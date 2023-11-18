Espargaro hit with Qatar MotoGP grid drop and fine after Morbidelli slap
Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro has been hit with a grid drop for the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix and fined for slapping Franco Morbidelli in practice on Saturday.
In the early stages of Saturday morning’s third practice of the weekend (officially designated as FP2), Espargaro and Morbidelli came together on track.
Morbidelli had just passed the Aprilia at Turn 5 before Espargaro tried to do the same at Turn 6, with the pair connecting as they tried to turn in.
Both ran wide at Turn 6 before an irate Espargaro struck Morbidelli’s crash helmet as the Italian gesticulated to the Aprilia rider to calm down.
The incident was placed under investigation by the FIM MotoGP stewards, who have hit Espargaro with a €10,000 fine and a six-place grid drop for the grand prix for what it deemed was unsportsmanlike behaviour.
A statement from the stewards read: “On 18 November 2023 at 15:07.19, during Grand Prix of Qatar Free Practice 2 session, you were observed to have behaved in an aggressive manner including physically striking number 21 [Morbidelli].
“This contravenes Article 3.2.2.2 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations [stating] 'any corrupt or fraudulent act, or any action of prejudicial to the interests of the meetings or of the sport, carried out by a person or a group of persons occurring during an event'.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
“It is therefore an infringement of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations, being detrimental to the interest of the sport.
“For the above reasons, the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel has imposed a fine of 10,000 euros and 6 Grid Positions penalty for the MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar MotoGP Race (in accordance with articles 3.2.1 and 3.3.2.3.”
Espargaro’s grid penalty will apply only to Sunday’s grand prix and not Saturday evening’s sprint.
It will means he will drop from 10th on the grid to 16th, promoting Brad Binder, Augusto Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Quartararo, Enea Bastianini and Jack Miller up a place.
LCR Honda’s Iker Lecuona has also been hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding Bastianini during Q1 in qualifying on Saturday.
This will drop the Spaniard from 21st to last on the grid for Sunday’s race.
Espargaro: Aprilia pace was “embarrassing” in tough Australia MotoGP race
Espargaro: Aprilia pace was “embarrassing” in tough Australia MotoGP race Espargaro: Aprilia pace was “embarrassing” in tough Australia MotoGP race
Espargaro: MotoGP must improve contract respect between teams and riders
Espargaro: MotoGP must improve contract respect between teams and riders Espargaro: MotoGP must improve contract respect between teams and riders
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph
Vinales believes first Aprilia MotoGP win only a "matter of time" now
Vinales believes first Aprilia MotoGP win only a "matter of time" now Vinales believes first Aprilia MotoGP win only a "matter of time" now
MotoGP Indonesian GP: Espargaro leads Aprilia 1-2 in second practice
MotoGP Indonesian GP: Espargaro leads Aprilia 1-2 in second practice MotoGP Indonesian GP: Espargaro leads Aprilia 1-2 in second practice
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader
Latest news
MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round
MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round
McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit
McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit
Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million
Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million
Latvala: Katsuta realising WRC potential after Rally Japan stage wins
Latvala: Katsuta realising WRC potential after Rally Japan stage wins Latvala: Katsuta realising WRC potential after Rally Japan stage wins
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.