the year. The Spaniard entertained many at the previous Grand Prix of the Americas after he tried to remount on the wrong bike following a collision with Stefano Nepa.
Moto2 Spanish Grand Prix schedule:
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|
Friday 26 April
|
8.50am - 9.30am
|
Free Practice 2
|
Friday 26 April
|
1.05pm - 1.45pm
|
Free Practice 3
|
Saturday 27 April
|
8.25am - 8.55am
|
Qualifying 1
|
Saturday 27 April
|
12.45pm - 1pm
|
Qualifying 2
|
Saturday 27 April
|
1.10pm - 1.25pm
|
Race – 21 laps
|
Sunday 28 April
|
11.15am
Moto3 Spanish Grand Prix schedule:
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|
Friday 26 April
|
8am - 8.35am
|
Free Practice 2
|
Friday 26 April
|
12.15pm - 12.50pm
|
Free Practice 3
|
Saturday 27 April
|
7.40am - 8.10am
|
Qualifying 1
|
Saturday 27 April
|
11.50am - 12.05pm
|
Qualifying 2
|
Saturday 27 April
|
12.15pm - 12.30pm
|
Race – 19 laps
|
Sunday 28 April
|
10am
Where is the Spanish Grand Prix being held?
The MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix is being held at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto and is one of four races taking place in Spain during the 2024 season.
The track is named after Spanish motorcyclist Angel Nieto who took 13 championships across his career in the 50cc and 125cc classes. He is considered one of the greatest motorcycle racers of all time, having won 90 grands prix during his career before retiring in 1986. Nieto died in 2017 at the age of 70, a week after being involved in a road traffic collision.
The circuit was opened at the end of 1985 and a year later hosted the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix before hosting MotoGP in 1987. The track was banned from hosting any further F1 races in 1997 after podium celebrations were disrupted by Jerez’s Mayor Pedro Pacheco, who presented an award which was set to be presented by dignitary Jurgen Schrempp, leaving him with nothing to present. FIA president Max Mosley called the trophy ceremony an “embarrassment” before banning any further F1 races from being held in Jerez.
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: KTM Images
There are two corners on the track that have been named after MotoGP riders, one being the final corner which is named after three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo. The other, Turn 6, is named after Dani Pedrosa who, despite never having won a MotoGP championship, is considered one of the best riders of all time due to his three championships across the 125cc and 250cc classes and 31 MotoGP wins.
Remaining 2024 MotoGP schedule
|
Date
|
Event
|
Circuit
|
UK Time
|
Local Time
|
26-28 April
|
Spanish GP
|
Circuito de Jerez
|
1pm
|
2pm
|
10-12 May
|
French GP
|
Bugatti Circuit
|
1pm
|
2pm
|
24 - 26 May
|
Catalan GP
|
Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya
|
1pm
|
2pm
|
31 May - 2 June
|
Italian GP
|
Mugello Circuit
|
1pm
|
2pm
|
14 - 16 June
|
Kazakhstan GP
|
Sokol International Racetrack
|
9am
|
2pm
|
28 - 30 June
|
Dutch TT
|
TT Circuit Assen
|
1pm
|
2pm
|
5 - 7 July
|
German GP
|
Sachsenring
|
1pm
|
2pm
|
2 - 4 August
|
British GP
|
Silverstone Circuit
|
1pm
|
1pm
|
16 - 18 August
|
Austrian GP
|
Red Bull Ring
|
1pm
|
2pm
|
30 August - 1 September
|
Aragon GP
|
MotorLand Aragon
|
1pm
|
2pm
|
6 - 8 September
|
San Marino and Rimini Riviera GP
|
Misano World Circuit
|
1pm
|
2pm
|
20 - 22 September
|
Indian GP
|
Buddh International Circuit
|
11am
|
3.30pm
|
27 - 29 September
|
Indonesian GP
|
Mandalika International Street Circuit
|
8am
|
3pm
|
4 - 6 October
|
Japanese GP
|
Twin Ring Motegi
|
6am
|
2pm
|
18 - 20 October
|
Australian GP
|
Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|
4am
|
2pm
|
25 - 27 October
|
Thailand GP
|
Chang International Circuit
|
8am
|
3pm
|
1 - 3 November
|
Malaysian GP
|
Sepang International Circuit
|
7am
|
3pm
|
15 - 17 November
|
Valencian Community GP
|
Circuit Ricardo Tormo
|
1pm
|
2pm
