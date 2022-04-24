Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / 2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix: What time is the race? Next / 2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full race results
MotoGP / Portugal GP Race report

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Quartararo dominates to take championship lead

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo dominated a dramatic Portuguese Grand Prix to take the lead in the championship after Enea Bastianini crashed out.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Portuguese GP: Quartararo dominates to take championship lead

Quartararo hadn’t won a race since Silverstone 2021 last August, but surmounted early leader Joan Mir on the fourth lap and romped to a crucial first win of a so far difficult season.

Mir streaked away off the line from second on the grid to lead a race for the first time since his title-winning season in 2020, while Quartararo leaped from fifth to third.

Between the two champions was Pramac poleman Johann Zarco, but Quartararo mugged second off of him into the Turn 3 right-hander as Mir pulled around six tenths clear at the front.

Zarco was briefly shoved back to fifth by factory Ducati counterpart Jack Miller and the LCR Honda of Alex Marquez – though Zarco quickly got back into the podium places by the end of the second tour.

Quartararo ate into Mir’s lead on the second lap and was soon within striking distance, with the Yamaha rider making his move into Turn 1 on the fourth tour having nailed his run out of the sweeping downhill final corner and taken profit of the Suzuki’s tow.

Immediately Quartararo opened up a lead of close to a second and would continue to extend that as Mir dropped back into the clutches of Zarco.

Zarco would make a failed attempt at taking second from Mir at the start of lap 16, the Pramac rider running wide at the first corner.

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

But he made the pass stick next time around, with Mir now forced to fend of Miller for the final podium place.

Miller would get a run on Mir into the first corner as they started lap 19 of 25, but would lose the front of his Ducati under braking and wipe out the Suzuki rider.

Race direction has placed the incident under investigation.

This promoted Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro up to third, with the Argentina winner embroiled early on in a battle with Alex Marquez, KTM’s Miguel Oliveira and a hard-charging Alex Rins on the sister factory Suzuki.

Rins qualified down in 23rd after making a strategy error in the wet-to-dry Q1 session, but on the opening lap rocketed to 11th and marched his way through the bottom half of the top 10.

On lap eight Rins picked Oliveira’s pocket at Turn 10 and went around the outside of Alex Marquez at Turn 10 to move into fifth.

At the front, Quartararo controlled the pace and managed to move over six seconds clear of Zarco at one stage as he went untroubled to the chequered flag to claim the first victory of his title defence.

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Zarco would come under threat from Aleix Espargaro over the final laps, but held firm to score his second podium of 2022 ahead of the Aprilia rider.

Rins’ incredible salvage job took him to fourth and puts him equal on points with Quartararo at the top of the standings (though the latter leads by virtue of his victory).

Both riders have launched eight points clear of erstwhile championship leader Bastianini crashed on the 10th lap having been battling at the fringes of the top 10.

Home hero Miguel Oliveira completed the top five on his factory KTM, while team-mate Brad Binder crashed out.

Marc Marquez beat his LCR Honda-mounted brother Alex Marquez by 0.020s across the line after the pair engaged in a heated battle for sixth in the closing stages.

The six-time world champion had a similarly tight battle with team-mate Pol Espargaro in the early stages, but came out on top, while the latter was shuffled back to ninth behind Francesco Bagnaia on the Ducati – the pair making contact on the final lap at Turn 9.

Bagnaia was cleared to race this morning after a heavy crash in qualifying left him last on the grid.

The top 10 was completed by Maverick Vinales on the sister Aprilia, with RNF Racing’s Andrea Dovizioso, VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini, Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli, Tech3 KTM rookie Remy Gardner and the sister VR46 bike of Marco Bezzecchi took the final points.

A crash for Takaaki Nakagami left him in 16th ahead of RNF rookie Darryn Binder, while Aprilia wildcard Lorenzo Savadori, Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio and Pramac’s Jorge Martin all failed to make the chequered flag.

Results:

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha    
2 France Johann Zarco Ducati 5.409 5.409
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 6.068 0.659
4 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 9.633 3.565
5 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 13.573 3.940
6 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 16.163 2.590
7 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 16.183 0.020
8 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 16.511 0.328
9 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 16.769 0.258
10 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 18.063 1.294
11 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 29.029 10.966
12 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 29.249 0.220
13 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 33.354 4.105
14 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 40.205 6.851
15 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 46.052 5.847
16 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 49.569 3.517
17 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 50.303 0.734
  Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia    
  Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati    
  Spain Joan Mir Suzuki    
  Australia Jack Miller Ducati    
  South Africa Brad Binder KTM    
  Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati    
  Spain Jorge Martin Ducati    
View full results
shares
comments
2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix: What time is the race?
Previous article

2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix: What time is the race?
Next article

2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full race results

2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full race results
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Tech3 rookie Fernandez out of Portugal MotoGP after crash Portugal GP
MotoGP

Tech3 rookie Fernandez out of Portugal MotoGP after crash

Mir feels "stronger than ever" after best ever MotoGP qualifying Portugal GP
MotoGP

Mir feels "stronger than ever" after best ever MotoGP qualifying

How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood Plus
MotoGP

How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood

Latest news

2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full race results
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full race results

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Quartararo dominates to take championship lead
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Quartararo dominates to take championship lead

2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix: What time is the race?
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix: What time is the race?

Tech3 rookie Fernandez out of Portugal MotoGP after crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Tech3 rookie Fernandez out of Portugal MotoGP after crash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood Plus

How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood

Wayne Rainey, who’s paralysed from the chest down, will ride his 1992 500cc world championship-winning bike again at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. The American motorcycle legend explains how he's preparing to thrill on his first visit to the famed hillclimb

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Plus

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Plus

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Autosport why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph Plus

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

OPINION: Aleix Espargaro’s breakthrough victory finally brought Aprilia the MotoGP success it had been craving since it returned to the premier class in 2015. But it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest it might have expected Maverick Vinales – the marque’s last grand prix winner before Espargaro – to be the one to break its duck. Now the pressure is on…

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2022
How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina Plus

How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Plus

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand Plus

The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Plus

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.