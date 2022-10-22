Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How Francesco Bagnaia can win the 2022 MotoGP title at the Malaysian GP
MotoGP / Malaysian GP News

Bagnaia “wasn’t smart enough” to avoid Malaysia MotoGP Q2 crash

MotoGP championship leader Francesco Bagnaia says the crash in Malaysian Grand Prix qualifying that left him ninth on the grid was down to him being “not smart enough”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Bagnaia “wasn’t smart enough” to avoid Malaysia MotoGP Q2 crash

The Ducati rider was forced to go through Q1 on Saturday at Sepang after a late crash in FP3 trailing nearest championship rival Fabio Quartararo left him outside of the top 10.

Easing through the first part of qualifying, Bagnaia was on course for a front row lap in the latter stages of Q2 when he crashed again going into Turn 4.

This dropped him to ninth on the grid, one place ahead of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro and three spots clear of Quartararo ahead of Sunday’s 20-lap race in which Bagnaia can wrap up the title if he outscores Quartararo by 11 points and Espargaro by two.

Bagnaia admits getting held up by Franco Morbidelli in FP3 prior to his crash led him to start “to feel pressure”, which led to his error in qualifying. 

“I just did everything to try to ruin the day, because this morning I was too upset, too nervous, for what happened with Franco and Fabio; I was a bit angry,” Bagnaia said.

“Then after I just said ‘it’s something that can happen to everybody’, so I’m human and I started to feel pressure.

“But I think it’s normal. Qualifying I wasn’t smart enough to understand my pace was good enough to be on the front row without forcing too much.

“In the corner four I lost the front, I was motivated by being one tenth and a half down in sector one.

“So, I said ‘ok, I force’, and then I lost the front. So, it was the biggest mistake.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo was left with a fractured finger on his left hand after a crash in FP4 ahead of his difficult qualifying session, with Bagnaia expressing sorrow for the Frenchman’s plight as “the bad luck he is having at this moment, he doesn’t deserve it”.

Read Also:

With the permutations painting a favourable picture for Bagnaia’s hopes of winning the title on Sunday, the Ducati rider insists it would be wrong of him to try to force the issue.

“I will try to do the best possible,” Bagnaia said if he felt pressure to secure the championship this weekend.

“If I will be able to close things tomorrow I’m happy.

“But it’s not correct, it’s not good for me to be forced on that, to think that I have to close it because if I gain some more points tomorrow it’s good.

“For sure we will arrive in Valencia with some more pressure, but with some more gap. It will be important to be smart tomorrow for sure.”

shares
comments
How Francesco Bagnaia can win the 2022 MotoGP title at the Malaysian GP
Previous article

How Francesco Bagnaia can win the 2022 MotoGP title at the Malaysian GP
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
How Francesco Bagnaia can win the 2022 MotoGP title at the Malaysian GP Malaysian GP
MotoGP

How Francesco Bagnaia can win the 2022 MotoGP title at the Malaysian GP

Quartararo “has no strategy” to salvage crumbling MotoGP title hopes in Malaysia Malaysian GP
MotoGP

Quartararo “has no strategy” to salvage crumbling MotoGP title hopes in Malaysia

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes Australian GP Plus
MotoGP

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Francesco Bagnaia More
Francesco Bagnaia
Bagnaia “won’t think about” MotoGP title match point in Malaysia Australian GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia “won’t think about” MotoGP title match point in Malaysia

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Japanese GP Plus
MotoGP

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Why it's time to embrace MotoGP's friendly 2022 title battle Japanese GP
MotoGP

Why it's time to embrace MotoGP's friendly 2022 title battle

Ducati Team More
Ducati Team
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Aragon GP Plus
MotoGP

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Bagnaia explains "key" to his recent MotoGP title surge San Marino GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia explains "key" to his recent MotoGP title surge

Bagnaia 'doesn't want to think' about MotoGP title despite rival woes at Misano San Marino GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia 'doesn't want to think' about MotoGP title despite rival woes at Misano

Latest news

Sainz: First dry F1 pole in US GP qualifying was ‘a long time coming’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: First dry F1 pole in US GP qualifying was ‘a long time coming’

Carlos Sainz says his first dry pole position in Formula 1 felt like “a long time coming” after topping qualifying for the United States Grand Prix on Saturday.

F1 qualifying results: Carlos Sainz takes United States GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Carlos Sainz takes United States GP pole

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took pole position for the United States Grand Prix, the 19th round of the 2022 Formula 1 world championship at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

F1 United States GP: Sainz takes pole, Leclerc second fastest from Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 United States GP: Sainz takes pole, Leclerc second fastest from Verstappen

Carlos Sainz claimed pole position for Formula 1’s 2022 US Grand Prix by beating his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s newly-crowned double world champion Max Verstappen.

Horner leads tributes to "inspirational" Red Bull founder Mateschitz
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner leads tributes to "inspirational" Red Bull founder Mateschitz

Christian Horner has led the tributes to “inspirational” Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who died the age of 78 on Saturday.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes Plus

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has lost the MotoGP championship lead for the first time since the Portuguese GP after a third non-score in four races at the Australian GP, putting his title defence onto its last legs. In terms of machinery, he is no match for Ducati-mounted Francesco Bagnaia. But the Yamaha rider does have one last weapon in his arsenal that could turn the tide...

MotoGP
Oct 17, 2022
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Plus

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Plus

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Plus

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Plus

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Plus

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.