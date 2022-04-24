Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Portugal GP Special feature

2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full race results

Fabio Quartararo kickstarted his MotoGP world championship defence in a thrilling Portuguese Grand Prix, crossing the line over five seconds ahead to take his first win of the 2022 season.

The Yamaha rider passed early leader Joan Mir on the fourth lap and romped to a crucial first win of a so far difficult season, having failed to win a race since Silverstone last year.

Mir streaked away off the line from second on the grid to lead a race for the first time since his title-winning season in 2020, while Quartararo leaped from fifth to third.

Between the two champions was Pramac poleman Johann Zarco, but Quartararo took second into the Turn 3 right-hander as Mir pulled around six tenths clear at the front.

Quartararo was soon within striking distance, making his move into Turn 1 on the fourth tour having nailed his run out of the sweeping downhill final corner and taken profit of the Suzuki’s tow.

Zarco was briefly shoved back to fifth by factory Ducati counterpart Jack Miller and the LCR Honda of Alex Marquez – though he quickly got back into the podium places by the end of the second lap.

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Frenchman finished in second place, having passed Mir on lap 17 and leaving the Suzuki man to fend off fourth-placed Jack Miller.

But the pair collided on lap 19, with Miller losing the front of his Ducati under braking and wiping out Mir.

This promoted Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro up to third, with the Argentina winner now third in the championship standings with 66 points behind Quartararo and Suzuki’s Alex Rins, both on 69.

Rins qualified in 23rd after making a strategy error in the wet-to-dry Q1 session, but rocketed to 11th on the opening lap and marched his way through the bottom half of the top 10 before finishing fourth.

Home hero Miguel Oliveira completed the top five on his factory KTM, with Marc Marquez beating his brother Alex Marquez by 0.020s across the line after the pair engaged in a heated battle for sixth in the closing stages.

The six-time world champion had a similarly tight battle with team-mate Pol Espargaro in the early stages, but came out on top, while the latter was shuffled back to ninth behind Francesco Bagnaia on the Ducati – the pair making contact on the final lap at Turn 9.

The top 10 was completed by Maverick Vinales on the sister Aprilia, with RNF Racing’s Andrea Dovizioso, VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini, Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli, Tech3 KTM rookie Remy Gardner and the sister VR46 bike of Marco Bezzecchi took the final points.

2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Race results

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha    
2 France Johann Zarco Ducati 5.409 5.409
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 6.068 0.659
4 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 9.633 3.565
5 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 13.573 3.940
6 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 16.163 2.590
7 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 16.183 0.020
8 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 16.511 0.328
9 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 16.769 0.258
10 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 18.063 1.294
11 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 29.029 10.966
12 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 29.249 0.220
13 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 33.354 4.105
14 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 40.205 6.851
15 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 46.052 5.847
16 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 49.569 3.517
17 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 50.303 0.734
  Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1 Lap 1 Lap
  Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 4 Laps 3 Laps
  Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 7 Laps 3 Laps
  Australia Jack Miller Ducati 7 Laps 0.124
  South Africa Brad Binder KTM 8 Laps 1 Lap
  Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 16 Laps 8 Laps
  Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 21 Laps 5 Laps
How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood Plus

How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood

Wayne Rainey, who’s paralysed from the chest down, will ride his 1992 500cc world championship-winning bike again at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. The American motorcycle legend explains how he's preparing to thrill on his first visit to the famed hillclimb

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Plus

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Plus

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Autosport why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph Plus

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

OPINION: Aleix Espargaro’s breakthrough victory finally brought Aprilia the MotoGP success it had been craving since it returned to the premier class in 2015. But it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest it might have expected Maverick Vinales – the marque’s last grand prix winner before Espargaro – to be the one to break its duck. Now the pressure is on…

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2022
How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina Plus

How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Plus

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand Plus

The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Plus

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
