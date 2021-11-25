MotoGP officially announces eight-part Amazon docuseries

Autosport reported back in March at the start of the 2021 campaign that MotoGP was working on its own version of the hugely popular Formula 1 Drive to Survive series, which has aired three seasons on Netflix and has led to a major boost in interest in F1.

It was understood at the time MotoGP owners Dorna Sports were working with MEDIAPRO to produce the new docuseries.

The series will feature eight 50-minute episodes and offer exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the 2021 MotoGP season, following various riders, teams and storylines as the year unfolded.

The yet-to-be titled series will be distributed on Amazon’s Prime Video service in 2022 worldwide.

“The close collaboration between all parties, and this project with Mediapro and Prime Video, more than ensures that it will be a success,” Dorna’s CCO Manel Arroyo said.

“During this intense season, which ended in Valencia, the work between Dorna and THE MEDIAPRO STUDIO has been constant, with the idea of extracting the best and most outstanding moments of each Grand Prix of the season.

“The help of the six manufacturers, the teams and the riders will help us see and enjoy so many things that, until now, have remained behind closed doors, creating a product that will live up to the impressive quality and experience of their previous productions and documentaries.”

Barry Furlong, VP of Prime Video EU added: “MotoGP is a demanding, impressive sport with a global fanbase and we're sure that this new Amazon Exclusive production will not disappoint the fans.

“We are delighted to continue the collaboration between THE MEDIAPRO STUDIO and Prime Video to create quality content with global sports stars.”

The 2021 MotoGP season was a historic one, with Fabio Quartararo becoming France’s first premier class world champion and ending a drought for Yamaha dating back to 2015.

It also marked the final season for MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, who retired at the conclusion of his 432nd grand prix start in November.