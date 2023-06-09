Subscribe
MotoGP / Italian GP Practice report

MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia leads Bezzecchi in FP2, Quartararo misses out on Q2

Francesco Bagnaia led a Ducati 1-2 in second practice for MotoGP’s Italian Grand Prix ahead of title rival Marco Bezzecchi, as Fabio Quartararo again failed to make it into Q2.

Megan White
By:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

The reigning world champion set a 1m45.436s to top the timesheets in the final five minutes of the session, having entered FP2 in 16th overall.

Having been running outside the top 10 early on, factory Ducati rider Bagnaia had a brief off at San Donato, heading into the gravel.

He continued before improving to third with a 1m46.944s, chipping off lap time as the session continued before both he and Bezzecchi demoted Alex Rins from the top spot.

VR46 Ducati rider Bezzecchi, who sits just one point behind Bagnaia in the standings, was second quickest just 0.063s off his fellow Italian, with LCR Honda rider Rins in third.

Quartararo’s struggles continued on the factory Yamaha as he finished the session 16th and only 15th on the combined timings, failing to improve on the time which saw him finish second in FP1 this morning.

It was the third race in a row which saw the Frenchman fail to head straight into Q2 after the Spanish and French GPs last month.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira, returning from a dislocated shoulder which he suffered in Jerez, took an early lead on his RNF Aprilia, with a 1m47.103s to lead from Pramac’s Johann Zarco and Marc Marquez.

Gresini rider Alex Marquez, who led FP1, was next to go quickest with a 1m46.723s, before Zarco once again secured the top spot while Bagnaia slotted into third.

Jorge Martin was next to lead, bettering his team-mate’s time with a 1m46.303s, with Rins taking second place despite having a near-miss with Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Bezzecchi improved to a 1m46.218s before the yellow flags were waved in sector four as Marc Marquez slid off his Honda at Turn 15 with 10 minutes remaining, cancelling Ducati rider Enea Bastianini’s lap.

Heading into the final stages, the times began to tumble, with Brad Binder leading before the KTM rider’s time was bettered first by Martin, then Bezzecchi.

Marc Marquez took the lead with a 1m45.691s before Rins regained the top spot and the order reshuffled, with red sectors across the board as the field fought for the 10 Q2 spots.

The yellow flags were again waved as Di Giannantonio headed into the gravel at Turn 1, scuppering Quartararo’s final lap, which was cancelled, leaving the Frenchman heading again into Q1.

Binder finished fourth, ahead of Martin and a returning Bastianini, who hopes to make his first race start since Portugal where he suffered a fractured shoulder blade.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Zarco finished seventh ahead of Marc Marquez and Aleix Espargaro, who made it inside the top 10 despite battling an ankle injury, returning to his garage during the session to ice the bruising.

Luca Marini, also suffering from injury with damage to his right trapezium bone after a crash during the French GP, rounded off the top 10.

MotoGP Italian GP - FP2 results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 22 1'45.436    
2 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 25 1'45.499 0.063 0.063
3 Spain Alex Rins Honda 23 1'45.517 0.081 0.018
4 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 24 1'45.554 0.118 0.037
5 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 26 1'45.570 0.134 0.016
6 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 20 1'45.635 0.199 0.065
7 France Johann Zarco Ducati 21 1'45.662 0.226 0.027
8 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 21 1'45.691 0.255 0.029
9 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 21 1'45.784 0.348 0.093
10 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 23 1'45.835 0.399 0.051
11 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 26 1'45.846 0.410 0.011
12 Spain Raúl Fernández Aprilia 21 1'45.852 0.416 0.006
13 Spain Alex Marquez Ducati 25 1'45.928 0.492 0.076
14 Australia Jack Miller KTM 20 1'46.162 0.726 0.234
15 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 22 1'46.238 0.802 0.076
16 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 24 1'46.304 0.868 0.066
17 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 18 1'46.547 1.111 0.243
18 Portugal Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 23 1'46.565 1.129 0.018
19 Italy Michele Pirro Ducati 20 1'46.828 1.392 0.263
20 Spain Augusto Fernandez KTM 25 1'47.014 1.578 0.186
21 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 24 1'47.074 1.638 0.060
22 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 19 1'47.833 2.397 0.759
23 Spain Joan Mir Honda 12 1'48.843 3.407 1.010
24 Germany Jonas Folger KTM 21 1'49.160 3.724 0.317
View full results
