MotoGP / Malaysian GP Race report

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia wins tense race but Quartararo sets up title-decider

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia has put one hand on the 2022 MotoGP title with victory in a tense Malaysian Grand Prix, but Fabio Quartararo finished third to keep his hopes alive.

Bagnaia needed to outscore Quartararo by 11 points to secure the world championship at Sepang, but Quartararo recovered from 12th to third to keep the door ajar to set up just the fifth season finale title decider in the MotoGP era.

Poleman Jorge Martin converted pole to the holeshot on his Pramac Ducati, while Bagnaia went from ninth to second at the first corner as Quartararo followed him up the order to sixth.

Martin held an early advantage as he extended his lead to over a second, while Bagnaia had the close attentions of Gresini Ducati’s Enea Bastianini.

Quartararo – carrying a left-hand finger fracture after an FP4 crash - quickly overtook Yamaha team-mate Franco Morbidelli for fifth on the opening lap, with the Italian dropping down the order after serving two long lap penalties for impeding in FP3.

Honda’s Marc Marquez was fourth at the end of the first lap but his pace wasn’t strong enough to keep the podium runners in sight, and he soon fell into the clutched of Quartararo.

Quartararo tried to pass Marquez at the last corner when the Honda rider ran wide, but was shuffled back to fifth on the cutback.

Marquez ran wide again into Turn 1 at the start of lap five, however, allowing Quartararo to come through as Marquez had to turn his attention to fending off the hard-charging Suzukis of Joan Mir and Alex Rins.

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

On lap seven, Bagnaia was promoted to the lead when Martin crashed out going through Turn 5, with Bastianini close to wiping out the factory Ducati rider into Turn 14 that same tour.

Bastianini would overtake Bagnaia for the lead in a clear sign of no factory orders from Ducati being issued to the Gresini man, the Italian passing his future team-mate at Turn 4 on lap 11 of 20.

Bagnaia made a mistake chasing Bastianini on lap 14, running slightly wide at Turn 7, but rallied to retake the lead at the last corner.

With Quartararo third, Bagnaia was only 23 points clear in the championship and needed VR46 Ducati’s Marco Bezzecchi to get himself into the mix.

Bezzecchi cleared the Suzuki pair and Marquez by mid distance and closed to within a second of Quartararo.

That gap would come down to as low as four tenths, but come lap 16 Quartararo had moved a second clear again and continued pull away as he started to close in on the leading duo.

Bastianini continued to hound Bagnaia over the final laps and came close to contact on the last tour as he outbraked the factory Ducati rider on the outside into Turn 9.

Bagnaia held firm, however, and got to the chequered flag 0.270s clear of Bastianini for his seventh – and most crucial – win of the 2022 season.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

Quartararo completed the podium for the first time since Austria to ensure the championship battle goes down to the final round in Valencia in two weeks, albeit with a very slim opportunity to win a second title.

Bezzecchi was fourth, 6.4s clear of Rins as his Suzuki team-mate Mir crashed late on and ended up 19th after re-joining.

Jack Miller had an awful start from 14th on the grid as the factory Ducati rider dropped outside of the top 20. But the Australian managed to recover to pass Marquez late on for sixth.

Brad Binder trailed Marquez by 2.5s on his KTM ahead of Pramac’s Johann Zarco and Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, whose title hopes have come to an end along with Bastianini’s.

Espargaro was involved in a collision with Morbidelli at the penultimate corner on the last lap, though the Yamaha rider was handed a three-second penalty for that – dropping him 11th.

RNF Racing’s Cal Crutchlow took 12th, with KTM’s Miguel Oliveira and Honda’s Pol Espargaro in 13th and 14th respectively.

Raul Fernandez takes the final point in 15th for Tech3 KTM ahead of Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales, LCR Honda’s Alex Marquez, Remy Gardner (Tech3) and Mir.

RNF’s Darryn Binder, Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio and LCR stand-in Tetsuta Nagashima crashed out, while VR46’s Luca Marini was forced to pit on lap one due to a front ride height device issue.

Full Malaysian GP results:

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati    
2 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati    
3 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha    
4 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati    
5 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki    
6 Australia Jack Miller Ducati    
7 Spain Marc Marquez Honda    
8 South Africa Brad Binder KTM    
9 France Johann Zarco Ducati    
10 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha    
11 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia    
12 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Yamaha    
13 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM    
14 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda    
15 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM    
16 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia    
17 Spain Alex Marquez Honda    
18 Australia Remy Gardner KTM    
19 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki    
20 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha    
21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati    
22 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati    
23 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima Honda    
24 Italy Luca Marini Ducati    
