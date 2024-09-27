MotoGP Indonesian GP: Bastianini on record pace as Ducati proves dominant in second practice
Ducati locked out the top five positions in second practice
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Enea Bastianini picked up from where he left off in Misano less than a week ago as he topped the timesheets in Mandalika during Friday Practice for the Indonesian Grand Prix courtesy of a scintillating new lap record with just under ten minutes of the session remaining.
With the Italian heading up a Ducati 1-2-3-4-5, though the Italian manufacturer would dominate FP2 by successfully annexing seven of the available direct-to-Q2 spots, the scant 0.370s margin covering the top ten was indicative of the fine margins between the pacesetters.
It initially appeared Jorge Martin would be destined for Friday’s bragging rights after setting a mighty benchmark of 1m 29.670s with almost 15 minutes of the session to go, already almost three-tenths under Luca Marini’s erstwhile lap record.
However, after chipping away at his Ducati stablemate’s advantage, Bastianini surged to the summit of the leaderboard with an unmatched 1m 29.630s lap with eight minutes on the clock remaining.
Ensuring a 1-2 at the flag for the Misano sparring partners, Bastianini and Martin were chased by Franco Morbidelli in third place - the Italian, who set the pace in FP1, consolidating a strong opening day for both himself and the Pramac Ducati team to finish less than a tenth off the top.
Having spent much of the FP1 session putting in the slog of fine-tuning his race set-up, Pecco Bagnaia spared some blushes with a late ascent from outside the top ten to an eventual fourth, while Marco Bezzecchi also left it until the final seconds to see out of the top five.
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo ended the day as the highest-placed non-Ducati in sixth, the Frenchman once more demonstrating glimmers of hope that Yamaha is edging back towards competitive form by comfortably booking his place in Q2.
Despite having to deploy one of his signature saves during a near-low side early on in the session, Marc Marquez recovered to seventh, while Pedro Acosta and Fabio di Giannantonio in eighth and ninth also made it safely through to Q2 despite each enduring a tip-off during the session.
Completing the top ten, Maverick Vinales nabbed the tenth and final direct Q2 slot, the Spaniard denying an unfortunate Johann Zarco, who was within a tenth of earning LCR and Honda a rare trip to the latter stages of qualifying.
Regardless, the Japanese manufacturer - yet to achieve a top 10 race result in 2024 - will head into Saturday feeling optimistic after Marini complimented his fellow RC213V rider by ending the day in 12th.
Alex Rins was 13th as Yamaha out-performed KTM, the Austrian firm’s factory representatives looking at sea as Brad Binder - who suffered a fall at Turn 10 - and Jack Miller languished down in 14th and 16th.
Between them, Aleix Espargaro was twice a faller at Turn 16 en route to 15th, while Alex Marquez was also left to rue a crash at the same spot in the final minutes, scuppering a lap that was likely to haul him into the top ten but instead left him 21st and last.
Meanwhile, Miguel Oliveira will play no further part in this weekend’s event after being diagnosed with a fractured wrist in the wake of his high-side at Turn 4 during FP1. The injury means the Trackhouse Aprilia rider will miss next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi too.
MotoGP Indonesian GP - FP2 results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Speed Trap
|1
|E. Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|Ducati
|25
|
1'29.630
|173.111
|2
|J. Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|25
|
+0.040
1'29.670
|0.040
|173.034
|3
|F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing
|21
|Ducati
|21
|
+0.079
1'29.709
|0.039
|172.959
|4
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|23
|
+0.082
1'29.712
|0.003
|172.953
|5
|M. Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|28
|
+0.140
1'29.770
|0.058
|172.841
|6
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|29
|
+0.214
1'29.844
|0.074
|172.699
|7
|M. Marquez Gresini Racing
|93
|Ducati
|27
|
+0.255
1'29.885
|0.041
|172.620
|8
|P. Acosta Tech 3
|31
|KTM
|20
|
+0.331
1'29.961
|0.076
|172.474
|9
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|24
|
+0.356
1'29.986
|0.025
|172.426
|10
|M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|26
|
+0.370
1'30.000
|0.014
|172.400
|11
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|5
|Honda
|26
|
+0.456
1'30.086
|0.086
|172.235
|12
|L. Marini Repsol Honda Team
|10
|Honda
|26
|
+0.466
1'30.096
|0.010
|172.216
|13
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|27
|
+0.559
1'30.189
|0.093
|172.038
|14
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|26
|
+0.573
1'30.203
|0.014
|172.012
|15
|A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|25
|
+0.675
1'30.305
|0.102
|171.817
|16
|J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|27
|
+0.781
1'30.411
|0.106
|171.616
|17
|T. Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|26
|
+0.813
1'30.443
|0.032
|171.555
|18
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|26
|
+0.977
1'30.607
|0.164
|171.245
|19
|J. Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|25
|
+1.162
1'30.792
|0.185
|170.896
|20
|A. Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|25
|
+1.265
1'30.895
|0.103
|170.702
|21
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|21
|
+1.368
1'30.998
|0.103
|170.509
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
WRC Chile: Tanak holds on to lead Evans by 0.4s
Michael Andretti transitioning out of ownership role of IndyCar team
Ogier latest to protest FIA clampdown after Verstappen swearing saga
Shell and Mahindra Racing make leap forward with recycled E-Fluids in Formula E
Autosport Plus
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments