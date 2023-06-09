Subscribe
Previous / Quartararo “frustrated” over Yamaha’s wasted MotoGP development work
MotoGP / Italian GP Practice report

MotoGP Italian GP: Alex Marquez leads Quartararo in FP1

Gresini Ducati rider Alex Marquez set the pace in opening practice for the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, leading the way from Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marquez topped the 45-minute session with a time of 1m46.121s, which put him 0.087s ahead of Quartararo and 0.104s clear of KTM’s Brad Binder, as three different manufacturers finished inside the top three.

It was Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro that headed the timesheets early on, lapping the circuit in 1m47.905s in the first five minutes of the session before improving to a 1m46.917s to set a new benchmark for the remainder of the field.

Marquez then lowered Pirro’s benchmark to a 1m46.852s, with Pramac’s Jorge Martin moving up to third behind Pirro to establish a 1-2-3 for Ducati at the head of the pack.

The status quo was maintained until the final 12 minutes of the session, when Pirro moved back to the top with a 1m46.824s.

A slew of riders then enjoyed stints at the front, including Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales, LCR Honda’s Alex Rins and Quartararo as lap times tumbled in the final part of the session, before the younger of the Marquez brothers asserted his authority with a 1m46.121s with just under two minutes left on the clock.

That time would remain unbeaten till the end of practice, with Quartararo also able to hold on to second in an impressive session for the Yamaha rider.

Third place went to Binder, who leapt to third late on with a time of 1m46.225s, with French GP winner Marco Bezzecchi another 0.076s adrift on the VR46 Ducati.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Pramac duo Johann Zarco and Martin ended up fifth and sixth respectively, separated by 0.026s, while Franco Morbidelli was seventh in an encouraging first practice for Yamaha.

Vinales slipped to eighth on the Aprilia by the end of the session, while Honda’s Marc Marquez was ninth-fastest with a late effort of 1m46.409s. The top 10 was completed by Raul Fernandez on the Tech3 KTM.

Despite trading times with Alex Marquez early for much of the session, Pirro was unable to keep up with the competition and slipped to 11th at the finish, just ahead of the second factory Honda of Alex Rins.

He did manage to beat the full-season works Ducati of Jack Miller, who ended up a disappointing 14th behind LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro finished a distant 22nd out of 24 riders after a crash just after the halfway point of the session.

Espargaro had already been struggling for performance and was down in 18th on the table when he lost the front-end of his Aprilia with 20 mins to go, sliding into the gravel trap at the final turn.

The Spanish rider suffered an ankle injury in a cycling accident ahead of the weekend and appeared to be in pain after the crash, requiring external assistance to get to a safe zone.

MotoGP Italian GP FP1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap Interval
1 Spain Alex Marquez Ducati 1'46.121    
2 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'46.208 0.087 0.087
3 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'46.225 0.104 0.017
4 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'46.301 0.180 0.076
5 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'46.335 0.214 0.034
6 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'46.361 0.240 0.026
7 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'46.400 0.279 0.039
8 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'46.404 0.283 0.004
9 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'46.409 0.288 0.005
10 Spain Raúl Fernández Aprilia 1'46.428 0.307 0.019
11 Italy Michele Pirro Ducati 1'46.488 0.367 0.060
12 Spain Alex Rins Honda 1'46.506 0.385 0.018
13 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'46.506 0.385 0.000
14 Australia Jack Miller KTM 1'46.564 0.443 0.058
15 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'46.801 0.680 0.237
16 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'46.839 0.718 0.038
17 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'46.889 0.768 0.050
18 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'46.934 0.813 0.045
19 Spain Augusto Fernandez KTM 1'47.442 1.321 0.508
20 Spain Joan Mir Honda 1'47.614 1.493 0.172
21 Portugal Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 1'47.853 1.732 0.239
22 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'48.102 1.981 0.249
23 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1'48.165 2.044 0.063
24 Germany Jonas Folger KTM 1'48.482 2.361 0.317
View full results
shares
comments

Quartararo “frustrated” over Yamaha’s wasted MotoGP development work
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Ford Mustang GT3 revealed at Le Mans ahead of 2024 debut

Ford Mustang GT3 revealed at Le Mans ahead of 2024 debut

Le Mans

Ford Mustang GT3 revealed at Le Mans ahead of 2024 debut Ford Mustang GT3 revealed at Le Mans ahead of 2024 debut

Jani completes Proton's LMDh line-up for 2023 WEC season

Jani completes Proton's LMDh line-up for 2023 WEC season

WEC

Jani completes Proton's LMDh line-up for 2023 WEC season Jani completes Proton's LMDh line-up for 2023 WEC season

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

MotoGP 23 game review: Significant progress

MotoGP 23 game review: Significant progress

ESPT Esports

MotoGP 23 game review: Significant progress MotoGP 23 game review: Significant progress

Vanwall Hypercar suffering loss of power in Le Mans heat

Vanwall Hypercar suffering loss of power in Le Mans heat

LM Le Mans

Vanwall Hypercar suffering loss of power in Le Mans heat Vanwall Hypercar suffering loss of power in Le Mans heat

Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash

Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP

Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash

Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe

Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP

Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe