Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Misano MotoGP: Zarco leads wet second practice as Quartararo struggles
MotoGP / San Marino GP News

MotoGP points leader Quartararo “can’t understand” missing wet feeling

By:

Fabio Quartararo “can’t understand” why he can’t feel like he did in 2019 on the Yamaha MotoGP bike wet conditions, after the rain-hit practice sessions for the San Marino Grand Prix.

MotoGP points leader Quartararo “can’t understand” missing wet feeling

The championship leader has repeatedly aired his struggles with the 2021 Yamaha in wet conditions and little improvement appeared to be made on Friday at Misano following a soaked FP2.

Quartararo slid from eighth in the mostly dry FP1 to 18th in the fully wet FP2, finishing behind new team-mate Franco Morbidelli – who has been absent since June and hadn’t ridden the 2021 M1 before Friday – and over two seconds off the pace.

The Frenchman says 18th is “not real”, but concedes his current form in wet is only good enough for 12th at the best – while nearest title rivals Francesco Bagnaia and Joan Mir were second and fourth.

“No, because that’s what I said before,” he replied when asked if his problems were down to the track.

“I had that kind of feeling, but looking at the data, the temperatures were right.

“We need to analyse, we found a set-up and it was a little bit better on the feeling.

“We’re still two seconds from the top man, but for me our position is not real now.

“For me, our positing right now was in the top 12.

“But still in 2019 I made all of my wet practices in the top 10 and I can’t understand why I can’t have this feeling back.

“Let’s see what we can do and what we can improve for the next session in the wet.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo added that he has “zero feeling” in Misano’s fast corners despite a new set-up offering him a better feeling than he’s had in the wet previously this year.

“So, we tried a totally different setting this afternoon,” he said.

“It was a little bit better. It’s a shame because I missed my last lap because I improved my lap time, but I made not even one of my fastest sectors.

“So, we have a little bit of margin and I think the way we improved a little bit was better.

Read Also:

“It was a little bit better, but still I’m not feeling comfortable on the bike.

“I feel we make a small step in front because my feeling is better, but I have zero feeling in the fast corners, so it’s tough.

“It’s tough, let’s see what we can do, but at the moment we are struggling quite a lot.” 

shares
comments

Related video

Misano MotoGP: Zarco leads wet second practice as Quartararo struggles

Previous article

Misano MotoGP: Zarco leads wet second practice as Quartararo struggles
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

3 h
2
Formula 1

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one

6 h
3
Formula 1

Zhou favourite for second 2022 Alfa Romeo F1 seat

1 h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton saved by science not luck in Monza crash, says halo university director

2 h
5
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP1 as Dovizioso and Morbidelli return

6 h
Latest news
MotoGP points leader Quartararo “can’t understand” missing wet feeling
MGP

MotoGP points leader Quartararo “can’t understand” missing wet feeling

3m
Misano MotoGP: Zarco leads wet second practice as Quartararo struggles
MGP

Misano MotoGP: Zarco leads wet second practice as Quartararo struggles

1 h
Misano MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP1 as Dovizioso and Morbidelli return
MGP

Misano MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP1 as Dovizioso and Morbidelli return

6 h
Rossi: Dovizioso is “an important name” for MotoGP
MGP

Rossi: Dovizioso is “an important name” for MotoGP

6 h
Dovizioso "couldn't say no" to Yamaha MotoGP offer after 2013 miss
MGP

Dovizioso "couldn't say no" to Yamaha MotoGP offer after 2013 miss

20 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Misano MotoGP: Zarco leads wet second practice as Quartararo struggles San Marino GP
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Zarco leads wet second practice as Quartararo struggles

Ex-MotoGP racer Michael Laverty announces British Moto3 team Misano
Moto3

Ex-MotoGP racer Michael Laverty announces British Moto3 team

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Aragon GP Plus
MotoGP

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Fabio Quartararo More
Fabio Quartararo
“Something went wrong” with Quartararo’s tyre in Aragon MotoGP race Aragon GP
MotoGP

“Something went wrong” with Quartararo’s tyre in Aragon MotoGP race

Quartararo "doesn’t have pace" for Aragon MotoGP podium Aragon GP
MotoGP

Quartararo "doesn’t have pace" for Aragon MotoGP podium

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Catalan GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Yamaha Factory Racing More
Yamaha Factory Racing
Yamaha eyeing Moto2 entry with its Master Camp Misano
Moto2

Yamaha eyeing Moto2 entry with its Master Camp

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3 as Marquez crashes again Aragon GP
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3 as Marquez crashes again

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus
MotoGP

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

Trending Today

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one

Zhou favourite for second 2022 Alfa Romeo F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou favourite for second 2022 Alfa Romeo F1 seat

Hamilton saved by science not luck in Monza crash, says halo university director
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton saved by science not luck in Monza crash, says halo university director

Misano MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP1 as Dovizioso and Morbidelli return
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP1 as Dovizioso and Morbidelli return

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021

Latest news

MotoGP points leader Quartararo “can’t understand” missing wet feeling
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP points leader Quartararo “can’t understand” missing wet feeling

Misano MotoGP: Zarco leads wet second practice as Quartararo struggles
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Zarco leads wet second practice as Quartararo struggles

Misano MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP1 as Dovizioso and Morbidelli return
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP1 as Dovizioso and Morbidelli return

Rossi: Dovizioso is “an important name” for MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: Dovizioso is “an important name” for MotoGP

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.