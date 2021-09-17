Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Rossi confident in VR46’s MotoGP step despite sponsor confusion
MotoGP / San Marino GP News

MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Maverick Vinales topped Friday practice for Aprilia at the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix at Misano. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

The new Aprilia rider’s 1m32.666s set moments before the rain intensified in the first practice session was enough to give the Spaniard top spot overall, with heavy rain returning for the start of the afternoon session.

While Vinales says he was “much more calm” with topping FP1, he concedes it will have little bearing to his overall performance this weekend. This is only his second competitive outing on the RS-GP, having switched to Aprilia after being dropped by Yamaha last month. 

Due to the mixed weather conditions, the best outright lap times were all set in the first session, which meant defending MotoGP world champion Joan Mir slotted into second overall for Suzuki ahead of Aragon GP winner Francesco Bagnaia on the factory Ducati and his team-mate Jack Miller.

Alex Rins claimed fifth for Suzuki in front of Honda’s Pol Espargaro and MotoGP world championship leader Fabio Quartararo on the factory Yamaha. The French rider endured a tough FP2 in the wet, struggling for feeling with his M1, and ended the session down in 18th place. 

Honda wildcard Stefan Bradl grabbed eighth place overall as Honda’s Marc Marquez and Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro rounded out the top 10 on the combined times.

Franco Morbidelli ended Friday 16th overall on his return to MotoGP after being out since June with a knee injury, making his debut with the factory Yamaha team as Vinales’s full-time replacement, while Andrea Dovizioso was 24th and last as he makes his comeback with the Petronas SRT Yamaha squad.

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What time does qualifying start for the Misano MotoGP?

Qualifying for the Misano MotoGP is set to start at 1:10pm BST (2:10pm local time), using the regular Q1 and Q2 sessions format. Qualifying takes place directly after the 30-minute FP4 session which is set to start at 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local time).

The fastest 10 MotoGP riders on the FP1-2-3 combined timesheet automatically head into Q2, with the rest of the riders entering Q1 of qualifying. The two riders who are fastest in the 15-minute Q1 session will progress into Q2 to compete with the top 10 from practice. Q2, which also lasts 15 minutes, decides who gets pole position and the qualifying order for the front four rows of the grid.

  • Date: Saturday 18th September 2021
  • Start time: 1:10pm BST (2:10pm local time)

How can I watch Misano MotoGP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every MotoGP practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on BT Sport.

Misano MotoGP qualifying will be broadcast on BT Sport 2, with the programme starting at 11am BST to also cover qualifying for the Moto3 and Moto2 classes.

  • TV Channel: BT Sport 2
  • Start time: 11:00am BST

MotoGP also offers its own live online video streaming service which is available to stream in the UK.

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Misano?

Cloudy but warm weather conditions are forecast for qualifying at Misano on Saturday afternoon, with a small chance of rain, and highs of 23 degrees Celsius – three degrees cooler than qualifying for the Aragon MotoGP last time out.

San Marino GP FP1 Results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 15 1'32.666  
2 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 15 1'32.746 0.080
3 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 11 1'32.801 0.135
4 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 13 1'32.859 0.193
5 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 18 1'32.885 0.219
6 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 16 1'33.019 0.353
7 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 16 1'33.024 0.358
8 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 11 1'33.047 0.381
9 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 15 1'33.100 0.434
10 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 11 1'33.102 0.436
11 France Johann Zarco Ducati 14 1'33.143 0.477
12 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 11 1'33.314 0.648
13 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 13 1'33.409 0.743
14 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 12 1'33.451 0.785
15 Italy Michele Pirro Ducati 11 1'33.482 0.816
16 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 14 1'33.570 0.904
17 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 13 1'33.710 1.044
18 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 13 1'33.766 1.100
19 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 12 1'33.791 1.125
20 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 14 1'33.950 1.284
21 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 15 1'34.022 1.356
22 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 13 1'34.026 1.360
23 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 12 1'34.037 1.371
24 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 13 1'35.211 2.545
View full results

San Marino GP FP2 Results

Cla Rider Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 France Johann Zarco 20 1'42.097     149.081
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia 21 1'42.650 0.553 0.553 148.278
3 Australia Jack Miller 16 1'42.719 0.622 0.069 148.179
4 Spain Joan Mir 18 1'42.910 0.813 0.191 147.903
5 Spain Marc Marquez 18 1'42.921 0.824 0.011 147.888
6 Portugal Miguel Oliveira 22 1'43.234 1.137 0.313 147.439
7 Italy Danilo Petrucci 19 1'43.329 1.232 0.095 147.304
8 Spain Aleix Espargaro 15 1'43.629 1.532 0.300 146.877
9 Spain Iker Lecuona 14 1'43.722 1.625 0.093 146.746
10 Spain Alex Marquez 20 1'43.739 1.642 0.017 146.722
11 Spain Alex Rins 18 1'43.760 1.663 0.021 146.692
12 Italy Michele Pirro 12 1'43.811 1.714 0.051 146.620
13 Italy Franco Morbidelli 19 1'43.844 1.747 0.033 146.573
14 Italy Enea Bastianini 15 1'43.901 1.804 0.057 146.493
15 Spain Jorge Martin 20 1'43.906 1.809 0.005 146.486
16 Italy Valentino Rossi 20 1'44.130 2.033 0.224 146.171
17 Spain Maverick Viñales 16 1'44.203 2.106 0.073 146.068
18 France Fabio Quartararo 20 1'44.205 2.108 0.002 146.065
19 Spain Pol Espargaro 19 1'44.266 2.169 0.061 145.980
20 South Africa Brad Binder 20 1'44.404 2.307 0.138 145.787
21 Italy Andrea Dovizioso 15 1'44.530 2.433 0.126 145.611
22 Germany Stefan Bradl 18 1'44.713 2.616 0.183 145.357
23 Italy Luca Marini 20 1'44.970 2.873 0.257 145.001
24 Japan Takaaki Nakagami 19 1'44.992 2.895 0.022 144.971
View full results
