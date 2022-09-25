Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Japanese GP Race report

MotoGP Japanese GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Ai Ogura delighted home fans with victory in the Moto2 race at the MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, as Izan Guevara strengthened his Moto3 title hopes with a win.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Japanese GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

The 20-lap Moto3 race kicked off proceedings on grand prix Sunday at Motegi, with the stormy conditions seen on Saturday giving way to beaming sunshine.

Aspar’s Guevara, Leopard Honda’s Dennis Foggia, Max Racing Husqvarna rider Ayumu Sasaki and Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia ran line astern for much of the race as the breakaway leading quartet.

Guevara would make his decisive move in the latter stages and got to the chequered flag 0.593 seconds clear of Foggia to claim his fifth win of the 2022 season.

The Aspar GasGas rider’s team-mate and nearest championship rival Sergio Garcia was a distance 9.3s adrift in fourth at the chequered flag and is now 45 points down in the championship.

Masia looked threatening in the latter stages, but crashed out heavily going through the Turn 12 left-hander when the rear of his KTM broke away and tipped him into a highside.

This released Foggia into second, as long-time leader Sasaki completed the podium on home soil.

Garcia fended off BOE Motorsports KTM rider David Munoz for fourth, with MT Helmets KTM’s Diogo Moreira heading Max Racing’s John McPhee, the sister MT Helmets bike of Ryusei Yamanaka, Snipers Honda’s Andrea Migno and Riccardo Rossi on the SIC58 Honda rounding out the top 10.

There was no fairy tale Sunday for home favourite poleman Tatsuki Suzuki, who crashed his Leopard Honda in the early stages while running in the lead group.

Izan Guevara, GasGas Aspar Team

Izan Guevara, GasGas Aspar Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Moto3 results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Gap Points
1 Spain Izan Guevara GASGAS 20   25
2 Italy Dennis Foggia Honda 20 0.593 20
3 Japan Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 20 1.741 16
4 Spain Sergio García GASGAS 20 9.338 13
5 David Muñoz KTM 20 9.414 11
6 Brazil Diogo Moreira KTM 20 9.743 10
7 United Kingdom John McPhee Husqvarna 20 9.815 9
8 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka KTM 20 15.490 8
9 Italy Andrea Migno Honda 20 15.573 7
10 Italy Riccardo Rossi Honda 20 15.687 6
11 Spain Xavier Artigas CF MOTO 20 22.023 5
12 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 20 22.656 4
13 Spain Iván Ortolá Díez KTM 20 22.914 3
14 Japan Taiyo Furusato Honda 20 24.419 2
15 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 20 30.368 1
16 Elia Bartolini KTM 20 45.070  
17 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji Honda 20 45.199  
18 Mexico Adrian Fernandez KTM 20 48.531  
19 Spain Ana Carrasco KTM 20 53.259  
20 United Kingdom Scott Ogden Honda 20 1'06.056  
21 Japan Kaito Toba KTM 17 3 Laps  
  Spain Jaume Masia KTM 16 4 Laps  
  France Lorenzo Fellon Honda 9 11 Laps  
  Italy Nicola Fabio KTM 6 14 Laps  
  Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 4 16 Laps  
  Spain Daniel Holgado KTM 3 17 Laps  
  Kanta Hamada Honda 3 17 Laps  
  Spain Carlos Tatay CF MOTO 0    
  Joel Kelso KTM 0    
  United Kingdom Joshua Whatley Honda 0    
View full results

In the 22-lap Moto2 race, drama struck early on as poleman Aron Canet crashed out of a healthy lead on the fourth tour.

This thrust Honda Team Asia’s Ogura into a victory fight having carved his way into the top five in the early stages from 13th on the grid.

Once in front, Ogura opened up a lead of over a second to keep championship rival Augusto Fernandez on the Ajo KTM-run Kalex in second at bay.

Alonso Lopez completed the podium on his Speed Up ahead of Aspar’s Jake Dixon and brief leader Somkiat Chantra (Honda Team Asia).

Tony Arbolino faded out of podium contention to sixth for Marc VDS ahead of Aragon winner Pedro Acosta (Ajo KTM), Aspar’s Albert Arenas, SAG Racing’s Bo Bendsneyder and the Gresini Kalex of Filip Salac.

Ogura’s third win of 2022 means he is now just two points from Fernandez in the standings, while crashes for Canet and VR46’s Celestino Vietti have all but ended their hopes at 57 and 72 points adrift.

Moto2 results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Gap Points
1 Japan Ai Ogura Kalex 22   25
2 Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex 22 1.192 20
3 Spain Alonso López Boscoscuro B-21 22 7.168 16
4 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Kalex 22 7.597 13
5 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex 22 12.255 11
6 Italy Tony Arbolino Kalex 22 14.189 10
7 Spain Pedro Acosta Kalex 22 14.520 9
8 Spain Albert Arenas Kalex 22 18.410 8
9 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 22 20.398 7
10 Czech Republic Filip Salač Kalex 22 23.140 6
11 United States Cameron Beaubier Kalex 22 23.604 5
12 United States Joe Roberts Kalex 22 23.733 4
13 Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex 22 24.171 3
14 Belgium Barry Baltus Kalex 22 33.795 2
15 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex 22 35.548 1
16 Netherlands Zonta van den Goorbergh Kalex 22 40.006  
17 Japan Taiga Hada Kalex 22 42.496  
18 Keminth Kubo Kalex 22 46.492  
19 United States Sean Dylan Kelly Kalex 22 49.126  
20 Spain Marcos Ramirez MV Agusta 22 1'09.754  
  Spain Jeremy Alcoba Kalex 21    
  Spain Jorge Navarro Kalex 20    
  Italy Niccolo Antonelli Kalex 15    
  Spain Arón Canet Kalex 15    
  Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus Kalex 7    
  Italy Simone Corsi MV Agusta 5    
  Italy Alessandro Zaccone Kalex 5    
  Spain Fermin Aldeguer Boscoscuro B-21 2    
  Spain Manuel Gonzalez Kalex 0    
View full results
