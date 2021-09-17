Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Rossi: Dovizioso is “an important name” for MotoGP
MotoGP / San Marino GP Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP1 as Dovizioso and Morbidelli return

By:

Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales topped a rain-interrupted FP1 for the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix as Andrea Dovizioso and Franco Morbidelli marked their returns.

Misano MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP1 as Dovizioso and Morbidelli return

Since losing his factory Ducati seat at the end of 2020, Dovizioso has been on a sabbatical, during which time he has undergone a test programme with Aprilia with a view to a full-time return in 2022.

With that avenue closing upon Maverick Vinales’ signing, his Yamaha exit paved the way for Morbidelli to move up to the factory Yamaha squad, with Dovizioso taking over the vacant Petronas SRT M1 for the remainder of the year.

Dovizioso ended his first official MotoGP session since last November last of the 24-rider field, 2.5 seconds off the pace, while Morbidelli was 16th on his return from the knee injury which has sidelined him since June.

The 45-minute session got underway in dry conditions, though the threat of rain was omnipresent as dark clouds swelled above the Misano circuit.

Top spot changed hands frequently over the opening 15 minutes, with Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro setting the initial benchmark at a 1m35.476s.

Andrea Dovizioso, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Andrea Dovizioso, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After the opening 15 minutes, Aragon GP race winner Francesco Bagnaia had guided his factory Ducati to the top of the standings with a 1m32.801s.

It wasn’t a smooth session for MotoGP’s latest winner, as some technical gremlins with his bike robbed him of some crucial dry track time.

By the time Ducati had resolved the problem, Bagnaia’s run plan was curtailed by the arrival of heavy rain.

Just moments before the weather turned, Vinales – who did test at Misano a fortnight ago - had returned to the top of the standings with a 1m32.666s having served brief stints there earlier in the session.

And with the rain forcing everyone back into pitlane, Vinales’ time would go unchallenged through to the chequered flag.

Suzuki duo Alex Rins and Joan Mir, as well as Honda’s Pol Espargaro and Marc Marquez took the opportunity in the closing stages of FP1 to get some wet milage under their belts.

At the chequered flag Mir was runner-up to Vinales, 0.080 seconds adrift, with Bagnaia completing the top three.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ducati team-mate Jack Miller was fourth ahead of Rins, Pol Espargaro and championship leader Fabio Quartararo on the factory Yamaha – the Frenchman having a scrappy session on his M1.

Honda wildcard Stefan Bradl headed Marc Marquez and Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro to round out the top 10, while Avintia’s Enea Bastianini put in another strong showing fresh from a career-best sixth at Aragon on his two-year-old Ducati in 12th to shadow Pramac’s Johann Zarco.

Valentino Rossi’s penultimate race on home soil began with him down in 19th in FP1, 1.1s off the pace, while the factory KTM duo of Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira made low-key starts to their weekends in 21st and 22nd.

Misano MotoGP - FP1 results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 15 1'32.666  
2 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 15 1'32.746 0.080
3 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 11 1'32.801 0.135
4 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 13 1'32.859 0.193
5 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 18 1'32.885 0.219
6 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 16 1'33.019 0.353
7 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 16 1'33.024 0.358
8 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 11 1'33.047 0.381
9 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 15 1'33.100 0.434
10 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 11 1'33.102 0.436
11 France Johann Zarco Ducati 14 1'33.143 0.477
12 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 11 1'33.314 0.648
13 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 13 1'33.409 0.743
14 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 12 1'33.451 0.785
15 Italy Michele Pirro Ducati 11 1'33.482 0.816
16 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 14 1'33.570 0.904
17 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 13 1'33.710 1.044
18 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 13 1'33.766 1.100
19 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 12 1'33.791 1.125
20 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 14 1'33.950 1.284
21 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 15 1'34.022 1.356
22 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 13 1'34.026 1.360
23 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 12 1'34.037 1.371
24 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 13 1'35.211 2.545
View full results
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021

