Previous / Quartararo critical of “pointless” Mugello MotoGP traffic Next / Marc Marquez’s recovery “stuck” since his MotoGP return
MotoGP / Italian GP News

MotoGP Italian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

By:

Francesco Bagnaia topped Friday practice for Ducati at the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix at Mugello. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

MotoGP Italian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

The Italian’s late FP2 lap of 1m46.147s saw him set the fastest time on Friday by just 0.071 seconds, having narrowly edged out Suzuki’s Alex Rins at the top of the timesheet.

Franco Morbidelli impressed on the older-spec Yamaha M1 to take third place for Petronas SRT and push former team-mate and MotoGP world championship leader Fabio Quartararo into fourth place – but the French rider had his final run disturbed by traffic on the racing line.

KTM demonstrated a resurgence with Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira taking fifth and sixth respectively at the end of FP2, with the Austrian manufacturer running with a new chassis which was tested at Jerez earlier this month.

Takaaki Nakagami led the Honda charge for LCR in seventh place, with factory Honda duo Marc Marquez in 12th and team-mate Pol Espargaro in 13th on the FP2 times.

Aleix Espargaro slotted his Aprilia into eighth in the afternoon session just ahead of back-to-back race winner Jack Miller on the factory Ducati, as Pramac’s Johann Zarco rounded out the top 10 just ahead of defending MotoGP world champion Joan Mir in 11th.

It was another tough day for Valentino Rossi, who endured two off-track moments in FP2, and ended the session down in 21st place for Petronas SRT.

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What time does qualifying start for the Italian MotoGP?

Qualifying for the Italian MotoGP is set to start at 1:10pm BST (2:10pm local time), using the regular Q1 and Q2 sessions format. Qualifying takes place directly after the 30-minute FP4 session which is set to start at 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local time).

The fastest 10 MotoGP riders on the FP1-2-3 combined timesheet automatically head into Q2, with the rest of the riders entering Q1 of qualifying. The two riders who are fastest in the 15-minute Q1 session will progress into Q2 to compete with the top 10 from practice. Q2, which also lasts 15 minutes, decides who gets pole position and the qualifying order for the front four rows of the grid.

Date: Saturday 29th May 2021
Start time: 1:10pm BST (2:10pm local time)

How can I watch qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every MotoGP practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on BT Sport.

Italian MotoGP qualifying will be broadcast on BT Sport 2, with the programme starting at 11am BST to also cover qualifying for the Moto3 and Moto2 classes.

MotoGP qualifying and the race will take place after Moto3 but before Moto2 this weekend.

TV Channel: BT Sport 2
Start time: 11:00am BST

MotoGP also offers its own live online video streaming service which is available to stream in the UK.

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Mugello?

Sunny and cloudy weather conditions are forecast for qualifying at Mugello on Saturday afternoon, but with a low chance of rain, with a high of 25 degrees Celsius – nine degrees warmer than qualifying for the French GP last time out.

MotoGP Italian GP free practice 2 results

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'46.147  
2 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'46.218 0.071
3 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'46.331 0.184
4 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'46.372 0.225
5 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'46.436 0.289
6 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'46.584 0.437
7 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'46.593 0.446
8 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'46.655 0.508
9 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'46.688 0.541
10 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'46.840 0.693
View full results

MotoGP Italian GP free practice 1 results

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'46.593  
2 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'46.802 0.209
3 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'46.952 0.359
4 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'47.176 0.583
5 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'47.184 0.591
6 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'47.186 0.593
7 Italy Michele Pirro Honda 1'47.555 0.962
8 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'47.566 0.973
9 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'47.716 1.123
10 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'47.748 1.155
View full results
Quartararo critical of “pointless” Mugello MotoGP traffic

Previous article

Quartararo critical of “pointless” Mugello MotoGP traffic

Next article

Marc Marquez’s recovery “stuck” since his MotoGP return

Marc Marquez’s recovery “stuck” since his MotoGP return
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Italian GP
Author Haydn Cobb

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Plus

How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021, having stormed to victory at a venue where he last year served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha’s factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend has revealed one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Plus

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

