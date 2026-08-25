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MotoGP management reshuffle as Liberty Media reaffirms Ezpeleta family’s leadership

Carlos Ezpeleta has been promoted to the role of Deputy CEO by the championship's owner Liberty Media

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Published:
Carlos Ezpeleta, CSO of MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group group

Carlos Ezpeleta, CSO of MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group group

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Liberty Media has announced Carlos Ezpeleta as the deputy CEO of MotoGP, while confirming his father, Carmelo, in the role of CEO.

The move is being interpreted as a sign that the US company is doubling down on its confidence in the Ezpeleta family as the senior executives within the structure of MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group (MotoGP SEG), formerly Dorna. 

Tuesday's announcement also confirms that Carmelo Ezpeleta will remain in his position as CEO, while receiving support from his son Carlos, who is being promoted from his previous role as sporting director.

“MotoGP Group today announced the appointment of Carlos Ezpeleta as deputy CEO, recognising his significant contribution to the evolution of the sport and strengthening its leadership team for the next phase of development,” the statement read, highlighting the role Carlos, despite his relatively young age of 35, has played in running the championship over the past decade.

“Carlos has played a key role in MotoGP for more than a decade, helping to expand its international presence, strengthen strategic partnerships, enhance its commercial offering and grow its global fanbase."

Carmelo and Carlos Ezpeleta

Carmelo and Carlos Ezpeleta

Photo by: Motorsport.com

Carlos Ezpeleta said: “It is a great honour to take on this role at such an exciting time for MotoGP.

"Alongside the incredible fans and partners we have around the world, I look forward to working with Liberty Media and the entire MotoGP community to reach new audiences, create new opportunities and unlock the full potential of this sport."

“MotoGP has built a strong global foundation and we see a huge opportunity to take the sport to the next level. Carlos has the experience, vision and deep understanding of MotoGP needed to lead that transformation, and we are delighted to support him in this new role,” said Derek Chang, CEO of Liberty Media, which completed its acquisition of the championship for around €4.2 billion just over a year ago.

Since the entertainment giant, which also owns Formula 1, took control of MotoGP, global expansion and greater visibility in key markets such as the United States have become its main priorities.

Against that backdrop, MotoGP SEG has been undergoing a restructuring, particularly across its promotion and marketing operations, with the aim of increasing its footprint and expanding its audience.

“Carlos has played a pivotal role in the growth of MotoGP for many years. His experience spans every aspect of our business, and his leadership, vision and passion for the sport make him the ideal person to help guide MotoGP into its next chapter,” added Carmelo Ezpeleta, the cornerstone of the championship since Dorna acquired its commercial rights in 1992.

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