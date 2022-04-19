2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix: When is it, session times and how to watch

After four races overseas since the start of March in Qatar, MotoGP returns to its spiritual homeland of Europe for the first of 12 straight races on the continent and 13 in total.

The Algarve International Circuit near Portimao was brought onto the calendar in 2020 to help make up for the lack of travelling allowed due to the COVID pandemic, with home hero Miguel Oliveira storming to a dominant victory aboard his Tech3-run KTM. It marked the first race in the country since 2012, when the Portuguese GP was held at Estoril.

The venue returned in 2021 for the Portuguese GP to replace the postponed races in the Americas and hosted the Algarve GP at the penultimate round of the calendar.

The first race was won by Fabio Quartararo on his way to the title, while the Frenchman registered his only DNF of the year at the Algarve track later in the year as Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia took victory.

Following his win at the Circuit of the Americas last time out, Gresini's Enea Bastianini leads the standings by five points aboard his 2021-spec Ducati as Suzuki's Alex Rins - who crashed out of second in last year's Portuguese GP while fighting for the win - trails him.

Quartararo is fifth in the standings, while Marc Marquez sits 13th having made an incredible comeback from a terrible start at COTA which left him last to finish sixth having missed the previous two races through injury.

Portugal was the scene of Marquez's heroic return from the arm injury which ruled him out of 2020 last season, with the Honda rider battling through the pain barrier to claim an emotional seventh.

When is the 2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix?

The 2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix takes place from 22-24 April and is the fifth of 21 rounds on the calendar.

What time is practice and qualifying for the 2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix?

Friday:

FP1 – 9:55-10:40

FP2 – 14:10-14:55

Saturday:

FP3 – 9:55-10:40

FP4 – 13:30-14:00

Qualifying 1 – 14:10-14:25

Qualifying 2 – 14:35-14:50

What time does the 2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix start?

Sunday’s 25-lap Portuguese Grand Prix takes place at 13:00 local time in order to avoid clashing with the start of the Formula 1 race at Imola.

The Moto3 race will be the first on the bill on Sunday at 11:20, with Moto2 the final race at 14:30.

How can I watch the 2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix?

Viewers in the UK can watch live coverage of the 2022 Portuguese Grand Prix on BT Sport 2.

Friday:

BT Sport - Sky Channel 414, Virgin Media Channel 528: Practice 1 & 2 – 09:00-16:00 BST

Saturday:

BT Sport - Sky Channel 414, Virgin Media Channel 528: Practice 3 – 09:00-12:00 BST

BT Sport - Sky Channel 414, Virgin Media Channel 528: Qualifying – 12:00-16:00 BST

Sunday:

BT Sport - Sky Channel 414, Virgin Media Channel 528: Warm-up and races – 09:15-16:30 BST

All MotoGP sessions can be watched live via Dorna Sports’ video pass subscription service.

Can you watch MotoGP in 2022 for free?

Highlights on free-to-air television will be shown on ITV4 in the UK at 20:00 BST on Monday.

Who has the most MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix wins?

Valentino Rossi - 5 (2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2007 - Estoril)

Jorge Lorenzo - 3 (2008, 2009, 2010 - Estoril)

Casey Stoner - 1 (2012 - Estoril)

Miguel Oliveira - 1 (2020 - Portimao)

Fabio Quartararo - 1 (2021 - Portimao)