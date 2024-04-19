All Series
MotoGP Spanish GP

MotoGP schedule: When is the next MotoGP race and where will it be held?

The fourth round of the 2024 MotoGP season is set to take place at the Circuito de Jerez as part of the 21-race calendar.

Rebecca Braybrook
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing leads at the start

Photo by: Dorna

MotoGP are gearing up for the Spanish Grand Prix - otherwise known as the Gran Premio de Espana in Jerez. The event was won last year by the 2023 world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who also won the race in 2022.

The Italian became a two-time world champion at the season finale last year after successfully beating title rival Jorge Martin. Bagnaia took seven race wins and 15 podiums from the 20-race season.

Bagnaia currently sits in fifth place in the 2024 championship standings after crashing out due to contact with Marc Marquez in the Portuguese Grand Prix and then a lowly fifth place in the Americas Grand Prix, despite winning the season opener in Qatar. Pramac Racing rider Jorge Martin is currently leading the title race, sitting 21 points ahead of second place Enea Bastianini.

When is the next MotoGP race?

The fourth round of the 2024 MotoGP season will be the Spanish Grand Prix which takes place between 26-28 April 2024, with Sunday’s race starting at 1pm BST - 2pm local time.

The first race was held in 1950 and has been hosted at the Circuito de Jerez consistently since 1989, as well as holding the grand prix in 1987.

The event was previously held at the Montjuïc circuit in Barcelona between 1950 - 1968, then Circuito del Jarama until 1988 before moving to its current home in Jerez. Angel Nieto holds the record for most wins at the circuit with an impressive 11 victories, and the track was renamed Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto in 2018 as a tribute to the Spanish rider who had died the previous year.

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: KTM Images

What are the timings for the Spanish Grand Prix?

Here are the full timings for the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix:

Session   

Date  

Start time (BST)  

Free Practice 1  

Friday 26 April  

9.45am - 10.30am 

Free Practice 2  

Friday 26 April  

2pm - 3pm 

Free Practice 3   

Saturday 27 April 

9.10am - 9.40am 

Qualifying 1  

Saturday 27 April 

9.50am - 10.05am 

Qualifying 2  

Saturday 27 April 

10.15am - 10.30am 

Sprint Race – 12 laps  

Saturday 27 April 

2pm  

Warm Up  

Sunday 28 April 

8.40 - 8.50am 

Race – 25 laps  

Sunday 28 April 

1pm 

What are the timings for Moto2 and Moto3 races at the Spanish Grand Prix?

The Moto2 race is set to take place 1:45hrs before the MotoGP race, with the Moto3 event happening 1:15hrs before that. Last year’s Moto2 Spanish Grand Prix was dominated by Sam Lowes, who was able to convert his pole position into a victory. The Brit took home his first race win since 2021 and he has since moved to the World Superbike championship for 2024, alongside his brother Alex.

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Last year’s Moto3 Spanish Grand Prix saw Ivan Ortola secure the victory, his second consecutive win of the year. The Spaniard entertained many at the previous Grand Prix of the Americas after he tried to remount on the wrong bike following a collision with Stefano Nepa.

Moto2 Spanish Grand Prix schedule:

Session   

Date  

Start time (BST)  

Free Practice 1  

Friday 26 April  

8.50am - 9.30am 

Free Practice 2  

Friday 26 April  

1.05pm - 1.45pm 

Free Practice 3   

Saturday 27 April 

8.25am - 8.55am 

Qualifying 1  

Saturday 27 April 

12.45pm - 1pm 

Qualifying 2  

Saturday 27 April 

1.10pm - 1.25pm 

Race – 21 laps  

Sunday 28 April 

11.15am 

Moto3 Spanish Grand Prix schedule:

Session   

Date  

Start time (BST)  

Free Practice 1  

Friday 26 April  

8am - 8.35am 

Free Practice 2  

Friday 26 April  

12.15pm - 12.50pm 

Free Practice 3   

Saturday 27 April 

7.40am - 8.10am 

Qualifying 1  

Saturday 27 April 

11.50am - 12.05pm 

Qualifying 2  

Saturday 27 April 

12.15pm - 12.30pm 

Race – 19 laps  

Sunday 28 April 

10am 

Where is the Spanish Grand Prix being held?

The MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix is being held at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto and is one of four races taking place in Spain during the 2024 season.

The track is named after Spanish motorcyclist Angel Nieto who took 13 championships across his career in the 50cc and 125cc classes. He is considered one of the greatest motorcycle racers of all time, having won 90 grands prix during his career before retiring in 1986. Nieto died in 2017 at the age of 70, a week after being involved in a road traffic collision.

The circuit was opened at the end of 1985 and a year later hosted the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix before hosting MotoGP in 1987. The track was banned from hosting any further F1 races in 1997 after podium celebrations were disrupted by Jerez’s Mayor Pedro Pacheco, who presented an award which was set to be presented by dignitary Jurgen Schrempp, leaving him with nothing to present. FIA president Max Mosley called the trophy ceremony an “embarrassment” before banning any further F1 races from being held in Jerez.

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: KTM Images

There are two corners on the track that have been named after MotoGP riders, one being the final corner which is named after three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo. The other, Turn 6, is named after Dani Pedrosa who, despite never having won a MotoGP championship, is considered one of the best riders of all time due to his three championships across the 125cc and 250cc classes and 31 MotoGP wins.

Remaining 2024 MotoGP schedule

Date 

Event 

Circuit  

UK Time 

Local Time 

26-28 April 

Spanish GP 

Circuito de Jerez 

1pm  

2pm 

10-12 May 

French GP  

Bugatti Circuit 

1pm 

2pm 

24 - 26 May 

Catalan GP 

Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya 

1pm  

2pm 

31 May - 2 June  

Italian GP 

Mugello Circuit 

1pm  

2pm 

14 - 16 June 

Kazakhstan GP 

Sokol International Racetrack 

9am 

2pm 

28 - 30 June 

Dutch TT 

TT Circuit Assen 

1pm 

2pm 

5 - 7 July 

German GP 

Sachsenring 

1pm  

2pm 

2 - 4 August 

British GP 

Silverstone Circuit 

1pm 

1pm 

16 - 18 August 

Austrian GP 

Red Bull Ring 

1pm  

2pm 

30 August - 1 September 

Aragon GP 

MotorLand Aragon 

1pm  

2pm 

6 - 8 September 

San Marino and Rimini Riviera GP 

Misano World Circuit 

1pm  

2pm 

20 - 22 September 

Indian GP 

Buddh International Circuit 

11am  

3.30pm 

27 - 29 September 

Indonesian GP 

Mandalika International Street Circuit 

8am  

3pm 

4 - 6 October 

Japanese GP 

Twin Ring Motegi 

6am  

2pm 

18 - 20 October 

Australian GP 

Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit 

4am  

2pm 

25 - 27 October 

Thailand GP 

Chang International Circuit 

8am  

3pm 

1 - 3 November 

Malaysian GP 

Sepang International Circuit 

7am  

3pm 

15 - 17 November 

Valencian Community GP 

Circuit Ricardo Tormo  

1pm  

2pm 

