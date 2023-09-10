MotoGP San Marino GP: Martin dominates to ignite title charge as Pedrosa stars
Pramac’s Jorge Martin ignited his championship hopes with a dominant victory in the San Marino Grand Prix as KTM wildcard Dani Pedrosa starred.
Having led from start to finish in Saturday’s sprint, Martin did the same from pole in Sunday’s full-distance race at Misano.
Capitalising on the injuries for championship leader Francesco Bagnaia and VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi from their respective Barcelona crashes, Martin’s second double of the season has put him just 36 points behind in the standings.
Pedrosa piled immense pressure on Bagnaia in the grand prix but came up just 0.669 seconds from a first podium since his last win in 2017 in Valencia.
It marked his second fourth of the weekend having narrowly missed the podium in the sprint.
Pedrosa’s result on Sunday means he has overtaken former Honda team-mate Marc Marquez in the championship by one point, having contested just two grand prix weekends in 2023.
Marquez’s gamble on a soft rear tyre paid off with his best Sunday result since Malaysia last year in seventh.
Martin grabbed the holeshot from pole on his Pramac-run Ducati as Bagnaia – riding a one-off yellow livery on his GP23 - carved his way into second ahead of Bezzecchi.
KTM’s Pedrosa slotted into fourth despite a big rear moment on the direction change from Turn 1 to Turn 2, though he soon swapped places with team-mate Brad Binder.
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Martin, Bagnaia and Bezzecchi quickly scampered away from the KTMs and ran line astern in the opening tours of the 27-lap race.
Bagnaia came close to pulling a move on Martin at the final corner on the first lap, but couldn’t quite get close enough.
Bezzecchi grabbed second from Bagnaia for the first time on lap six at Turn 8, but relinquished the place when he ran wide at Turn 10.
Binder began to close in on the top three in the early stages but crashed at Turn 14 on lap eight, releasing Pedrosa into fourth.
Pedrosa closed down the trio ahead of him, getting the gap as low as six tenths at the end of lap 12, before it grew again.
Lap 17 proved to be the decisive moment of the race, as Martin began to up his pace and pulled away from Bagnaia.
Getting his lead up to half a second at the end of the 16th tour, Martin’s advantage grew to 1.1s next time around and then 1.9s on lap 19 as Bagnaia faded.
Bezzecchi eased through at Turn 8 on the factory Ducati rider on lap 19 to take second, with Bagnaia forced to fend off a resurgent Pedrosa in the closing stages.
Martin’s lead was cut across the final tours as he controlled his pace, getting to the chequered flag 1.3s clear of Bezzecchi.
Despite Pedrosa’s best efforts, Bagnaia held the final podium spot by 0.669s, while Maverick Vinales was a lonely fifth on his factory Aprilia.
Miguel Oliveira took sixth on his RNF Aprilia ahead of Marquez and RNF team-mate Raul Fernandez, while VR46’s Luca Marini and Pramac’s Johann Zarco rounded out the top 10.
Alex Marquez slid out of the top 10 late on to finish 11th on his Gresini Ducati ahead of Barcelona sprint and GP winner Aleix Espargaro, the Aprilia rider paying dearly for a poor launch from sixth.
The final points went to Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo in 13th, Binder in 14th after remounting from his crash, and the second Yamaha of Franco Morbidelli.
Pol Espargaro (Tech3) crashed out of the race, as did Honda’s Joan Mir, while KTM’s Jack Miller appeared to have been collected by Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro at Turn 4 on lap 10.
The incident will be investigated after the race.
Race result:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|J. Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|27
|-
|25
|2
|M. Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|27
|+1.350
|1.350
|20
|3
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|27
|+3.812
|2.462
|16
|4
|D. Pedrosa Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|26
|KTM
|27
|+4.481
|0.669
|13
|5
|M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|27
|+10.510
|6.029
|11
|6
|M. Oliveira RNF Racing
|88
|Aprilia
|27
|+12.274
|1.764
|10
|7
|M. Marquez Repsol Honda Team
|93
|Honda
|27
|+13.576
|1.302
|9
|8
|R. Fernández RNF Racing
|25
|Aprilia
|27
|+14.091
|0.515
|8
|9
|L. Marini Team VR46
|10
|Ducati
|27
|+14.982
|0.891
|7
|10
|J. Zarco Pramac Racing
|5
|Ducati
|27
|+15.484
|0.502
|6
|11
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|27
|+15.702
|0.218
|5
|12
|A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|27
|+15.878
|0.176
|4
|13
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|27
|+15.898
|0.020
|3
|14
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|27
|+23.778
|7.880
|2
|15
|F. Morbidelli Yamaha Factory Racing
|21
|Yamaha
|27
|+24.579
|0.801
|1
|16
|A. Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|27
|+31.230
|6.651
|17
|F. Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing
|49
|Ducati
|27
|+32.537
|1.307
|18
|S. Bradl Honda World Superbike Team
|6
|Honda
|27
|+35.330
|2.793
|19
|T. Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|27
|+43.601
|8.271
|dnf
|P. Espargaro Tech 3
|44
|KTM
|15
|Retirement
|dnf
|J. Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|10
|Retirement
|dnf
|J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|9
|Retirement
|dnf
|M. Pirro Ducati Team
|51
|Ducati
|9
|Retirement
|View full results
Puig: Honda exploring “radical change” in MotoGP bid to keep Marquez
Martin says winning 2023 MotoGP title 'not my responsibility' after Misano double
Martin says winning 2023 MotoGP title 'not my responsibility' after Misano double
Martin says winning 2023 MotoGP title 'not my responsibility' after Misano double Martin says winning 2023 MotoGP title 'not my responsibility' after Misano double
Stewards chose "easy option" for Austria MotoGP sprint crash penalty – Martin
Stewards chose "easy option" for Austria MotoGP sprint crash penalty – Martin Stewards chose "easy option" for Austria MotoGP sprint crash penalty – Martin
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma
Zarco to leave Pramac, confirms Honda MotoGP move with LCR for 2024
Zarco to leave Pramac, confirms Honda MotoGP move with LCR for 2024 Zarco to leave Pramac, confirms Honda MotoGP move with LCR for 2024
Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024
Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024 Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024
Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?
Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader? Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?
Latest news
How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph
How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph
Krack praises Aston F1 stalwart who has scored more 2023 points than AlphaTauri
Krack praises Aston F1 stalwart who has scored more 2023 points than AlphaTauri Krack praises Aston F1 stalwart who has scored more 2023 points than AlphaTauri
Quartararo “expected much better” from 2024 Yamaha engine in Misano MotoGP test
Quartararo “expected much better” from 2024 Yamaha engine in Misano MotoGP test Quartararo “expected much better” from 2024 Yamaha engine in Misano MotoGP test
Marini tops Misano MotoGP test, Marquez 14th on 2024 Honda
Marini tops Misano MotoGP test, Marquez 14th on 2024 Honda Marini tops Misano MotoGP test, Marquez 14th on 2024 Honda
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.